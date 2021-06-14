Tipsheet: Cubs ready to cash in as Wrigleyville springs to life

Back when the Chicago Cubs traded away ace pitcher Yu Darvish in a cost-cutting move, their management team didn’t know when Wrigley Field would reopen to full capacity.
The answer, as it turned out, was mid-June. And that changes everything from the budgeting standpoint, since team revenues are flowing fully again.
So instead of holding a fire sale this summer, the Cubs could look to add some key pieces while trying to make one more postseason run with this talented nucleus.
“Obviously getting fans in the ballpark sooner will give us more flexibility,” Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts told the Chicago Tribune. “We really couldn’t predict what was going to happen this summer. We were hoping to have a full ballpark at this time, but you never could tell. Not only is it great for the fans … but yeah, it will give us more financial flexibility this summer.”
Before the Cardinals series, Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer offered a cagey wait-and-see outlook on his summer strategy. But with the Cubs tied with the streaking Milwaukee Brewers for the National League Central lead, Hoyer should go for it.
Some retooling will be necessary after the season. There simply won’t be enough money to sign all of the impending free agents to the contracts they can command.
Tipsheet’s guess: The Cubs will lock in shortstop Javier Baez and first baseman Anthony Rizzo while agent Scott Boras takes Kris Bryant to market for a monstrous deal elsewhere.
“One hundred percent leave it up to Jed,” Ricketts said. “I feel like I have really good personal relationships with all three of those guys, and they’ve meant so much to this organization and the family and all that. But you’ve got to leave it up to Jed."
But in the meantime there are games to win and enjoyment to be had on Chicago’s North Side.
Wrigleyville was abuzz this weekend. With great weather, the Cubs playing well and the staggering Cardinals offering a soft target, the three-game series turned into a three-day party.
Just look at the size of that beer snake!
“The atmosphere was amazing,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “So, so thankful that fans are back in the ballpark. I think it just showed in our energy and us finding a way to win.”
While Ricketts didn’t get as wild and crazy as Bill Murray with Wrigley’s return to full capacity, he got caught up in hoopla.
“I get emotional all day,” Ricketts said. “Just getting to see the whole neighborhood come back to the life, getting to see the ballpark legitimately full, it’s really great.”
And . . .
“It’s different than any other ballpark, certainly any other neighborhood,” Ricketts said. “It means so much to so many people. To not have it for almost two years, that was rough. All the bars are open. It’s such a big part of everyone’s life.”
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here’s what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
John Trupin, Baseball Prospectus: “The grassy lawns beyond the outfield fences in Springfield were the place to be this weekend if you wanted a souvenir smacked your way. While that’s always a good bet, as Springfield typically plays as one of the more hitter-friendly, homer-happy parks in MiLB, ]Nolan] Gorman went ahead and gave observers an unmistakable look at some of the best raw power in the minor leagues. It’s not clear yet if the Cardinals’ Moustakasification efforts with Gorman between 2B and his more frequent 3B position will lastingly yield fruit, but as St. Louis has another notable Nolan starring at the hot corner in the bigs, it can’t hurt to vary the ways to get Gorman’s bat in the lineup. So far, Gorman is getting to his power in games with regularity, showing better contact skills than he did as a teen, and celebrated his 21st birthday just a month ago.”
Alyson Footer, MLB.com: “Is it too early to start talking about Wild Card races? Because in the National League, this fight to the finish could end up being a doozy. Through Sunday, the Dodgers have the lead for the top spot in the NL Wild Card standings, but just by a hair. They have a one-game lead over the Cubs and Brewers, who are tied for second place, and the Padres are just behind them, one game back. Of course, there’s always the possibility that one or more teams will pull away from the pack, but given what we know about the early-season performances, it’s more likely this will continue to be a cluster until the end. Factor in how close the division races also are in the NL Central and NL West, and there seems to be a good chance that when it’s time for that stretch run, we won’t have any idea who’s better poised to win the division, or settle as one of the Wild Cards.”
Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “For those ready to throw out the Yankees' brain trust, there is no ready-made answer as to what's going to fix baseball's most underachieving offense. The solution will involve a little patience, a little roster maintenance and a little honing of individual technique. The saving grace is that the Yankees have a group of players who, together, have been a part of some of the most potent offenses in recent baseball history. No, it's not a versatile offense. Yes, it's possible that the offense is being undermined by changing league conditions. However, there is no planet and no set of league conditions under which this group, if it stays moderately healthy, should be a below-average offensive team, much less the bottom-five outfit they've been so far. And the Yankees can pitch, so their level of run prevention along with a reversion to an even average attack is a postseason-making formula.”
Pete Caldera, USA Today: “Yankees Universe is a tempest right now, and the uproar is more than understandable. Two weeks from the official start of summer, a team with World Series aspirations is a genuine wreck, and a chorus of invested Yankees fans wants someone to account for this mess. Aaron Boone is under the most intense pressure in his four years as manager, but those seeking his dismissal to jumpstart a mediocre club should know this:The Yankees have not fired a manager during a season since Bucky Dent.And that was 31 years ago, with an 18-31 record – the last Yankees team to finish in last place. So, Boone – operating in the final, option year of his contract – isn’t going anywhere at present. That reckoning might come after another empty October. And merely bumping off Boone – to replace him with whom, someone on his staff? – provides no solution anyway. What Boone must do is find a way to generate runs from the largely inflexible and oft-injured roster he was given, with an assist from upper management.”
Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “It's easy to get caught up in the standings and see ‘fourth place/ or the number of games out, but if the Yankees were in the NL East, they'd have been in first place for several days and would be within a quick winning streak of being back on top. The Braves are in what's been an objectively-bad division so far and haven't taken advantage of everyone else being either bad or simply mediocre. The Yankees' offense has been incredibly disappointing for sure, but at least they've played a tough schedule. The Braves have a negative strength of schedule rating on baseball-reference.com and still have disappointed.”
MEGAPHONE
"We're going to find out what character we're made of. We're clearly in the midst of incredibly tough times. We've faced it throughout this season. And we're going to find out what we're made of and if we're the team we think we are. It gets no easier as we have to go to Buffalo and play an outstanding offensive club in Toronto. And we need to step it up. Period."
Beleaguered Yankees manager Aaron Boone.