The Chicago Cubs keep absorbing injury hits. And yet they keep winning games.
Monday their worst fears about All-Star catcher Willson Contreras were confirmed. He could miss a month while recovering from his hamstring strain.
Also, the team sent reliever Craig Kimbrel to the IL with nagging knee soreness. And reliever Brandon Kintzler exited Monday's game with pectoral muscle soreness, which is bad news with reliever Pedro Strop still recovering from a neck strain.
But the Cubs held off the Oakland A's for a 6-5 victory that pushed their National League Central lead to 2 1/2 games over the reeling Cardinals.
"It's just next guy up," Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks told reporters after the game. "We have confidence in every single guy in that locker room."
The game nearly got away from the depleted Cubs bullpen, but it didn't.
"Team victory once again," manager Joe Maddon said during his postgame media session. "The whole group was utilized on the field."
And . . .
“Tough night, but we won it,” Maddon said. “I’m going to go home with that.”
Maddon will have to go with a closer by committee while awaiting Kimbrel's return.
“Of course, you’d prefer not having to do this,” Maddon said. “But the guys having the experience in doing this, I think we’ll make it work.”
Victor Caratini will take over as the everyday catcher, since the team traded away Martin Maldonado. Given the passing of the trade deadline, Cubs management will be tracking the waiver wire for catching reinforcements.
“Our depth is tested, there’s no doubt,” Cubs general Jed Hoyer told reporters in Chicago. “It’s not the best timing for an injury, a couple of days into August, but that’s the game and there’s no sympathy, and so we need to figure it out.”
Writing for ESPN.com, Bradford Doolittle had this take on the Cubs:
The Cubs need to get their regulars in good working order in time for the roster to coalesce for a challenging October. That begins with Ben Zobrist, who just started a minor league rehab assignment and is a few weeks from a return to the majors. Chicago also has to navigate the next month or so around the hamstring injury suffered by Willson Contreras Sunday. Will the Cubs pick up a catcher? Might that catcher be the recently released Jonathan Lucroy? If the Cubs reach the playoffs again, it would be a huge boost if Brandon Morrow can return to action and establish himself as the lights-out eighth-inning guy he was for the Dodgers in front of Kenley Jansen in 2017.
Jon Tayler, SI.com: "New York needed a starting pitcher and didn’t get one. Los Angeles needed a top-flight reliever and didn’t get one. Boston needed a reliever of any kind and didn’t get one. All three of these teams sat on their hands this deadline, simply tinkering at the margins if doing anything at all. Was that a mistake? Both the Yankees and Dodgers have safe division leads, so their inaction won’t hurt them there. But it’s hard to see how New York survives the playoffs with a thin, uneven rotation, even if Luis Severino does return (and what his impact will be after missing the entire season so far is totally up in the air). As for the Dodgers, every late-inning October lead of theirs is going to create heart palpitations across southern California. I can’t blame them for not giving up the farm for Pirates closer Felipe Vazquez, but someone like (Shane) Greene or even a combo of guys like (Daniel) Hudson and (Roenis) Elias would have been better than just adding fringe lefty Adam Kolarek from the Rays. They may end up regretting their prospect hugging if the year comes and goes without another title."
Michael Baumann, The Ringer: "Minnesota was involved in trade talks for most of the big-name pitchers on the market: Noah Syndergaard, Robbie Ray, Marcus Stroman, and Mike Minor. But the Twins refused to part with top prospects Royce Lewis and Alex Kirilloff, or young cost-controlled big league roster players such as Byron Buxton and 22-year-old utility man Luis Arraez. The Astros also held the line on their two top prospects, but were able to work out a deal with Arizona for Zack Greinke anyway, while Minnesota GM Thad Levine admitted that the Twins were waiting for a last-minute price drop that never ended up coming. Minnesota walked away with only Sergio Romo and Sam Dyson, two solid right-handed relievers who were much bigger names in years past than they are now."
Dayn Perry, CBSSports.com: "Look, the Astros are to be praised for dealing away prospects in exchange for Greinke. That's how contenders are supposed to behave, and they indeed significantly improved their World Series chances because of that bold swap. The MLB postseason, however, is far less predictable than its NFL and NBA counterparts, but we tend to transfer those mentalities onto baseball. It just doesn't work that way. Baseball leans heavily on randomness and sudden departures from the expected. That's part of its greatness. Maybe the Astros with their best-on-paper roster won't fall victim to those whims, but history suggests they easily could. In other words, yeah, you should still watch the playoffs no matter how imposing the best team of the regular season looks going in."
Steve Richards, ESPN.com: "The prominent storyline around the Red Sox this week was that the players were in a funk because Dave Dombrowski didn't make any moves before the trade deadline. They certainly played like it, losing eight in a row to the Rays and Yankees. But if one is looking to cast blame, look past the GM's office to the sorry state of Boston's starting rotation, which was supposed to be one of the team's strengths but has underperformed all season, including a 10.70 ERA and an average of fewer than five innings per start during the current slide."
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: " It doesn’t matter if you’re the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers, the Chicago Cubs or the Atlanta Braves, do you really want to face a (Nationals) starting rotation with (Max) Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Patrick Corbin and Anibal Sanchez in the postseason? . . . This is a team that has never won a World Series, let alone a playoff series since moving from Montreal to Washington, D.C., but this time around, won’t be carrying the burden of being a favorite if they get to the playoffs. There is no Bryce Harper to carry the team. This may be the last year of third baseman Anthony Rendon in Washington, too. But they have a rotation that leads the National League in strikeouts, and ranks second in ERA, on-base percentage and slugging percentage against. It’s a staff where Strasburg went 5-0 with a 1.14 ERA in July, not giving up a single homer, and Scherzer went 6-0 with a 1.00 ERA in June. These fellas make the dance, they could become Public Enemy No. 1."
“I’m going to take it slow. I’m not going to rush it. The guys on the team know I can’t control this, what’s happening, but I can control how good I can do my recovery . . . I’ve got to be smart about it. I’m not going to rush it, and by the time I get back, I’m going to be 100 percent.”
Contreras, on recovering from his hamstring strain.