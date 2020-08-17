Tipsheet: Cubs cool off ahead of grueling series against Cardinals

The Cardinals’ COVID-19 crisis had a ripple effect on the National League. They have a bunch of games to make up during this abbreviated season, but so do their rivals.
The Chicago Cubs braced themselves for the gauntlet of five games in three days. This bunching, caused by earlier postponements, comes after the Cubs suffered three consecutive one-run losses to the Milwaukee Brewers.
A season that was rolling along nicely for the Cubs – 13 victories in their first 16 games -- suddenly got more challenging.
“I think this is going to be a good test for us to be able to go out there and kind of show the guts,” Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber told reporters. “This isn't ideal, playing five games in three days."
Will these three days tell us a lot more about the Cubs?
“Every day says something about us. I think it's not just the next three," said Cubs pitcher Jon Lester told reporters. "The fight's there, the energy's there."
Like the Cardinals, the Cubs will scramble to handle the heavy pitching workload during this series. Their challenge was complicated by the loss of starting pitcher Tyler Chatwood to a back strain.
Kyle Hendricks will start one game in Monday’s doubleheader. Yu Darvish will start Tuesday’s single game and Alec Mills will start one of the two games Wednesday. The other assignments were undecided as of Sunday afternoon.
"As a staff, anytime somebody goes down, you try to pick them up," Lester said. "We've got a long week ahead of us with some doubleheaders and such.”
At least their remaining pitchers are stretched out. The Cardinals are trying to rebuild arm strength while filling all of these innings.
“That's tough. I guess it's just the story of baseball this year," Schwarber said. "With the guys over there, with some of that leadership of those guys, I'm sure that they're going to want to attack it head on. But I think it can also work in our favor, too."
Cubs manager David Ross will also be keeping a close watch on his position players. He will rotate guys in and out of the lineup during the series.
"Every game matters, right?" Ross said. "The main thing to balance is the health of the players. I think keeping those guys fresh and competitive and watching their at-bats and their body language and how they're moving around, I think that's the main thing."
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “Javier Baez is only under (Cubs) control through 2021. So is Kyle Schwarber. All of this against the backdrop of an ownership group talking about ‘biblical’ financial losses this season after really tamping down on spending each of the last two offseasons while (Kris) Bryant, Baez, Schwarber and (Willson) Contreras are in line for huge raises in arbitration. We can all see where this is headed. Unless the Cubs make a deep playoff run and make a windfall of money as a result -- and even then, we can't be sure they'll keep everyone -- this core is going to be blown up. Sure, Kyle Hendricks isn't going anywhere. Jason Heyward is overpaid, but if the players on the 2016 team think his speech during the Game 7 rain delay rallied the team, he's worth every penny. The bet is they know how popular Javier Baez is and will make him a Cub for life. It is not, however, out of the question that Lester, (Anthony) Rizzo, Bryant, Contreras and Schwarber are playing somewhere else come 2022 or even 2021. Even thinking about such a thing probably hurts the souls of Cubs fans everywhere. Right now, though, much of the main core of that curse-breaking team is still intact and looks like this is one last run together. Thus far, it's been a pretty great ride.”
Hannah Keyser, Yahoo! Sports: “The Marlins outbreak was not an isolated incident. Neither was the Cardinals. Now with the Reds’ potentially burgeoning outbreak, we’re seeing how even a single positive test will inevitably disrupt the schedule despite what anyone’s intentions or Operations Manual said. The reconfiguring and erasing of off days will continue. Each team’s slate will become less balanced compared to any other’s the longer this goes on. The cumulative effect is to underscore how unimportant the regular season is as anything other than a means to a lucrative postseason. And how important a bubble will be when we get there. Maybe that’s fine. And we should all just embrace baseball this summer as entertainment largely decoupled from any sort of accurate gauntlet. Think of it as a several-month-long movie, with a lot of little breaks, about whether the Orioles can sustain whatever they’re doing right now long enough to make it interesting. But let’s not pretend there’s any sanctity to competitive integrity. The schedule won’t allow for that.”
Will Laws, SI.com: “The shape of baseball’s regular season usually starts to take its true form around Memorial Day, roughly one-third of the way through. Well, nearly every team has played one-third of their games in this shortened season, and the Oakland Athletics have the sport’s best record at 16-6. That wouldn’t be the case if they had lost any of their games in the interleague Bay Area series this weekend, which appeared very likely on both Friday and Saturday. In fact, San Francisco held win probabilities of 99.8 percent and 96.9 percent in the ninth innings of those respective nights, according to Fangraphs. But the A’s stormed back from a five-run deficit in the final frame on Friday, then rallied from three down in the ninth on Saturday. They spared poor Giants closer Trevor Gott more humiliation on Sunday by getting their offensive outburst out of the way in the fifth inning, scoring nine runs en route to a 15-3 win. Having won 13 of their last 15 games, the A’s now hold some incredibly favorable probabilities of their own. Fangraphs gives them a 99% chance of qualifying for the playoffs and a 73.5% chance to win the American League West, which they now lead by 4.5 games, the largest gap in any division.”
Alden Gonzalez, ESPN.com: “It'd be easy to just say the Yankees won 103 games last year despite getting 18 games from (Giancarlo) Stanton and 102 of 162 from (Aaron) Judge. But it would also be misguided, given that we can't possibly expect them to once again make up for that loss of production in so many unexpected places. Still -- I believe they can win a pennant even if Judge and Stanton are not at the height of their powers, especially in a year when the Houston Astros are so banged up. Think about it this way: If your favorite team had a lineup that revolved around Gleyber Torres, DJ LeMahieu, Gio Urshela, Gary Sanchez and Luke Voit, would you be happy? What if I told you it came with a rotation fronted by Gerrit Cole and Masahiro Tanaka? And a bullpen with Zack Britton, Chad Green and -- eventually, one would think – Aroldis Chapman? See what I mean?”
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “Remember, this team just called up Clint Frazier, who slugged .489 last season, and Miguel Andujar is back at the alternate training site, unable to find any playing time even with Stanton and Judge out. The Yankees obviously need to get Sanchez (.104, 25 strikeouts in 54 plate appearances) and Torres (.161, just two extra-base hits in 65 PAs) going, but their "B" lineup is still stronger than a lot of teams' ‘A’ lineup. Still, it's frustrating to once again see the two big boys injured given how well both had been swinging the bat. But right now it's also fair to ask: Who is New York's competition? Charlie Morton is injured and Tyler Glasnow has struggled, so that Tampa Bay rotation -- at the moment -- doesn't look so formidable. The Twins? Well, we all know the Twins can't beat the Yankees in the postseason (they've lost 13 consecutive playoff games to the Yankees and 16 in a row overall). The Astros are a mess. The A's have their own postseason ghosts to exorcise. So, yes, we might as will give that AL pennant to the Yankees (wink, wink).”
MEGAPHONE
"I'm not gonna shy away from it -- this could be our last year together and I think we all know that, especially with the state of the game and who knows what's going to happen."
• Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, on his team’s potential roster turnover.
