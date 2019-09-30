As the Cardinals celebrated their hard-earned National League Central title, departing Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon rode off into the sunset and his former team drudged toward a potentially painful overhaul.
Maddon exited with the confidence that he will get another managerial job with the chance to do things his own colorful way.
Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein moved forward with some excitement, knowing he will get to pick a new manager who will have to listen to him.
“We’re in transition at different levels of the organization,” Epstein told reporters. ”Sometimes you’re left with a choice between status quo or change, and when you feel like change is necessary. … This status quo was a great status quo, the status quo of a Hall of Fame manager. But sometimes change can still beckon, and that’s just where we are.”
The players head toward an uncertain winter. Handyman Ben Zobrist seems ready to retire after getting to pitch an inning Sunday, which was a nice nod from Maddon.
Why not go out with a smile?
Former franchise cornerstone Addison Russell seems certain to move on after his life and career took a tumultuous turn. Slugger Kris Bryant could depart as well, since efforts to lock him into a new contract have proven fruitless.
The Cubs will need to add pitching, and lots of it, because the organization has failed to develop much on Epstein's watch.
Between the new skipper and some new players, the Cubs need to get their swagger back. ESPN.com gained some perspective on that by talking to players who came to this group from the outside.
"It's hard to put your finger on it or place blame on any one group," former Cardinals utility man Daniel Descalso told the site. "As a collective whole, we just didn't do enough. We never got into that gear to push past that barrier and get on a roll."
Pitcher Cole Hamels was more pointed, noting the team's general sloppiness and lack or urgency.
"When you make a lot of errors in the field, when you make a lot of errors in the baserunning, that's momentum," Hamels said. "That's an area that could get corrected. There's still a lot of players in here that are still learning."
And . . . .
"Especially in this city, with the expectations on this franchise, you have to stay a little bit more on it. Giving away games, early in the year, understanding they will come back and bite you."
With the Cardinals, proud veterans Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright helped keep the team "on it" in conjunction with manager Mike Shildt and the field staff.
The Cubs apparently lacked that level of leadership in their group, which is why former team leader David Ross will be a popular candidate to replace Maddon.
Here is what folks were writing about Maddon's demise:
Tim Brown, Yahoo! Sports: "Joe Maddon is having a time, isn’t he? Drinking his wine, driving his cars, having his laughs, hanging with his boys, winning his World Series, living his best life, Joe Maddon leaves Chicago as about the sanest among us. And when was the last time you could say that about a fired Cubs manager? Heck, a sitting Cubs manager? Technically, his contract expired. They'd call it a mutual decision because it is more dignified that way. So, on Sunday, in the final hours of the worst Cubs season of Maddon’s five, president Theo Epstein broke the news — Maddon wouldn’t be re-upped, the Cubs would be looking for a fresh dugout leader, and life on the North Side wouldn’t be quite the same. There was a time that’d be a good thing. Like, for a century. In some ways, living with yesterday’s championship proved more trying than living with last century’s ghost, if not for the sanguine Maddon than for nearly everyone else. That a championship could be won, and indeed was won, made it real, made it possible, made it expected, and so in the end the guy who averaged 94 regular-season wins is viewed as somehow deficient. Epstein is just guessing, of course, but this is his guess to make, as was Dale Sveum, Rick Renteria and, once, Joe Maddon. The three seasons post-curse ended with something other than euphoria in the fall air and vomit under the bar stools — well, certainly without euphoria in the fall air — and if it’s time to redirect the franchise then, sure, OK, start with the manager pulling the $6 million salary who wins only once every five years. The Cubs aren’t a great team, but they were good enough as of a couple weeks ago, so putting together another contender in the National League Central shouldn’t take long. Epstein’s pretty adept at these transitions, so it is fair to assume there’ll be capable players on the field and probably a competent man on the top step come next spring."
Jesse Rogers, ESPN.com: "Maddon's dismissal from the Cubs boils down to one sentence: He wasn't able to outmanage the mistakes the front office saddled him with. The issues go deeper than just those 13 words, of course, but it's important to keep in mind the collective failure of the group -- which includes management, coaches and, of course, players. Maddon is the scapegoat in this story, but he allowed himself to become one by overseeing an underachieving team two years in a row, culminating with an epic collapse to end this season. Was Maddon set up for success the past two seasons? Not entirely. But he was in charge of a roster that was expected to win big and still had a chance to do so, despite some pretty clear flaws. He and the Cubs need to look no farther than 90 miles north of them to see a team that did all the things the Cubs could not when adversity struck. The Milwaukee Brewers managed to -- fill in the cliché here -- rise to the occasion, rally around an injury and respond to their manager. Craig Counsell is likely the NL Manager of the Year for leading a team with all sorts of holes on its roster and that lost its best player at the worst time. Sound familiar? That could have been Maddon and the Cubs, but instead Chicago crumbled under the weight of the stretch run as it became evident that the magic of 2016 was gone for good."
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: "It became clear last winter that Maddon’s days were numbered, when the Cubs refused to engage in negotiations about a contract extension, telling him that they would re-evaluate after this season – but that he needed to change his style. Maddon believes he made those changes, taking on a more hands-on approach, but it never translated into results. Epstein, believing Maddon’s message was stale, criticized Maddon and the players on his radio show for their lack of urgency, saying they were 'uninspired.' The Cubs collapsed down the stretch, losing nine consecutive games, and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014."
R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: "Overall, Maddon won more than 58 percent of his games in Chicago. Prior to joining the Cubs, Maddon had a highly successful run with the Tampa Bay Rays. His departure was triggered when Andrew Friedman left for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Maddon, who turns 66 next February, figures to be a commodity on the managerial market. He's already been connected to the San Diego Padres' opening, and is likely to come up in more rumors as other jobs become available. The Cubs, meanwhile, will have the unenviable task of replacing Maddon following a disappointing season without experiencing a step back. In a sense, Chicago's situation is similar to that faced by the New York Yankees several years ago, when they ditched Joe Girardi in favor of Aaron Boone. Whether the Cubs follow a similar path -- hiring a rookie skipper, perhaps like former backup catcher David Ross -- is to be seen. Cubs' management had previously promised changes if their team fell short of expectations. Now, it's time to see how far those changes go beyond the dugout."
Paul Sullivan, Chicago Tribune: "Epstein gets to pick a shiny new manager who may be more amenable to suggestions from the front office, like the 'partnership' between Dodgers President Andrew Friedman and manager Dave Roberts. Most of the early speculation was on former Cub David Ross, who is friends with Jon Lester, Anthony Rizzo, Jason Heyward and others, and would be acceptable to many fans because he’s lovable 'Grandpa Rossy.' Let the inmates run the asylum? Sure. Why not? Perhaps they can also bring John Lackey back as Ross’ bench coach to make things complete. It would be a media dream to get the old gang back together . . . So the focus turns to Epstein, who will hire his fourth Cubs manager since 2012 while changing the makeup of the roster in hopes of avoiding another year like ‘19, perhaps the most nightmarish Cubs ending since the great collapse of 2004. Asked to elaborate about the 'transition' period, Epstein said he’d address it Monday at the annual, season-ending postmortem at Wrigley Field. Rest assured the 'reckoning' Epstein promised finally has arrived, and it’s just a matter of whether a simple reboot will do the trick, or if it’s time to back up the RV. Epstein’s personnel moves have put the Cubs in this tenuous position, aided by Chairman Tom Ricketts’ reluctance to spend last offseason in order to avoid getting hit by higher luxury-tax penalties. With all the new premium clubs, advertising revenues, ticket price increases and TV money, Ricketts easily could’ve afforded to spend whatever was needed to win this year."
MEGAPHONE
"You never know until you sit in the manager's seat how hard it really is to have those tough conversations with guys. I'm kind of an open person; when I was teammates with a lot of these guys I shot them straight. I loved my teammates when I played with them; every team that I played for. But I also try to tell guys the truth in love, and so I think the best managers I have had do that exact same thing -- they have great conversations, they communicate, they walk that line between authority and leadership and being a friend as well. I think that's the line you've got to kind of walk with players and you never know until you are in that seat. I've got a lot of thinking to do if this gets presented to me as everyone says will happen. I'm sure waiting for that phone call."
Ross, to ESPN, on the possibility of succeeding Maddon.