Tipsheet: Cubs face massive overhaul after postseason flop

The only certainty for the Chicago Cubs this unoffseason is certainty.
Let’s start at the top: Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts has complained about “biblical” revenue losses this season due to the pandemic while foreshadowing economic retrenchment for his franchise.
Expect a major roster shakeup as a result.
President of baseball operations Theo Epstein is mulling his future. He has one year left on his contract and NBC Chicago reports that he is not seeking an extension.
Rather, Epstein will meet with Ricketts this week to discuss other options – such as leaving now or finishing out his contract while helping the transition to new leadership.
On Epstein’s watch the Cubs used the tank-and-rebuild method to win a long-awaited World Championship. But after subjecting fans to 91, 101, 96 and 89 losses during four-year span, the Cubs hoped to make multiple title runs with their spoils of defeat.
The dynasty never materialized and now it’s time to break up the band.
Let’s look at some individual players:
Jon Lester, SP: He was 3-3 with a 5.16 ERA this season. The Marlins shelled him (seven runs in 3 2/3 innings) during his playoff appearance. Lester turns 37 before next season and the Cubs will certainly not pick up his club option for $25 million. At this late stage of his career he may be forced to go to spring training on a tryout basis with whatever team that will have him.
Kyle Schwarber, OF: He hit .188 this year and struck out every third at bat. He is arbitration-eligible for one more year and there is a good chance the Cubs will non-tender him and make him a free agent.
Kris Bryant 3B-OF: He hit .206 with a .644 on-base plus slugging percentage this season. He is arbitration-eligible for one more season and he got an $18.6 million award for last season. Bryant has been subject to trade rumors for some time now and speculation will only intensify during this offseason.
Anthony Rizzo, 1B: He hit just .222 during the regular season and went hitless in eight postseason at bats. The Cubs have a $16.5 million option on him. Normally the team would pick that up, but these are abnormal circumstances. If the Cubs decline that option, would Rizzo be willing to stick around with a long-term deal with a smaller annual salary?
Javier Baez, SS: He is a year removed from free agency. Normally would be in discussions for a long-term contract right now. But, again, these are abnormal circumstances. And Baez had a nightmarish season at the plate, hitting just .203 with a dismal .599 OPS.
Craig Kimbrel, RP: He has posted ERAs of 6.53 and 5.28 in two seasons since signing as a free agent. The Cubs owe him $16 million for next season plus a $1 million buyout for 2022. Ouch!
“I know for a fact Mr. Ricketts wants to put a winning team on the field,” Rizzo said. “That fans deserve it. The city deserves it. And we have a lot of guys in the clubhouse that have helped us win and can continue to help us win. So I know Theo and everyone, top to bottom, will be putting the best product on the field and do what’s best for the organization.”
Yeah, well, Epstein might be headed out the door along with several prominent players.
“I have no clue, I really don’t. Your guys’ guess is as good as mine. Nobody knows their future,” Bryant said. ‘‘Nobody knows what’s gonna happen. I don’t know my future, so I’m just really being grateful for what I have right now in this moment.”
Here is what folks are writing about postseason play:
Tom Verducci, SI.com: “On Nov. 4, 2016, the largest recorded mass of humanity in the history of the Western Hemisphere gathered to celebrate the death of a curse. It would be no stretch to assume that many of the five million people on the streets of downtown Chicago that bright day envisioned another such party soon—even the most sober of them. Unburdened, the Cubs could be the new Red Sox, ripping off another championship or two. Why not? Full of insouciance and talent, the Chicago Cubs won the World Series that year with what still is the youngest world championship roster since the 1969 Mets. The Cubs were the rare championship team that would remain largely intact. On Friday, however, it seemed like the curtain closed on a show that never lived up to the early reviews. Another Cubs season ended in the same way as the others since 2016: the offense is broken . . . Do not overlook the role here of the Miami Marlins, who played unencumbered by expectations and with a palpable belief the young Cubs once had. Practically speaking, the Marlins also have powerful arms that exploited Chicago’s broken offense, just as the Dodgers did in 2017, the Brewers and Rockies did in 2018, and just about everybody did in 2019. Chicago scored one run in the Wild Card Series while getting swept two games in its home park, departing the 2020 postseason without leaving a footprint and heading into a cold winter of uncertainty.”
Jon Tayler, FanGraphs: “All told, Chicago collected just nine hits, only three for extra bases, in 69 trips to the plate. Baez, Bryant, Schwarber, and Anthony Rizzo combined to go 1-for-29 with a single, two walks, and nine strikeouts. Happ was literally the entirety of the offense. No button that David Ross pushed worked, though one gets the sense that said button wasn’t actually connected to anything. For all the would-be superstars up and down the lineup, Chicago had been treading water on offense all of September. It can hardly come as a surprise that two games tacked onto that long and dry stretch didn’t result in an immediate turnaround.”
Matt Snyder, CBBSports.com: “The Reds didn't even really show up until they won 11 of their last 14 games, surging to the seven seed. Of course, they lulled so many people into thinking they'd be a playoff threat, but then they went right back to being that underachieving team we'd seen most of the year, albeit mostly just their offense. They have something to build on for next year, but it's no sure thing and Trevor Bauer is a free agent.”
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “Get ready, America. You want entertainment? You want sheer, unadulterated emotion? You want the wildest, bat-flipping-est and charismatic team in baseball? Here comes the San Diego Padres – the archenemy of baseball tradition. The Padres, winners of their first postseason series since 1998 with a 4-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals, are about to be introduced to a much wider audience, playing the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series . . . One night after becoming the first postseason team to hit five homers in the sixth inning or later, they became the first team in playoff history to employ nine pitchers in a shutout. And no team had ever used at least eight pitchers in three consecutive postseason games. Think about this: The Padres’ starting rotation lasted a total of only six innings the entire series, leaving the bullpen to cover the remaining 21 innings . . . The Padres aren’t about to apologize for their strategy, using 26 pitchers – eight in Game 1, nine in Game 2 and nine Friday – to cover 27 innings, their unbridled emotion, and certainly not for the bat flips.”
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “Beating the Cardinals in three games without your two best starting pitchers is one thing, but beating the Dodgers in five games without them is an enormously more difficult task. [Mike] Clevinger, whom the Padres paid a hefty price for to acquire him from Cleveland at the trade deadline, is the least likely to be added to the division series roster, based on reports earlier this week when he did not respond well to a bullpen session Tuesday. Clevinger tossed a seven-inning shutout against the Giants on Sept. 13 but has pitched only one inning since then, against the Angels on Sept. 23, leaving that game because of an elbow strain. [Dinelson] Lamet left his final regular-season start on Sept. 25 in the fourth inning because of discomfort in his biceps. He also threw earlier this week. Lamet, who missed the 2018 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, had a breakout 60-game season, with a 2.09 ERA over 12 starts and finishing with the fourth-highest strikeout rate among starting pitchers and the second-lowest batting average allowed. Without those two, the rotation is a mess.”
Alyson Footer, MLB.com: “As expected, the Rays’ steady experience was enough to topple the exciting yet unpredictable Blue Jays in the American League Wild Card Series. Now, it’s time to really dig in, and what a doozy of an AL Division Series this could be. The Rays and Yankees know each other well, and it’ll be up to Tampa Bay to keep its opponent guessing at the plate. The Rays’ key weapon never changes over time: It’s always about the pitching. They ended the regular season with the second-lowest ERA in baseball, behind the Indians, and, despite a barrage of injuries, their bullpen is still top notch. Nick Anderson was the best reliever in baseball, posting a 0.55 ERA over 19 appearances.”
MEGAPHONE
“I’ve never been in another [organization], but I feel like everybody that comes through here, they don’t want to leave. Just the way they handle it. The way that the front office handles this and the way they let us be us. . . . I hope I never leave this city in my whole career, but, you know, anything can happen.”
Baez, on his future with the Cubs.
