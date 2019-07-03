The Chicago Cubs have lost 14 of their last 22 games to create a free-for-all in the National League Central.
The entire division is separated by just 5 1/2 games as the season trudges into its second half. Each team is a contender, yet each is a disappointment too.
"If we look around, we just passed into second place," Cubs reliever Pedro Strop told reporters Tuesday. "That means we're not that bad."
No, they aren't bad. Neither are the Brewers and Cardinals, who also lost Tuesday. But these teams aren't good either, so for now the Pirates and Reds remain in range of the division lead.
"We're in a rut, doing a lot of churning," Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer told reporters Tuesday. "We need to get out of that. I think that conversations in the group, about how to get out of that kind of rut, is important."
While Tipsheet has spent lots of time pointing out the Cubs' pitching deficiencies, Chicago's lack of consistent run production has been the more baffling problem.
“As a group, I feel like we’re a little bit less than the sum of the parts because of situational hitting,” Hoyer said. “I think the good thing is that if we get some of that stuff figured out and get there, we have the firepower.”
Manager Joe Maddon has tried everything to spark a turnaround-- including still another pep talk -- but nothing has worked.
"I'm committed and believe this group can be what we thought it can be," Maddon said. "That's my job. I take it very seriously. I take it to heart."
So does Hoyer, who is hoping his team can narrow its list of needs before the waiver-free trade deadline at the end of this month.
“It’s been a frustrating 40-50 games and in baseball, you’re always trying to evaluate what is sort of the random ups and downs of a long season vs. what is legitimate concern and what needs to be addressed," Hoyer said. “So I think we’ll look at everything.”
Writing for ESPN.com. Jesse Rogers had this take:
First the players talked it over. Then their manager chimed in. The Chicago Cubs are pulling out all the stops to turn around their fortunes as the All-Star break fast approaches.
If the first two games after those meetings are any indication, they might have to go back to the drawing board yet again. The Cubs have lost twice to the Pittsburgh Pirates this week, by a combined score of 23-6.
"He told us to pick it up in a Joe kind of way," reliever Brad Brach said of Joe Maddon's team meeting before a 5-1 loss on Tuesday. "We all expect ourselves to be playing better baseball, and we're not. We need to realize that now, before we get too far behind the eight ball."
To be clear, Maddon has only a couple of meetings a year: one in spring training, another right before the break. So this wasn't any sort of panic move. It was scheduled. He also has a team meeting before the playoffs begin, so he has had three per year every season he has been Cubs manager. At the moment, a third meeting this year might be in jeopardy. The Cubs fell out of first place in the NL Central on Monday.
"I talked to them about what I thought we needed to get better at, but then I also offered some solutions," Maddon said post-meeting. "Sometimes you just get off-track a little bit. I thought I gave what I thought were the issues and then some solutions."
The issues are plentiful and quite obvious: The Cubs aren't playing smart baseball, making outs on the bases at an alarming rate while being sloppy in the field. They aren't talented enough to overcome those mistakes, so making fewer would help. They could use a better mental approach at the plate as well, at least with men in scoring position.
TALKIN' BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: "The Cardinals are sitting at .500 and they're projected to finish at .500. Maybe this is just a .500 team -- especially when Paul Goldschmidt, Matt Carpenter and Yadier Molina are each sitting with below-average OPS. They'll have to figure out the back of games without Jordan Hicks and need better second halves from Jack Flaherty and Miles Mikolas, but the playoff hopes seem to rest on the expensive shoulders of their three 30-something veteran hitters."
Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: "After getting swept in four games by the Mets on May 23, the Nats were 19-31 and widely considered the biggest disappointment in baseball. They were tied with the Marlins for the most losses in the NL and only the Royals, Orioles and Marlins had worse records. Fifty games isn't exactly a tiny sample, either. Since then, the Nats have gone 23-10, good for the best winning percentage in the majors in that span. The division is a tall order, but they are only 1 1/2 games out of a wild-card spot. Getting to use Max Scherzer in that game would make a team feel pretty confident, too, no? The Nats have a shot to get themselves into a real good position for the All-Star break, too, as they have six games -- all at home -- this coming week against the Marlins and Royals."
Joe Sheehan, SI.com: "Last week the MLB executive council gave the Tampa Bay Rays permission to explore becoming the Central Florida Rays of Quebec. With the team's efforts to get traction on a new, publicly-financed ballpark in Tampa stalled, this plan is designed to let the Rays spend the first half of each season playing home games in a new, open-air ballpark in Tampa Bay and the second half in a new ballpark in Montreal. That's right: A team that hasn't been able to get one new ballpark built in a decade of trying now has its sights set on two of them. In this, the Rays may be finally using their ill-loved home to do what it does best: get other ballparks built. See, Tropicana Field, located in St. Petersburg across the bay from Tampa itself, has never been able to bring the boys to the yard. The Rays, despite four playoff appearances and a World Series run in the last dozen seasons, and a 90-win campaign in 2018, have finished last in the AL in attendance the last four years. Even after leading the AL East for 44 days with a young, exciting team, they are last in the AL. The Rays haven't drawn even 1.5 million to St. Pete since 2013. What the Trop has always been able to do, however, is bring the yard to the boys—other boys, that is."
Michael Baumann, The Ringer: "A week before the All-Star break, DJ LeMahieu is leading the Yankees in bWAR, by more than a win over second-place Gleyber Torres. If you’d told a Yankees fan that before the season, they would probably—after asking if you didn’t have something better to do with your time machine—have taken it as a sign that the Bronx Bombers’ season had gone down the tubes. LeMahieu is a fine player, but the offseason acquisition emerging as the best performer on a team with World Series ambitions was not exactly Plan A. But here in the present, that’s exactly what’s happened. LeMahieu is hitting .345/.392/.534, leading the American League in both hits and batting average. This past weekend, the 30-year-old infielder was named to his third All-Star team, but halfway through the season, he’s already blown past his full-season bWAR totals from either of those previous campaigns."
MEGAPHONE
"I know how tough it’s going to be every single day. It takes a really long time for it to sink in. And it still, sometimes it just doesn’t. Like the guys say: Reserve your sorrow for Skaggs’ family, his wife. We’re going to keep grinding every day and playing hard and playing with a spirit."
Angels outfielder Justin Bour, on dealing the death of teammate Tyler Skaggs.