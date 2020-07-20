Tipsheet: Cubs face starting rotation concerns as season nears

While the Cardinals will head into the 60-game sprint with a depleted bullpen, the Chicago Cubs will start this week with a lessened starting rotation.
Pitcher Jose Quintana suffered a thumb laceration while washing dishes at home. He underwent surgical repairs to his digital sensory nerve on July 2.
Quintana resumed throwing in the Cubs’ Summer Camp last week, but he will need to build up his endurance and regain the feel for his pitches.
"It's a big wait and see," Cubs manager David Ross told reporters.
In Quintana’s absence, Tyler Chatwood is a lock for one of the five starting pitching assignments. Opening Day starter Kyle Hendricks and veterans Jon Lester and Yu Darvish are the other certainties, and it appears that Alec Mills will slide into the No. 5 slot.
Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer noted that the team will need to remain patient with Quintana.
"He's such a competitor and he's going to do every right thing to get back," Hoyer said. "But at some point, it's going to come down to how well he feels the ball. Throwing (last Thursday) is not a good way to assess that, right? We're probably not going to have a feel for that until he gets off a mound and is throwing all his pitches.
"The margin for error pitching in a Major League game is really small, so I think we won't find out just how he feels, as far as that sensory part of his thumb, probably until he gets much further along in his rehab."
The Cubs have also dealt with the absence of slugger Anthony Rizzo, who has missed camp time with a back injury. But Rizzo stepped up his work Saturday and Sunday, so he is trending in the right direction.
"I was really pushing it. It was great,” Rizzo told reporters in a Zoom call Sunday. “I was hitting today with, really, no pain at all, which is good. I feel like today was a really big deal. I feel great and we'll see how I feel tomorrow."
Here is what folks are writing about the 60-game sprint that awaits MLB teams starting this week:
Rodger Sherman, The Ringer: “A 162-game baseball season is an endless summer where there’s seemingly always a tomorrow. Wins are pleasant; losses generally aren’t worth losing sleep over. A team can struggle through April and May and still win the World Series—in fact, it happened just last year, when the Nationals opened 19-31 before winning the whole thing. I enjoy having baseball on my TV, but rarely feel as if any regular-season game is a must-see event. When each game represents 0.61 percent of a team’s season, few feel truly urgent. In a 60-game season, however, each game is worth as much as an entire series in a 162-game season. The odds for chaos are extremely high, and the importance of every game is magnified. The chances of a random team getting hot and making the playoffs are better than ever—remember when the Mariners started 13-2 last year, only to finish 68-94 and in last place in the AL West? This year, a 13-2 start would all but guarantee a playoff berth. On the flip side, struggling teams will need to hit the panic button next to immediately. Teams will not have time to tolerate a starting pitcher with the yips, or a hitter in a slump. While I can appreciate the beauty in baseball’s Groundhog Day (or Palm Springs) dust-it-off-and-come-back-to-the-park ethos, giving up a walkoff homer shouldn’t be something that you can just dust off. It should be devastating. In a 60-game schedule, it will be.”
Katherine Acquavella, CBSSports.com: “We're going to see a few below-average clubs sneak into the playoffs during this 60-game season, but as far as the best chances to win this year's World Series, I'm still going to stick with the trio of powerhouse teams. Aside from David Price's opt-out, there hasn't (at least yet) been any other big names choosing to sit out this season, from those three clubs. So, they'll be entering this shortened season with most of their potent lineups intact and will be nearly, if not fully healthy due to the season's delay. I know it’s possible another team takes home the title in this wacky season, but it's hard for me to commit to a 2020 World Series champion that's not the Yankees, Dodgers or Astros.”
Sam Miller, ESPN.com: “For Shohei Ohtani, this shortened season is a chance to show how the best-case scenario plays out for a two-way star. Playing every day and starting every sixth day is incredibly taxing, and improvising the plan to manage those two workloads over a full year was a lot to ask of him and the Angels in 2018. Now that Ohtani is healthy again and has a limited-run schedule -- in which every starting pitcher has a gentler innings limit -- he should be able to pitch without too much fear of exhaustion. We could see the promise fulfilled, a "full" year of Cy Young-quality pitching and middle-of-the-order hitting. But if that promise isn't fulfilled, even in a 60-game schedule, the club and the player might well have to concede it never will and accept a less transformative, one-way version of Shohei Ohtani going forward.”
Cliff Corcoran, SI.com: “If the Dodgers had a full 162-game season ahead of them, (Walker) Buehler being slightly behind wouldn’t be a big deal. He’s not hurt. He likely will still start the fourth or fifth game of the season, he’ll continue to stretch out during his first few starts, and could be at full capacity as early as his third turn in the rotation. In a season of 30-plus starts, that’s easily forgotten. However, it’s unlikely that any pitcher is going to make more than 12 starts in the abbreviated 60-game season, so being on a limited pitch count for three of them would affect a full quarter of the Dodgers’ ace’s season. Dodgers fans shouldn’t be upset with Buehler over his inaction during quarantine. His is a 25-year-old arm that has already had one Tommy John surgery. Erring on the side of rest was the right thing for him to do given the uncertainty about when or if there would be a 2020 season (uncertainty that continues to linger as the pandemic thrives in the United States, even though the arrival of Opening Day less than a week from now seems more likely than not). As Roberts was careful to point out, Buehler kept an open line of communication with his pitching coach and the organization. Buehler did nothing wrong here. Still, this news does add another layer of concern about the coming season for the Dodgers, the first being the fact that the smaller sample of games makes it more likely that their reign atop the division could be interrupted by a lesser team.”
"It is a 60-game season and every game is worth 2.7 times more than usual, but you also can't act as though it's a sprint and rush people back from injuries or push guys too hard. You have to realize that you're asking a lot of guys to go from a shortened Spring Training into 17 games in a row to start the season."
• Cubs GM Jed Hoyer, on managing the shortened season.
