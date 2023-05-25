Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Milwaukee Brewers have suffered a string of of pitching injuries that slowed their roll.

The youthful Pittsburgh Pirates are suffering a harsh reality check after their surprisingly hot start.

The shameless Cincinnati Reds remain in tank-and-rebuild mode, driving fans away from the Great American Bandbox.

And the Chicago Cubs, well, they have struggled to maintain traction during the first two months of the season despite making notable roster upgrades.

So nobody in the National League Central has pulled away.

“Thank goodness for the (crappy) play of everybody in the division,” Cubs manager David Ross told ESPN.com Tuesday before the Cubs earned back-to-back victories over the New York Mets.

The Cardinals second that assessment. When they finally pulled their act together, the division pack was still intact.

The same goes for the Cubs, who seemed ready to become relevant again this season after completing another tank-and-rebuild period.

“Certainly, it's great that no one is running away with the division but ultimately the standard has to be high and you have to build a team and win at every level,” Cuhs president of baseball operation Jed Hoyer told ESPN.com. “You can take some solace in that [the weak division] but it ultimately doesn't make me feel any better about our record.”

Ross agreed. “We're subject to the criticism,” he said. “We have to be better and play better . . . but we've always tried to take care of ourselves and when we're buttoned-up and playing good, clean baseball and executing from pitch to pitch that's the best version of us. We have to get back to that first and then worry about the division as we play better baseball.”

On paper, the Cubs should clearly be better they have fared until their last two victories. Their lack of clutch hitting and their suspect bullpen have cost them. The Small Bears are 2-10 in one-run games.

“The story of our season so far is we've struggled in high leverage situations, both offensively and pitching wise,” Hoyer said. “We're seventh in wOBA offensively, and seventh in wOBA from a pitching standpoint. That looks great. There's only a couple teams that are in the top group in both but we've been really poor in high-leverage situations.

“That's the reason our record isn't flipped or even better.”

Once again the Cubs cut corners with their bullpen investment and it cost them. That sounds familiar to Cardinals fans.

“If I'm being candid, I feel like I've put Rossy in a tough spot,” Hoyer said. “That's an area we've had so much success with . . . We've done a good job of finding relievers that could come in and find high-leverage innings at a relatively low cost on one-year deals. We've been building bullpens like that for a while. This year that hasn't worked yet. That's on me.”

Will Leitch, MLB.com: “Three weeks ago, it would have seemed ridiculous to imagine (Nolan) Arenado putting together any sort of MVP case this year. He was in the midst of the worst slump of his career, and his team was coming apart at the seams. But, as we all should have assumed, both the team and the player have pulled out of it. Arenado has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball over the last three weeks, and while his numbers still aren’t quite up to his career standards, if he keeps up what he has been doing, they will be, and soon. Despite their horrific start, the Cardinals have climbed back in the NL Central race, and if they get back atop the division, Arenado will be the face everyone sees when they think of this team.”

Ben Clemens, FanGraphs: “In xwOBA terms, (Nolan) Gorman is a top-15 pull power hitter in baseball. None of the hitters who do more damage when they pull the ball in the air do so more frequently, either. He’s currently showing Pete Alonso levels of power when he pulls the ball in the air; he’s also getting to that pull power far more frequently. It’s a terrifying blend for opposing pitchers, particularly now that it’s not being undermined by a boatload of bad swings at high pitches. Is this devastation going to continue indefinitely? No way. Gorman is on a plate discipline hot streak right now, and a production on contact hot streak, too. Those are bound to cool off, and pitchers will come up with a new plan of attack at the same time. He’s a changed hitter this year, but not a wholly different one. Not swinging at high fastballs is a great adjustment, but he’s not suddenly immune to the pitch, merely less vulnerable. Changes and all, he’s still a low-contact hitter, and patches of empty production come with the territory. With all due respect to that fact, though, who cares? Gorman wasn’t a major league quality hitter last year; you can tell that because he got demoted to the minor leagues. This year, he’s been one of the best five hitters in the game. Overshoot or no, hot streak or no, he’s found a way to turn what used to be a debilitating weakness into a minor flaw. This is what great major league hitters do: adjust their approach to minimize their weaknesses and accentuate their strengths. And oh, by the way, Gorman only turned 23 two weeks ago. Not that the Cardinals needed more offensive firepower, but it looks like they’ve found some.”

Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “(Juan) Soto sagged in San Diego, his OPS dropping from .894 with the Nationals to .766 after the trade, with just six home runs in 52 games. Oh, there were a couple massive home runs in the NL Championship Series, but they came in two of the Padres’ three losses at Philadelphia, and that was that. The new season brought little solace, not with a .178 average and nine RBI in his first 90 at-bats, with the Padres again getting owned by the Dodgers, with (Padres manager Bob) Melvin’s team assessments growing chippier. Soto, at long last, dug in. Tuesday’s strafing of the Nationals continued a 21-game stretch in which Soto has batted .355 with five home runs and a 1.168 OPS. Much of that stretch has come while Machado recovers from a hand fracture. It’s not necessarily that Soto is carrying the Padres right now. It’s moreso that they now know he can.”

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “The Padres are hitting an embarrassing .189/.289/.322 with runners in scoring position. The personnel should be there. Once Manny Machado gets off the injured list, the Padres have a foursome (looping in Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Xander Bogaerts) that could be the toast of baseball. The problem is that Machado has been bad, Soto started slow, Bogaerts leveled off after a hot start and Tatis has been good but not great. Also, Jake Cronenworth needs to be better while He-Seong has taken a step back from last season and they've gotten absolutely nothing offensively from behind the plate. So, yes, they need to hit better. If things come together the way it looks like they can, the Padres could be due a hot streak.”

Andrew Mearns, Baseball Prospectus: “The Astros were oh-so-briefly under .500. This really happened in the year 2023, and it wasn’t any Opening Day 0-1 nonsense, either! On May 9th, they woke up with a 17-18 record and had dropped seven of their past 10 games. To be clear, no one rational was panicking or declaring this the end of Houston’s dynastic run (particularly with Jose Altuve still out). It was just strange to see a team defending a championship season and 106 wins off to such a middling start. One Astro who was not off to a middling start, however, was Yordan Alvarez, who was hitting .283/.389/.547 with seven homers at the time. Although it wasn’t as outrageous as his .306/.406/.613 triple slash from 2022, no one would have accused Alvarez of slumping like several of his teammates. Houston got it together as a whole on May 9th, when they beat Shohei Ohtani, 3-1 , , , after (Monday) night, they’ve now reeled off eight victories in a row. The resurgent Rangers have been a fun story for the first month and a half, but now at just one game ahead of Houston in the AL West, there has to be a creeping fear in that Texas clubhouse of the Sword of Damocles that is their cross-state rivals.”

“Right now, it’s just about driving the ball and hitting the ball hard. The most comfortable I am is when I think like that.”

Cardinals prospect Jordan Walker, two MILB.com, on his offensive outburst Tuesday night.