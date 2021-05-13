Tipsheet: Cubs' early season offense hasn't been a big hit

There are frustrating days in Our National Pastime, then there are exasperating afternoons like the Chicago Cubs experienced Wednesday in Cleveland.
That was the next level of suffering.
The Indians never retired the Cubs in order. The Small Bears had at least two runners on base in seven different innings.
But they went 1-for-15 with runners in scoring position and fell 2-1 in 10 innings for their third consecutive loss.
"It's a tough game," Cubs outfielder Joc Pederson said. "They have some really good pitchers. I didn't come through in the 10th with two runners on. It doesn't feel good. That's for sure."
The Cubs stranded 25 runners in two losses to the Indians.
"I don't want to make excuses," Cubs manager David Ross said. "But we've done a really nice job of having good at-bats up and down the lineup, and then it just gets to a spot that we just haven't been able to come through, right? We are banged up."
Yes they are. Slugger Kris Bryant wasn’t in the starting lineup Wednesday due to illness. He entered the game as pinch-hitter and, of course, he got hit in the hand with a pitch.
"I think it's just a contusion," Ross said. "We were pinch-running for him either way."
Outfielder Ian Happ (rib contusion) and second baseman Nico Hoerner (left forearm) have been on the shelf and shortstop Javier Báez (back) and outfielder Jason Heyward (right hand) have been battling nagging ailments.
Baez return to action Wednesday.
"He's been dealing with a lot of stuff," Ross said. "I think it's just now rearing its head for you guys, but there's stuff he's been dealing with all year that has just slowed him a little bit. I think he'll get back to being the version of himself we're used to."
The Cubs have played seven straight one-run games, so they are not far off. Hoerner could return to active duty Friday for the start of a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers.
"We're close. Things are coming," Pederson said. "We're moving in the right direction."
Ross can only hope that's true. The Cubs are 17-19 and they sit in fourth place in the National League Central.
If they fall out of the playoff race, Cubs management may start selling off assets to expedite the team's retooling. So they are on the clock.
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Michael Baumann, The Ringer: “In eight seasons with the Rockies, [Nolan] Arenado posted a 121 OPS+ and averaged 5.8 bWAR per 650 plate appearances. This past offseason, the Cardinals extricated Arenado from Denver for a middle reliever and a bunch of prospects nobody had heard of. Thirty-five games into his St. Louis tenure, Arenado has an OPS+ of 139 and has 1.4 bWAR in 147 plate appearances, or a 6.2 bWAR/650 PA pace. Maybe Arenado will cause some kind of financial havoc by opting out after the season, or maybe one of the prospects the Cardinals traded for him will win an MVP down the line. But so far, so good. Many trades are difficult to understand or evaluate. This isn’t one of them.”
Mark Feinsand, MLB.com: “The Brewers are off to a solid start in the competitive NL Central, though Milwaukee ranks 26th in runs scored. Injuries (Christian Yelich) and underperformance (Keston Hiura, Jackie Bradley Jr.) have been an issue, but the production from shortstop has been below average; Luis Urías (31 strikeouts in 94 at-bats) and three others have combined for a .580 OPS, good for 25th in the Majors. The cost-conscious Brewers rank 28th in the league in terms of farm system strength, but as we previously mentioned, rental position players don’t always necessitate a big package of prospects. Whether Milwaukee would be willing to take on [Trevor] Story’s salary -- he’ll earn a little more than $6 million over the final two months -- could also stand in the way of a deal between the Rockies and Brewers, but the fit is there on the field.”
Dan Szymborski, FanGraphs: “On Tuesday night, the Dodgers were only a Gavin Lux home run away from falling to a .500 record. A .500 record isn’t generally cause for panic, but it would definitely have been a disappointment for the reigning world champions, a team that was expected to steamroll most of the rest of baseball this season. Just to match 2020’s regular season record, the Dodgers need to add another 24 consecutive wins to Monday night’s win over the Mariners. So how worried should the third-place Dodgers be? Not very . . . in losing 15 of the last 21 games, the Dodgers have only been outscored by a total of seven runs in the aggregate.”
Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “When the Angels cut ties with Albert Pujols last week, it was hard not to think fellow future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera could be headed for a similar fate with the Detroit Tigers. Cabrera turned 38 last month and he has been a league average hitter the last four seasons (100 OPS+ from 2017-20), and he's performing well below that level this season . . . Based on his contact quality (exit velocity, etc.), Statcast estimates Cabrera should be hitting .161 with a .322 slugging percentage right now, which is only a tick better than his actual production. Translation: Miggy's numbers are mostly deserved. He's not hitting into bad luck. His days as an MVP-caliber hitter are long over. It's unclear whether he can even be an average hitter now. Cabrera's sharp decline comes as he's chasing significant history. He is currently 124 hits away from 3,000 and 11 home runs away from 500, and no player has reached both milestones in the same season. Only six players have reached both milestones period: Pujols, Hank Aaron, Alex Rodriguez, Willie Mays, Rafael Palmeiro, and Eddie Murray. Detroit has 127 games remaining this season, so Cabrera needs to hit at a 14-homer pace and a 158-hit pace the rest of the way to reach the two milestones. He hasn't hit 14 homers in a full season since 2017 (he did have 10 in 57 games last year) and he hasn't managed a 158-hit season since 2016 (last year's pace was 145 hits). Getting the milestones this year will be a challenge.”
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “Pitchers are not only throwing harder, but pitching differently, throwing more offspeed pitches. In 2010, 58.6% of pitches were fastballs (four-seamers or sinkers), according to TruMedia data. In 2021, that percentage has dropped to 50.7. In 2010, 64.6% of pitches on a 3-2 count were fastballs; in 2021, just 55.2%. It's easier to hit fastballs, but it's harder than ever to sit on a fastball to hit.”
Steve Gardner, USA Today: “The Mariners have the lowest team batting average and third-worst OPS in the majors, yet they began the week a game above .500 and just 2 1/2 games out of first place in the AL West. [Jarred] Kelenic, who hit a pair of home runs in his debut with Class AAA Tacoma (Washington), would provide a much-needed boost on offense. He crushed the ball this spring and he has fully recovered from a minor knee injury. He really has nothing left to prove in the minors . . . The Mariners are expected to make it official on Thursday that Kelenic will be joining them for the start of a series at home vs. Cleveland.”
MEGAPHONE
“My goal always as a pitcher is to go out there and to minimize how many guys you put on base. For me this year, I've done a really good job of making guys earn it, to try to hit good pitches to get on base and earn their way on, and obviously I'm not going to be able to not walk anybody all year. At some point, it's going to happen. But for me, it's just going out there and trying to minimize the number of unexecuted pitches and make guys earn it to get on base.”