Tipsheet: Cubs embrace tanking while stacking loss on top of loss

When it comes to tanking, few teams embrace the concept more vigorously than the Chicago Cubs.
They have lost 12 of their last 14 games to fall nine games below .500. They dropped a doubleheader to the National League Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 and 6-3 Tuesday,
The Cubs have turned back their pages to 2010, when they began their string of five consecutive fifth-place finishes. They staggered home with 75-87, 71-91, 61-101, 66-96 and 73-89 records during that span.
After unloading Craig Kimbrel, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez in separate trades before the deadline, the Cubs are revisiting that era.
They have become a land of opportunity while trying to finish out the season by are extending playing time for fringe players like Patrick Wisdom, the former Cardinals fill-in, and the well-traveled Rafael Ortega. The Cubs will also be testing some prospects like pitcher Justin Steele down the stretch as well.
“On the field, you're looking for the best player,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “I don't care how old he is.”
Ortega was in the Cardinals system in 2014-15, playing primarily in Springfield and Memphis without reaching the big leagues. He has had stints with Colorado, the Los Angeles Angels, Miami and Atlanta before joining the Cubs.
Mainly he has piled up numbers for various Triple-A teams as well the Venezuelan Winter League.
"Honestly, I've never had a doubt that I've had the ability to be a Major League starter and a Major League player," Ortega said via team translator Will Nadal. "It's all about having the opportunity, being given a proper chance. And I think I'm receiving that right now. That's what I'm taking advantage of."
The Cardinals picked Wisdom 52nd overall in 2012 and finally promoted him to a fill-in role in 2018. He got a little fill-in work for the Rangers in 2019 and the Cubs last season before he finally got regular Cubs work this season.
"For those guys in particular that you're talking about, a little bit older, younger in their careers, I think you find out where specifically they fit,” Ross said. “Are they platoon? Do you try to go out to get somebody to help them from the other side? What piece of the puzzle do they fit in?
"Minimum, those guys are very talented Major League players that can contribute in a lot of different ways. That's the way I look at it. And you just continue to see the consistency, and make sure it's there and see how they handle the struggles."
Wish Ross well as he tries to minimize the pain between now and the end of the season.
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “Not too long ago, the Padres seemed assured of at least a wild-card spot, but now the Reds are breathing down their necks. And their September schedule is tough. Their final seven series: at Dodgers, at Giants, at Cardinals, vs. Giants, vs. Braves, at Dodgers, at Giants. If Fernando Tatis Jr. doesn't make it big, the Padres could end up missing the playoffs.”
Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “In Bryce Harper and Zack Wheeler, the Phillies have leading candidates for the National League's MVP and Cy Young awards. Heck, at this point Wheeler is an MVP candidate as well, not just a Cy Young Award. Wheeler leads baseball in innings (156) and strikeouts (181) . . . Wheeler is one of those pitchers whose value transcends the days he starts because he eats up so many innings and spares the bullpen. He ranks second in baseball in six-inning starts (19), first in seven-inning starts (15, no one else has more than 12), and first in eight-inning starts (four). Wheeler is an ace defined. He provides quality and quantity when he's on the mound. Sunday's win gives Wheeler a 2.42 ERA and an MLB-leading 6.0 WAR on the season. Aaron Nola has labored this year (4.49 ERA in 22 starts) and a top starter having a down year could sink a team's season, especially when that team is a fringe postseason club more than a clear-cut title contender. Wheeler has stepped in and assumed the mantle as staff ace.”
Tom Moore, Bucks County Courier Times: “The next week could be interesting. After hosting a three-game series with the mighty Dodgers beginning Tuesday night, the Phillies face the hard-hitting Reds over the weekend. But with a favorable schedule, especially when you consider the Mets must play the Giants and Dodgers 13 times in a 14-day span later this month, the Braves could wind up being the Phillies’ primary competitor in the division. Atlanta is only two games back and plays the 25th-toughest remaining schedule, compared to the Mets’ seventh-toughest slate (the Phillies have the easiest). The Phils visit the Mets for three games (September 17-19) and the Braves in another three-game set from September 28-30. They also have six against the Diamondbacks, who own the majors’ worst record, plus three more vs. the Nationals and Pirates.”
Will Leitch, MLB.com: “Well, that turned fast. It wasn’t long ago that Mets fans were dreaming of a Jacob deGrom/Carlos Carrasco/Noah Syndergaard rotation of domination in the playoffs. Now they’re just trying to find someone, anyone, who can get a hit. Mets fans always freak out at the first sign of trouble, though you can forgive them for thinking the pain was going to wait until September like it usually does. Then again, New York is not out of this yet, which means it could still in fact be on its way in September. The Mets need to get on a run, at this point, to even give themselves a chance. It still feels like they might have that run in them.”
Joel Sherman, New York Post: “Only two teams completed the weekend averaging worse than the Mets’ 3.75 runs per game — the last-place Pirates and Rangers, who were a combined 64 games under .500. Seven of the nine lowest-scoring teams were under .500. The exceptions: New York, New York, which when combined is a hell of a town, but separately have been the majors’ most disappointing offenses. The Mets were teetering near break-even at 56-55. Maybe they can stumble into the playoffs because the Phillies and Braves are ordinary. But that was the theory for the past few months and suddenly the Mets are a third-place team. To this point, nothing has worked. Chili Davis was fired as hitting coach in May, enforcement of pitchers using sticky substances was elevated in June and Javier Baez was added to the lineup in July and the before/after picture each time has been similar — and unacceptable.”
MEGAPHONE
“Obviously there’s plenty of games left, and we have a chance to still compete and win this division. It’s baseball and … there’s always a chance, so you can’t get too down or too high when things are going well. That said, we’ve played very mediocre baseball for most of the year. This recent stretch has been much worse than mediocre. We’d have taken mediocre at this point. For this stretch it’s been unacceptably bad, and we need to be better. But we’re not gonna panic because you can’t do that in this game.”