The Chicago Cubs believed they could take a big step forward this season in the winnable National League Central. But, like the Cardinals, they keep finding ways to lose.

The Small Bears have dropped five of their last seven games heading into this week’s series against the resurgent Pittsburgh Pirates. The North Siders are 28-37 and one step ahead of the Cardinals in the division race, such as it is.

In the midst of their latest slump, ace pitcher Marcus Stroman challenged team management to pay up with a reworked contract, since he has an opt-out clause after this season.

So far the Cubs have shown no interest in doing that – which suggests that additional talent selloffs could be coming. Like the Cardinals, they could be moving pitching rather than adding it.

“I want nothing more than to be a Cub,” Stroman told reporters Saturday. “I kill myself 24/7 on and off the field to perform, to keep my body is position, to keep my mind in position. I truly believe I prepare like nobody else, so I know my worth.”

And . . .

“I know how narratives get created in media from the top down, once it starts to creep towards the trade deadline and how they try to make it sound like players are unsignable or don’t want to be here," he said. "Like, I want to be here more than anything. So I made that known. There’s been no rebuttal from their side.

“Ideally I’d want to be a Cub, but it’s a business at the end of the day and that’s how it has to be handled at times.”

Writing for USA Today, Bob Nightengale summed up the scenario confronting the Cubs:

Teams constantly are faced with challenging decisions on the value of retaining a player or send him packing, but the Chicago Cubs can almost single-handedly turn a weak trade market upside down based on their determination.

Simply, they have six weeks to decide whether to sign ace Marcus Stroman to a contract extension or trade him by the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

If they do nothing, they can be assured Stroman will be walking at the end of the season.

Stroman, who is in the second year of a three-year, $71 million contract, is the latest marquee player who is likely to take advantage of an opt-out clause in his contract . . .

Stroman isn’t hiding his desire to stay with the Cubs, but money talks. He would be the most sought-after free-agent pitcher this winter behind only two-way star Shohei Ohtani, but he’s having a better year than Ohtani on the mound.

Stroman is a Cy Young candidate with his 7-4 record and 2.42 ERA, while leading the National League with 85 ⅔ innings. He has allowed two or fewer runs in 17 of his last 21 starts dating to Aug. 30, 2022, yielding a major league-low 2.33 ERA.

Could the Cubs and Cardinals both become sellers at the trade deadline? Could they settle onto parallel rebuilding paths?

Stay tuned.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:

Dayn Perry, CBSSports.com: “The Cardinals have arguably been the most disappointing team in baseball this season. They notched 91 wins and the NL Central title in 2022, but in 2023 they've stumbled badly despite great deal of roster carryover. At this writing, the Cardinals are on pace for 96 losses and their worst full-season winning percentage since 1919. As for (manager Oliver) Marmol, he's a tactically sound manager, but he's made some missteps in other areas – specifically, his decision to criticize publicly Tyler O'Neill's effort level a mere five games into the season. Marmol is by all indications safe for now. The front office hired him to replace Mike Shildt in large measure because he was more willing to implement the front office's vision at an in-game level. Firing him less than two years into his tenure would be a curious look for baseball-ops president John Mozeliak. As well, a new manager this season in St. Louis would be the team's fourth since 2018, which would reflect poorly upon the front office's capacity to choose managers. All that said, if the losses keep piling up, then the pressure will increase for Mozeliak and company to do something drastic. Fair or not, the Cardinals' decline in the field and on the bases also doesn't reflect well on Marmol.”

Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “The Cardinals have often been criticized for not being aggressive enough when it comes to making in-season acquisitions. They got some of that last year after dealing for Chris Stratton, Jordan Montgomery and Jose Quintana, then that trio ended up being one of the most valuable groups of deadline pickups around. This time however, the Redbirds have way more to worry about than deadline aggression. In a season of some high-profile disappointments, no team has been more of a letdown than the Cardinals. After dropping a shocking 14 games under .500 on May 6, St. Louis seemed to turn things around, almost all at once, and closed within six games of .500 a couple of times. Which, in the NL Central, is the verge of contention. But they've since gone back into the tank, even owning the NL's worst record at one point. What happens from here, we'll see. Their schedule between now and the deadline is one of MLB's softer slates, though in a timeframe that long, the differences from team to team are marginal. Maybe St. Louis regathers its burgeoning momentum from May. Or maybe the Redbirds emerge as a club in need of a serious shake-up.”

Kiley McDaniel, ESPN.com: “One of the things I've grown to dislike the most in American sports is a beaten-down fanbase convincing themselves to accept low payrolls and last-place teams because of the promise of a rebuild or ‘The Process’ as a cover for a cheap owner that would rather use marketing smoke and mirrors than provide a good product for their customer. The reason this works is sometimes the rebuild goes to plan and something beautiful happens, ideally with some hardware. The Cincinnati Reds ownership group has taunted fans through this rebuild, and all the club has to show for itself is one winning season in the past 10 years. And, yes, in 2023, the Reds are still below .500 with 3 % of making the playoffs, but . . . there is unabated joy spreading in Cincinnati because its young baseball team is fun as hell.”

Andrew Mearns, Baseball Prospectus: “If Buck Showalter had his druthers, he’d almost certainly prefer not to have to deal with all the Subway Series hubbub sparked by local outlets. The timing of it couldn’t be worse either, as the Mets have dropped eight of their last nine games and limp into this matchup against the Yankees with a 31-35 record. After a 2-4 homestand, the Bombers aren’t exactly bombing either with Aaron Judge out of the lineup, either. So despite some frustrating outings here and there from both (Max) Scherzer and (Luis) Severino, the good versions certainly have the capacity to show up tonight. The two teams could also honor the subway by playing like its current underfunded, underperfoming state.”

Jay Jaffe, FanGraphs: “The injury interrupts what’s ben an exceptional season for (Pete) Alonso, at least in the home run department. He homered 10 times in the Mets’ first 21 games, and after adding just three homers over the team’s next 21, went yard in four straight games from May 16 to 19, the first three of which came against the Rays, the last against the Guardians. He reached 20 homers on May 27, in the Mets’ 53rd game of the season, putting him on pace for 61 — a number of note given that Aaron Judge just beat the mark by a single homer last year. Though he’d fallen behind that pace before the injury, he was at a point where it wasn’t hard to get back on track; even slipping further behind would have left him with a legitimate shot of bettering his franchise record of 53 homers, set in 2019 (and still the rookie record as well). Alonso hadn’t missed a game before getting hit by Morton, but even having sat out four now, he’s four homers ahead of Max Muncy, who’s second in the NL, and three ahead of Judge, who leads the AL but himself landed on the IL for the second time this season after spraining ligaments in his right big toe while making a spectacular, fence-busting catch at Dodger Stadium. So much for The Great New York Home Run Chase of 2023.”

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “After losing their first two games, it looked like the Padres were probably fine through 12 games at 7-5. Then they lost six of their next seven games. By the time they were 18-15, again, it looked like they were probably fine and were finding their footing. Then they dropped a pitiful 11 of 13. Things seem to be a bit better, as they've gone 11-7 since then and are right within striking range of a wild card. Even better in a small sample, they just completed a 4-2 week. The Phillies have had an even choppier ride in terms of the spurts of ups-and-downs. They were 0-4 and then 5-10 and then rebounded to get to 15-13. But then they lost six in a row. Then won five in a row. Then lost five straight. After some see-saw results and then another five-game losing streak concluded earlier this month, the Phillies are now riding high again, having won seven of their last eight to move to 32-33. They are a bit behind last year's pace, as they were 34-31 at this point in the season, but obviously that's not far off and another winning streak erases any gap there. As things stand, neither team appears to be a threat in its respective division, but they weren't last season, either, and they still ended squaring off for the NL title when it mattered most. They are both absolutely wild-card contenders and sometimes that's all it takes. Perhaps we're headed for a repeat? Time will tell and we're sure to see a bunch of winning and losing streaks from these two teams on the way to finding out.”

MEGAPHONE

“When you’re hot, it’s exciting to duke up against guys who are good and guys who are winning games. You want to beat the best at all times.”

A’s pitcher James Kaprielian, after his suddenly hot team edged the Tampa Bay Rays Monday night.