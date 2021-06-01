Tipsheet: Cubs find Wisdom in acquiring capable depth players

The injury-depleted Chicago Cubs have won 12 of their last 15 games to overtake the Cardinals for the National League Central lead.
The Cubs finished May with a 19-8 record despite having nine players on the 10-day injured list and slugging first baseman Anthony Rizzo sidelined on a day-to-day basis with a bad back.
They keep winning with the help of veteran fill-in players from their minor league ranks. While the Cardinals failed to stock Triple-A Memphis viable depth players this season, the Cubs assembled ready reserves in Iowa.
Yesteryear Cardinals prospect Patrick Wisdom is another example of that.
Remember him?
Back in 2017 Wisdom hit 31 homers for Memphis. He flashed power as a Cardinals fill-in in 2018, hitting four homers in 50 at bats while primarily pinch-hitting.
Then it was onto the Rangers organization for a year, where he hit 31 homers for Triple-A Nashville while getting just 26 big league at bats.
Then the Cubs added him for depth last season and kept him on the farm this season.
Wisdom, 29, is 7-for-15 in the big leagues this season with three homers. He hit two of those long balls and stole a base Monday as the Cubs rolled over the San Diego Padres 7-2.
He filled in at third base, allowing Kris Bryant to shift to the outfield.
"We've got a lot of confidence in Patrick,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “He's done a nice job.”
A long and winding road led Wisdom to that moment. He has stacked up 3,087 at bats for eight minor league teams, dating back to 2012 when the Cardinals drafted him out of St. Mary's University.
"It's definitely been a long one and a tough one," Wisdom said. "But hey, that makes me stronger in the end, and I'm thankful for it. I'm happy to be part of this team right now. This is incredible."
Depth pitchers Kohl Stewart and Tommy Nance came through as well Monday, with Stewart starting the game and Nance finishing it.
"They're not rookies," Ross said. "These guys have been preparing for this moment. Last year has a lot to do with it. These guys worked with big leaguers or Triple-A players, no matter what their experience was."
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here is what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:
Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “The Cardinals are still probably the best bet to win the NL Central, but it's the Cubs who will test them. If ownership forces Jed Hoyer to do anything but aggressively add in front of the trade deadline, at this rate, they should be ashamed and embarrassed.”
Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “Well, everyone can use a little help, and even if every stroke of luck has gone against your club, it’s nothing that a little tweak and a hot streak can’t cure for just about every other squad. Just ask the Milwaukee Brewers. Ten days ago, they were 21-23, closer to last place than first. Then, a slight tweak. The club dealt reliever J.P. Feyereisen to Tampa Bay for shortstop Willy Adames, an all-glove, light-hit player who can camouflage his .745 career OPS with irrepressible enthusiasm. Ever since? The Brewers have won seven of nine games and are now perched two games out of first place, Christian Yelich healthy and aces Brandon Woodruff and Corbin Burnes ready to bulldoze opponents.”
Will Leitch, MLB.com: “It's a little strange how first base has fallen off as a marquee position in the NL. Freddie Freeman, Rhys Hoskins, Anthony Rizzo -- they've all had slow months of May. Goldschmidt hasn't been great, but he's been the best of the lot. It helps that the actual best-hitting first baseman in the NL right now played a different position this month . . . It still is sort of strange seeing [Max] Muncy listed at second base here, but that’s the price of bringing in Albert Pujols (who is, uh, not on the May All-Star team). It certainly has not slowed down Muncy’s hitting one bit -- he's got a 1.184 OPS with 10 homers in May.”
Buster Olney, ESPN.com: “The NL East -- the division that generally was thought to be the best and most competitive -- is an absolute mess. It looks like a NASCAR race after a 25-car pileup in Lap 15, and it appears a significant chunk of time will be required for the teams to sort through their respective issues, through injuries, through problem-solving regarding lineup and roster holes.”
Ben Clemens, FanGraphs: “You won’t find many joint Yankees/Mets fans, but if such a bizarre chimera exists, it’s been a rough few days for pitching health. On Tuesday, Noah Syndergaard made a scheduled rehab start for the St. Lucie Mets. He departed after only an inning, and he’s now been shut down for six weeks. Meanwhile, Corey Kluber made his first start since no-hitting the Rangers, only to leave after three innings. The Yankees placed Kluber on the Injured List and announced that he won’t throw for at least four weeks, with a return date still unknown. Weird hypothetical New York fans aside, there’s an obvious link between these two situations. Both teams are suffering greatly in the wave of injuries currently sweeping baseball, and how both teams deal with the loss of their pitcher will do a lot to determine the outcome of their respective East divisions. Injury management is nothing new, but these two come at particularly pivotal times for both teams.”
Ken Davidoff, New York Post: “Esteem and empathy. This is where the Yankees-Rays rivalry — I suppose calling it the 'Rays-Yankees rivalry' better captures the moment — resides at this meaningful milepost of the 2021 season. It can’t get that intense when only one team is playing well. The Rays defeated the Yankees, 3-1, at a sunny Memorial Day matinee in The Bronx, the Yankees’ fourth straight loss and sixth in seven tries, as Aaron Boone’s bunch fell to 29-25 and dropped 5 ½ games behind Tampa Bay (35-20) in the American League East. At the one-third mark both spiritually (as per the holiday) and literally, the Yankees are on pace to finish 87-75 and miss the playoffs, an outcome that would arguably represent their worst season, viewed through a macrocosmic prism of where they are in their competitive cycle, since they began their run of consecutive winning seasons in 1993. Tough times at Yankee Stadium, the $208 million home entity falling to 3-7 this year against the $82 million visitors. With the Yankees voicing their immense respect for the Rays, both before and after this game, and the Rays commiserating with the Yankees and their horrific offense, which, at 3.74 runs per game, ties the Orioles for 13th — second-worst! — in the AL.”
Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “The Rockies had better be lining up the suitors for Trevor Story, because that team isn't going anywhere. They are winning at a .143 clip on the road and have darn near been doubled up in run differential away from home. It's time to tear this thing down to the studs and have another go at it with a fresh front office.”
MEGAPHONE
“Everybody’s pulling for each other as much as they’d be pulling for themselves in any situation. As long as we continue to keep doing that, that’s something that has proved to be a winning formula.”
Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Rich Hill, after his team won for the 16th time in 17 games.