Tipsheet: Cubs fall from playoff chase, edge closer to fire sale

Should the Chicago Cubs sell off some assets to expedite their rebuild, or should they play on?
Their players appear to be voting for the latter option as baseball’s trade deadline edges ever closer. They took a 13-3 powder against the Philadelphia Phillies Monday for their 10th consecutive loss.
They remain 8 ½ games back of the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central, since the Brew Crew finally cooled off with back-to-back losses.
“We're obviously trying. It's not fun, let me tell you that, but we're trying,” Cubs shortstop Javier Báez said. “Everybody's mad. I'm mad about it, but the only thing I can do is come back tomorrow and try it again.”
This is the Cubs’ worst losing streak since 2012. They have also lost five straight games after scoring first, something that hasn’t happened to them since 1998.
“I don't think, at any point in any season, any player thinks that you can go on a 10-game losing streak,” Cubs pitcher Zach Davies said. “But those things happen. Teams go on 20-plus-game winning streaks. Hopefully that's in our future, but as of right now, we're trying to get that first one.”
Writing for Baseball Prospectus, Ginny Searle had this note:
In their ignominious 10-game stretch, the Cubs have scored 25 runs and allowed 68. Potentially more concerning, the club is 20th in the league in scoring (4.13 runs per game) and 19th in run prevention (4.19 runs against per game). The team appears decidedly average, and this isn’t a trade deadline in which the National League’s average teams will be spending.
That’s the thing: The Brewers should be motivated buyers before the trade deadline, but why should the Cubs or Cardinals bother?
"I don't know what to tell you about this trade deadline," Báez said. "I'm really not paying attention to it."
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “The Giants were forecast to finish anywhere from third to fifth in the NL West, depending on where you looked. And as virtually everyone saw the division as a titanic two-team sprint between the Dodgers and Padres, even a third-place outlook in that division suggested also-ran status at best. Instead, San Francisco finished its first half in the division lead and was on pace to post the franchise's first 100-win season since the days of Barry Bonds. Starter Kevin Gausman has been as good as anyone in the majors outside of the Jacob de Grom class. Buster Posey continued to cement his status as a future Hall of Famer level with a tremendous first half. But really, more than anything it's been a collective effort for the Giants, by design. Manager Gabe Kapler has used an MLB-high 2.43 pinch hitters per game in a constant search for matchup advantages. And GM Farhan Zaidi has kept the roster churning with near-daily transactions. It has been a high-wire act and a wonderful one to behold.”
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “They are the old guys who symbolized the San Francisco Giants’ glorious past. They were going to get their tributes and celebrated sendoffs, fans could cheer them for one last time — but then would be tossed aside at the end of the season, ushering in a new era of Giants baseball. Buster Posey and Brandon Crawford, it turns out, had different ideas. Posey, 34, is having the best start of his career and was voted as the National League’s starting catcher for the All-Star Game. Crawford, just two months older, has also had a great first half with 17 home runs and an .865 OPS — just four homers shy of his career-high. He likely will be joining Posey in Denver, and perhaps even face brother-in-law Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees in the Midsummer Classic. Together, these two have helped make the Giants the biggest surprise in baseball’s first half, with a 51-30 record, the best record in baseball through Friday and one of the best starts in franchise history.”
Alyson Footer, MLB.com: “The Giants, winners of 25 of their past 37, deserve all of the first-half accolades they’ve received after becoming the first team to reach 50 wins, but it’s also worth noting they’ve played the third-easiest schedule so far, with opponents collectively compiling a winning percentage well below .500 to this point. More than a quarter of their games moving forward will be against the Dodgers and Padres.”
Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “Let's look at what we've seen in this 2021 season. It feels like it's been overly crazy, but that's likely due to recency bias as every single season seems crazy when we're in it. Given that we're in this one, let's run down some of the crazy we've seen just in terms of the roller coaster ride some teams are taking. Given that it's Major League Baseball and this world revolves around them, I'm contractually required to start with the Yankees. What an absolute mess. Remember when they started 5-10? How about when they got hot and ran their record to 28-19? Up and down, up and down, up and down. Not that they are alone. How about the NL Central? The Brewers rose to No. 1 in our rankings before losing 13 of their next 17 games. They've now won 27 of their last 36 and have a commanding lead, thanks to the Cubs completely falling apart with a nine-game losing streak and the Cardinals going 12-21 since late May. Not to be outdone, the Reds ups and downs have been extreme as well. The Giants were expected to finish a distant third -- maybe even fourth -- heading into the season and have been at or around the best record in baseball for a bit. The Nationals closed May with a five-game losing streak. They were 25-36 through June 12. They won 14 of their last 17 games in June to climb right into contention, riding a ridiculous power stretch from Kyle Schwarber. They've opened July with four straight losses and Schwarber is now injured for a while.”
MEGAPHONE
“The organization isn’t what it was when we came through. The Dodgers organization that I grew up in under the O’Malley family would never stand for that. The Dodgers should have stepped up in that situation, and they didn’t. You’ve got to have character standards.”
Former Dodgers pitcher Dave Stewart, on the team’s handling of Trevor Bauer’s sexual assault allegations.