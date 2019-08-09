The retooled Chicago Cubs are equipped to win the National League Central, but they will have to win more road games to capture another division title.
They have gone 0-9-1 record in their past 10 road series. They last won an away series back on May 17-19 against the Washington Nationals.
They are 41-19 at Wrigley Field with a staff earned-run average of 3.35 and an on-base plus slugging percentage of .760. On the road, they carried a .760 OPS into their series at Cincinnati and an ugly 4.73 ERA.
"It's a story now," first baseman Anthony Rizzo told ESPN.com. "We have to answer questions about it because we haven't played well on the road." (Rizzo carried a .244 road batting average onto Chicago's 10-game excursion, compared to his .322 home average.)
So to prod the clubhouse before a four-game series at Great American Ballpark, somebody put home uniforms in the player lockers Thursday.
“In baseball, you have to have fun with things,” Cubs pitcher Cole Hamels told MLB.com. “You have to keep things light-hearted. I think this is just something fun for us to kind of check ourself at the door, because it is, this game is very humbling. And especially for us, because we're all very numbers driven.
“We know what's going on. And I think just to kind of have fun with it takes our minds off it at the same time. And for what we were able to do -- put up that many runs -- that's pretty good.”
Normally Cubs manager Joe Maddon is the guy pulling the Harry High School motivational tactic, but this time he was innocent. Apparently an unnamed Cubs player was behind the prank.
"I love it. If we could wear them on the field, I would totally promote it," Maddon told reporters before Thursday night's game. "We've got to do something. And I like the fact that we're taking it seriously, in the sense that maybe we're poking fun at that a little bit, but it definitely brings to our attention, 'Let's go. Let's go, boys.'"
The initial returns were good: The Cubs outslugged the hapless Reds 12-5 to push their division lead to 3½ games over the Brewers and four games over the third-place Cardinals.
“That's the way we're supposed to look,” Maddon said. “I just mean the energy before the game, the dugout was alive, they went up there and there were a few more smiles and kind of more of a refreshing kind of an attitude. That's what we have to be. You never do anything well if you're uptight. Just go play. Just go play. We're good.”
TALKIN' BASEBALL
Here is what people are writing about Our National Pastime:
R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: "The Pittsburgh Pirates entered Thursday in an unenviable position. Not only are they anchored in last place in the National League Central -- an afterthought in baseball's tightest division through fourth place -- but they're 4-21 since the All-Star Game (edging the Tigers for baseball's worst mark in that stretch) and have the worst record in the NL over their last 30 games. It's not fun and games in Pittsburgh right now, basically. You could argue this is a good thing, and an example of fortuitous timing. The Pirates are on the verge of an offseason in which they'll need to make a number of important decisions. A prolonged stretch of putridness may strip the emotion from the equation and help the Pirates move in the right direction. We're not making that argument, mind you, but we get it."
David Schoefield, ESPN.com: "Really, the National League has played out as expected: the Dodgers as the best team and a big mud fight in the middle in the NL Central and the wild-card race. What this all means is there's a chance we could end up with tiebreaker chaos. Of course, it will be hard to top last season, when we had tiebreakers in the NL Central (Brewers over Cubs) and NL West (Dodgers over Rockies). In the two-wild-card era, we've had just one tie, with the Rays beating the Rangers in 2013. What we've never had is a three-way (or more) tie for one or two wild cards or the even more convoluted multiple-way tie for a division and wild card -- say, if the Cubs, Cardinals, Brewers, Mets, Phillies and Nationals all end up 84-78. That would be fun. Unless you're MLB trying to figure out a tiebreaker schedule."
Stephanie Apstein, SI.com: "New York went 40–50 before the All-Star break and opened the second half solidly in fourth place in the division, seven games back of the second wild card. By that point, manager Mickey Callaway had already acknowledged to WFAN that 'it’s gonna take a miracle.' (GM Brodie) Van Wagenen told righthanded starter Zack Wheeler that if the team didn’t pull it together, he was a likely trade candidate. They flew to San Francisco on a four-game win streak … and promptly lost three extra-innings heartbreakers to the Giants. Wheeler packed a suitcase. Rumors swirled that No. 2 starter Noah Syndergaard was available, too. 'We looked ourselves in the mirror,' says first baseman Pete Alonso. And they started winning. Two of three from the Padres, a sweep of the Pirates, a sweep of the White Sox, two of three from Pittsburgh, a sweep of the Marlins. Not only did the Mets not sell, they bought at the deadline, keeping Syndergaard and Wheeler and adding right Marcus Stroman. As columnists decried Van Wagenen’s strategy, his players rejoiced. The boss was giving them a chance."
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: "The Philadelphia Phillies’ season, once filled with so much promise, and even hysteria after the signing of Bryce Harper, ever so quietly is slipping away. They were in first place two months ago, threatening to run away with the NL East just as everyone envisioned, but now are struggling for playoff survival. They have fallen to third place in the NL East, going 26-30 since June 1, with their playoff odds plummeting to 19.5%, according to FanGraphs. This could be the eighth consecutive season the Phillies failed to make the postseason, spanning four managers and two GMs."
MEGAPHONE
“This was a huge adjustment taking this job, and it’s tough here. but I think he’s much more comfortable his second year as manager. He had a lot to learn last year, but he’s getting better and better, and he’s only going to get more comfortable in his role. I know he’s having a lot of fun. And I know we’re having a lot of fun playing for him. He’s doing a hell of a job, he really is."
Phillies pitcher Jake Arrieta, to USA Today, on beleaguered Phillies manager Gabe Kapler.