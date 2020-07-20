Tipsheet: Cubs face starting rotation concerns as season nears

Cliff Corcoran, SI.com: “If the Dodgers had a full 162-game season ahead of them, (Walker) Buehler being slightly behind wouldn’t be a big deal. He’s not hurt. He likely will still start the fourth or fifth game of the season, he’ll continue to stretch out during his first few starts, and could be at full capacity as early as his third turn in the rotation. In a season of 30-plus starts, that’s easily forgotten. However, it’s unlikely that any pitcher is going to make more than 12 starts in the abbreviated 60-game season, so being on a limited pitch count for three of them would affect a full quarter of the Dodgers’ ace’s season. Dodgers fans shouldn’t be upset with Buehler over his inaction during quarantine. His is a 25-year-old arm that has already had one Tommy John surgery. Erring on the side of rest was the right thing for him to do given the uncertainty about when or if there would be a 2020 season (uncertainty that continues to linger as the pandemic thrives in the United States, even though the arrival of Opening Day less than a week from now seems more likely than not). As Roberts was careful to point out, Buehler kept an open line of communication with his pitching coach and the organization. Buehler did nothing wrong here. Still, this news does add another layer of concern about the coming season for the Dodgers, the first being the fact that the smaller sample of games makes it more likely that their reign atop the division could be interrupted by a lesser team.”