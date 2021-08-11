Tipsheet: Cubs embrace tanking while stacking loss on top of loss

David Schoenfield , ESPN.com : “Not too long ago, the Padres seemed assured of at least a wild-card spot, but now the Reds are breathing down their necks. And their September schedule is tough. Their final seven series: at Dodgers, at Giants, at Cardinals, vs. Giants, vs. Braves, at Dodgers, at Giants. If Fernando Tatis Jr. doesn't make it big, the Padres could end up missing the playoffs.”

Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “In Bryce Harper and Zack Wheeler, the Phillies have leading candidates for the National League's MVP and Cy Young awards. Heck, at this point Wheeler is an MVP candidate as well, not just a Cy Young Award. Wheeler leads baseball in innings (156) and strikeouts (181) . . . Wheeler is one of those pitchers whose value transcends the days he starts because he eats up so many innings and spares the bullpen. He ranks second in baseball in six-inning starts (19), first in seven-inning starts (15, no one else has more than 12), and first in eight-inning starts (four). Wheeler is an ace defined. He provides quality and quantity when he's on the mound. Sunday's win gives Wheeler a 2.42 ERA and an MLB-leading 6.0 WAR on the season. Aaron Nola has labored this year (4.49 ERA in 22 starts) and a top starter having a down year could sink a team's season, especially when that team is a fringe postseason club more than a clear-cut title contender. Wheeler has stepped in and assumed the mantle as staff ace.”