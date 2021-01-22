Tipsheet: Cubs rebuild, trade rumors take toll on Kris Bryant

Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “If I were granted one wish this offseason, it would be that [Trevor] Bauer finds a team that will let him pitch every fourth day. The pragmatic reason to root for this innovation is that it would show that reducing the workload of every pitcher isn't necessarily an irresistible trend. If there is one Bauer then there could be others, and while they'd be scarce, their value and notoriety would be immense. A more romantic reason to hope for this is the potential return of truly epic pitching seasons, the kind of which we now speak of as if they were tales written by Homer. You certainly still see special performances by pitchers like Gerrit Cole and Jacob deGrom, but I'm talking about Denny McLain in 1968, Ron Guidry in 1978, Dwight Gooden in 1985 and Roger Clemens in 1986 -- seasons that combine the efficiency and dominance of a 2021 superstar starter with the huge counting stats of starters of yore. You know, the kind of season it feels like we'll never see again. Never might not be that long if some team is willing to let Bauer do what he says he can do. And if he pulls it off, who knows? Maybe teams will see that and wonder who else might be capable of filling this new megastarter role, one that seemed to have vanished from big league baseball. If some team will let him, that's what Trevor Bauer could become in 2021, and what a story it would be. Baseball could use such a story right now. Bauer just needs one team that will listen.”