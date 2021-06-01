Tipsheet: Cubs find Wisdom in acquiring capable depth players

Ben Clemens , FanGraphs: “You won’t find many joint Yankees/Mets fans, but if such a bizarre chimera exists, it’s been a rough few days for pitching health. On Tuesday, Noah Syndergaard made a scheduled rehab start for the St. Lucie Mets. He departed after only an inning, and he’s now been shut down for six weeks. Meanwhile, Corey Kluber made his first start since no-hitting the Rangers, only to leave after three innings. The Yankees placed Kluber on the Injured List and announced that he won’t throw for at least four weeks, with a return date still unknown. Weird hypothetical New York fans aside, there’s an obvious link between these two situations. Both teams are suffering greatly in the wave of injuries currently sweeping baseball, and how both teams deal with the loss of their pitcher will do a lot to determine the outcome of their respective East divisions. Injury management is nothing new, but these two come at particularly pivotal times for both teams.”

Ken Davidoff, New York Post: “Esteem and empathy. This is where the Yankees-Rays rivalry — I suppose calling it the 'Rays-Yankees rivalry' better captures the moment — resides at this meaningful milepost of the 2021 season. It can’t get that intense when only one team is playing well. The Rays defeated the Yankees, 3-1, at a sunny Memorial Day matinee in The Bronx, the Yankees’ fourth straight loss and sixth in seven tries, as Aaron Boone’s bunch fell to 29-25 and dropped 5 ½ games behind Tampa Bay (35-20) in the American League East. At the one-third mark both spiritually (as per the holiday) and literally, the Yankees are on pace to finish 87-75 and miss the playoffs, an outcome that would arguably represent their worst season, viewed through a macrocosmic prism of where they are in their competitive cycle, since they began their run of consecutive winning seasons in 1993. Tough times at Yankee Stadium, the $208 million home entity falling to 3-7 this year against the $82 million visitors. With the Yankees voicing their immense respect for the Rays, both before and after this game, and the Rays commiserating with the Yankees and their horrific offense, which, at 3.74 runs per game, ties the Orioles for 13th — second-worst! — in the AL.”