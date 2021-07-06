Tipsheet: Cubs fall from playoff chase, edge closer to fire sale

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “Let's look at what we've seen in this 2021 season. It feels like it's been overly crazy, but that's likely due to recency bias as every single season seems crazy when we're in it. Given that we're in this one, let's run down some of the crazy we've seen just in terms of the roller coaster ride some teams are taking. Given that it's Major League Baseball and this world revolves around them, I'm contractually required to start with the Yankees. What an absolute mess. Remember when they started 5-10? How about when they got hot and ran their record to 28-19? Up and down, up and down, up and down. Not that they are alone. How about the NL Central? The Brewers rose to No. 1 in our rankings before losing 13 of their next 17 games. They've now won 27 of their last 36 and have a commanding lead, thanks to the Cubs completely falling apart with a nine-game losing streak and the Cardinals going 12-21 since late May. Not to be outdone, the Reds ups and downs have been extreme as well. The Giants were expected to finish a distant third -- maybe even fourth -- heading into the season and have been at or around the best record in baseball for a bit. The Nationals closed May with a five-game losing streak. They were 25-36 through June 12. They won 14 of their last 17 games in June to climb right into contention, riding a ridiculous power stretch from Kyle Schwarber. They've opened July with four straight losses and Schwarber is now injured for a while.”