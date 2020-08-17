Tipsheet: Cubs cool off ahead of grueling series against Cardinals

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “Javier Baez is only under (Cubs) control through 2021. So is Kyle Schwarber. All of this against the backdrop of an ownership group talking about ‘biblical’ financial losses this season after really tamping down on spending each of the last two offseasons while (Kris) Bryant, Baez, Schwarber and (Willson) Contreras are in line for huge raises in arbitration. We can all see where this is headed. Unless the Cubs make a deep playoff run and make a windfall of money as a result -- and even then, we can't be sure they'll keep everyone -- this core is going to be blown up. Sure, Kyle Hendricks isn't going anywhere. Jason Heyward is overpaid, but if the players on the 2016 team think his speech during the Game 7 rain delay rallied the team, he's worth every penny. The bet is they know how popular Javier Baez is and will make him a Cub for life. It is not, however, out of the question that Lester, (Anthony) Rizzo, Bryant, Contreras and Schwarber are playing somewhere else come 2022 or even 2021. Even thinking about such a thing probably hurts the souls of Cubs fans everywhere. Right now, though, much of the main core of that curse-breaking team is still intact and looks like this is one last run together. Thus far, it's been a pretty great ride.”