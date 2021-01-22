Tipsheet: Cubs rebuild, trade rumors take toll on Kris Bryant

Not so long ago, it was super fun to be a Chicago Cub.
The Small Bears appeared to be building a dynasty after their long-awaited World Series breakthrough. Manager Joe Maddon kept things loose with losts of fun motivational gimmicks.
The Cubs had a powerful lineup with lots of offensive swagger. The sluggers were backed by a gritty pitching staff.
But now the franchise is in the midst of a painful rebuild and Kris Bryant is stuck in limbo awaiting his fate.
He finally reaches free agency after this season – after the Cubs gamed the system to delay that right by a year – and Cubs management views him as nothing more than a trade chip.
Bryant, 29, hit just .206 last season with four homers in 131 at bats. Dealing with all the COVID-19 protocols along with trade rumors erased much of the fun of playing in the Windy City.
"I don't give a (whit)," Bryant told reporters after the season. "I really don't. That's a good answer. I'm over it. Sometimes I go out there and go 4-for-4 and it's not good enough for some people."
He will make $19.5 million this season, which is fine, but it’s fair to wonder if there will be George Springer Money ($150 million over six years) waiting for him next winter.
During an interview with Red Line Radio, Bryant admitted that the business side of the sport got to be a drag.
"It really got to me sometimes, the stuff I was hearing,” he said. “The first trade rumors that started to pop up really got to me. I find myself, 'Man, is this even fun anymore? Why did I start playing this game?' Because it was fun.
"There's a lot of other stuff involved. You make a ton of money and fame and all this. You have to get yourself back to why I started playing."
So like so many other Americans, he will try to turn the page on 2020.
"I found myself sitting there, 'I don't have that joy right now,'" he said. "I'm trying all I can to get back to that place. This year was really rough for me personally, just statwise.”
Here is what folks are writing about the Hot Stove League:
Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “If I were granted one wish this offseason, it would be that [Trevor] Bauer finds a team that will let him pitch every fourth day. The pragmatic reason to root for this innovation is that it would show that reducing the workload of every pitcher isn't necessarily an irresistible trend. If there is one Bauer then there could be others, and while they'd be scarce, their value and notoriety would be immense. A more romantic reason to hope for this is the potential return of truly epic pitching seasons, the kind of which we now speak of as if they were tales written by Homer. You certainly still see special performances by pitchers like Gerrit Cole and Jacob deGrom, but I'm talking about Denny McLain in 1968, Ron Guidry in 1978, Dwight Gooden in 1985 and Roger Clemens in 1986 -- seasons that combine the efficiency and dominance of a 2021 superstar starter with the huge counting stats of starters of yore. You know, the kind of season it feels like we'll never see again. Never might not be that long if some team is willing to let Bauer do what he says he can do. And if he pulls it off, who knows? Maybe teams will see that and wonder who else might be capable of filling this new megastarter role, one that seemed to have vanished from big league baseball. If some team will let him, that's what Trevor Bauer could become in 2021, and what a story it would be. Baseball could use such a story right now. Bauer just needs one team that will listen.”
R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “The Dodgers reportedly ‘monitoring’ Bauer’s market. That could just be a case of a smart team doing its due diligence. The Dodgers are estimated by Cot's Contracts to be less than $6 million under the luxury-tax line, and they have apparent needs at third base and either second base or left field. Their solutions at those spots will push them into the tax, and maybe into the surtax ($20-plus million over). The Dodgers have the financial means to go all-in, pay Bauer too, and run into the dreaded Red Zone -- that is, $40-plus million over, which triggers the steepest penalties, including draft-pick downgrading. Are they likely to do that? We're doubtful considering they haven't even exceeded the tax threshold since 2017. That established, minimizing the risk of a massive free-agent contract by making it a one-year pact is exactly the kind of thing Andrew Friedman would do, isn't it?”
Mark Feinsand, MLB.com: “Based on conversations with sources, the two teams believed to have the best shot at Bauer are the Mets and the Angels. Mets team president Sandy Alderson made it clear early in the winter that he likes Bauer, and even after signing Marcus Stroman, James McCann and Trevor May for a combined $75 million -- then trading for Francisco Lindor, who will earn $22.3 million in 2021 and command a huge extension likely exceeding $300 million -- new owner Steve Cohen has the financial wherewithal to sign Bauer (or anybody else, for that matter). Pairing Bauer with Jacob deGrom atop the rotation would give the Mets a rock-solid 1-2 punch, with Stroman and eventually Noah Syndergaard forming a stellar group. Having missed out on Springer, will the Mets now turn their attention to Bauer?”
Matt Martell, SI.com: “The easy, superficial assumption every year is the Yankees will simply outspend the competition to address their needs. It’s even more tempting to latch onto such a narrative this winter, as most clubs are tightening their belts in response to the fallen revenues of pandemic baseball. Sure, they addressed their two most pressing concerns when they brought back [D.J] LeMahieu, a two-time batting champion, and signed [Corey] Kluber, a two-time Cy Young award winner. But why stop there? Trevor Bauer, the current NL Cy Young winner with a Big Apple–sized personality, remains on the open market and the Yankees surely could use another starting pitcher. J.T. Realmuto also is still a free agent. Signing the best catcher in baseball sure would put an end to the Ballad of Gary Sánchez. Two of baseball’s most powerful hitters—Marcell Ozuna and Nelson Cruz—and smoothest defenders—Kolten Wong and Andrelton Simmons—are also there for the taking. No price is too high for the mighty Yanks to sign top free agents, right? Of course, it’s not that simple. Together, LeMahieu and Kluber will make $26 million next season, bringing the Yankees within $5 million of the $210 million luxury tax threshold. Any deal for one of the top free agents would cost at least $5 million and result in a tax levied against them for whatever they spend that exceeds the threshold. Because the Yankees went over the threshold in each of the last two seasons, they’d face a 50% penalty.”
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “Just like that, the Toronto Blue Jays are done behaving like a small or mid-sized market team. Finally, they are playing with the big boys. The Blue Jays shed their image with the signing of free-agent outfielder George Springer to a six-year, $150 million contract. Springer’s contract, which should become official Wednesday, is the largest in franchise history and the team's most celebrated free-agent signing since Roger Clemens after the 1996 season. The Blue Jays, who have won the AL East just once since 1993 – when they won their second consecutive World Series championship – are serious contenders. Oh sure, the Blue Jays could still use another starting pitcher and a third baseman. And they still are awfully young, with their fathers having much more illustrious resumes than them, as the sons of Hall of Famers Vladimir Guerrero and Craig Biggio, along with slugger Dante Bichette. But, man, the future hasn’t looked this bright since the days of Roberto Alomar, Tony Fernandez and John Olerud. The signing of Springer, 31, means this much to the organization. You’re talking about a supreme talent on the field, an even a better person off the field, who is exactly what the Blue Jays needed.”
Craig Edwards, Fangraphs: “While [Michael] Brantley would have helped Toronto’s offense, he’s a bit of a better fit for the Astros. After signing Springer, the Jays already had four major league-quality outfielders in him, Lourdes Guerriel Jr., Teoscar Hernandez, and Randal Grichuk. Adding Brantley would have meant putting him at designated hitter every day (or trading a good player away), which would hurt roster flexibility if Vladimir Guerrero Jr. can’t handle third base and also taken playing time away from Rowdy Tellez. Brantley wasn’t a horrible fit, but given the options still available and potential needs in the infield and the rotation, the Blue Jays didn’t have to have him. Where he plays is less of an issue for the Astros, who already have a regular DH as long as Yordan Alvarez is healthy. What they really needed was a leftfielder, and Brantley was far and away the best option on a market full of replacement-level options. He was a DH more than he was on the field last season, but that was more out of convenience than necessity due to an early-season quad injury that cost him a dozen or so games, the emergence of Kyle Tucker, and the presence of veteran Josh Reddick.”
MEGAPHONE
“The biggest thing for me was not taking anything for granted. Our game and the whole world got flipped upside down. There was no one there to experience it with us. I’m just not going to take anything for granted, those little opportunities. I think that’s going to help me later on in life, too -- just don’t take the little things for granted.”
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, on his post-pandemic worldview.