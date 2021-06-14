Tipsheet: Cubs ready to cash in as Wrigleyville springs to life

And . . .

“It’s different than any other ballpark, certainly any other neighborhood,” Ricketts said. “It means so much to so many people. To not have it for almost two years, that was rough. All the bars are open. It’s such a big part of everyone’s life.”

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here’s what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

John Trupin, Baseball Prospectus: “The grassy lawns beyond the outfield fences in Springfield were the place to be this weekend if you wanted a souvenir smacked your way. While that’s always a good bet, as Springfield typically plays as one of the more hitter-friendly, homer-happy parks in MiLB, ]Nolan] Gorman went ahead and gave observers an unmistakable look at some of the best raw power in the minor leagues. It’s not clear yet if the Cardinals’ Moustakasification efforts with Gorman between 2B and his more frequent 3B position will lastingly yield fruit, but as St. Louis has another notable Nolan starring at the hot corner in the bigs, it can’t hurt to vary the ways to get Gorman’s bat in the lineup. So far, Gorman is getting to his power in games with regularity, showing better contact skills than he did as a teen, and celebrated his 21st birthday just a month ago.”