Tipsheet: Cubs' early season offense hasn't been a big hit

Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “When the Angels cut ties with Albert Pujols last week, it was hard not to think fellow future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera could be headed for a similar fate with the Detroit Tigers. Cabrera turned 38 last month and he has been a league average hitter the last four seasons (100 OPS+ from 2017-20), and he's performing well below that level this season . . . Based on his contact quality (exit velocity, etc.), Statcast estimates Cabrera should be hitting .161 with a .322 slugging percentage right now, which is only a tick better than his actual production. Translation: Miggy's numbers are mostly deserved. He's not hitting into bad luck. His days as an MVP-caliber hitter are long over. It's unclear whether he can even be an average hitter now. Cabrera's sharp decline comes as he's chasing significant history. He is currently 124 hits away from 3,000 and 11 home runs away from 500, and no player has reached both milestones in the same season. Only six players have reached both milestones period: Pujols, Hank Aaron, Alex Rodriguez, Willie Mays, Rafael Palmeiro, and Eddie Murray. Detroit has 127 games remaining this season, so Cabrera needs to hit at a 14-homer pace and a 158-hit pace the rest of the way to reach the two milestones. He hasn't hit 14 homers in a full season since 2017 (he did have 10 in 57 games last year) and he hasn't managed a 158-hit season since 2016 (last year's pace was 145 hits). Getting the milestones this year will be a challenge.”