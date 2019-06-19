The Cardinals remain in the National League Central race, such as it is, because the Chicago Cubs continue to confound manager Joe Maddon.
The Cubs have lost six of their last eight games. They lost two of three games at Colorado, allowing the Rockies to score 16 runs in those losses.
Then they lost three of four games at Los Angeles to the mighty Dodgers. Then they returned home lost to the cross-town White Sox 3-1 Tuesday night in interleague play.
"We just did not put enough pressure on them offensively," Maddon said. "I could have told you in some previous games we were expanding the zone too much, et cetera, but not today. We moved the baseball. We had some good swings. We just did not score any runs."
Former Cubs prospect Eloy Jimenez hitting the game-winning two-run homer Tuesday off reliever Pedro Strop. The Cubs traded Jimenez to the White Sox as part of the deal that landed starting pitcher Jose Quintana.
And here is some more bad news: The Cubs lost starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks to a shoulder impingement. He was 6-0 with a 1.99 ERA during a span of eight starts before losing his last outing at Los Angeles.
Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer told reporters that the team will handle Hendricks carefully.
"All the tests confirm sort of what we thought," Hoyer said. "He was kind of dealing with a little impingement. We feel like we got ahead of it. We're not sure how much time he'll miss, but we'll try to take it slowly.
"There's no question we'll take the length of the season into account. We know how impactful he is when he's right and we want to get him right and if that means patience, we'll exercise patience."
The Cubs will get newly signed reliever Craig Kimbrel in their bullpen sooner than later, since his minor league tune-up stint at Triple-A Iowa has gone well. But Cubs starting pitcher Cole Hamels told reporters that his team can't wait for Kimbrel to save the day.
They need to start winning games.
"The last thing we're thinking about is who's going to join," Hamels said. "I think guys are all personally thinking about what they want to do, what they need to correct. A lot of guys are watching videos right now. I think that's been first and foremost."
TALKIN' BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: "When the Major League Baseball Players Association sits down next week to open negotiations with MLB’s labor lawyers at the halfway point of the collective bargaining agreement, you can be assured (Mike) Moustakas will be a prime exhibit. After all, how can a prized power-hitting infielder be punished not once, but twice in consecutive years, for simply being a free agent? . . . He became a free agent for the first time in the winter of 2017 after hitting 38 home runs and driving in 85 runs -- the most homers in Kansas City Royals history. And he remained unemployed until halfway through spring training when the Royals brought him back on a one-year, $6.5 million deal -- nearly $11 million less than the $17.4 million qualifying offer. He refused to sulk, came back, had another strong year, and was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers in July, and wound up with 28 homers and 95 RBI, helping the Brewers to get within one game of the World Series. This time, with draft-pick compensation no longer tied to him, he figured the winter would be entirely different. It was Groundhog Day. Spring training started, and again he had no job, and wound up signing a one-year, $7 million contract back with the Brewers, including an $11 million option or $3 million buyout in 2020. Well, here we are three weeks before the All-Star Game, and Moustakas is having his best year yet, hitting .280 with 21 homers and 45 RBI with a .932 OPS. Moustakas, who is splitting his time between third base and second base, has the fifth-most homers in baseball with the eighth-best slugging percentage at .584. Why, outside Christian Yelich, Moustakas has been the most valuable player on the team, and hugely responsible for the Brewers sitting in first place in the NL Central."
Jon Tayler, SI.com: "There’s nothing quite like a crazy weekend at Coors Field. No other park in baseball is capable of taking your average series and turning it into a pinball machine fueled by cocaine. Ordinary games somehow turn into bloodbaths, featuring double-digit run totals and a dozen homers and an endless parade of sad relievers tasked with trying to patch up gaping wounds with tissue paper. My lone trip to Coors in 2016 proved that to me, as I caught a Diamondbacks-Rockies game that ended up as the longest nine-inning game in National League history—a four-and-a-half-hour marathon that featured 19 total runs (14 of them scored in the seventh or later), five errors and 15 extra-base hits. Pure, uncut Coors is a hell of a thing. But I don’t know if, in the 25-year history of that stadium, the baseball world has ever gotten a more out-of-control experience than this weekend’s Rockies-Padres tilt. The numbers are absolutely staggering: 92 total runs, a new modern record for a four-game series; 131 hits, the most in a four-game series since 1922; 17 home runs, including five from Hunter Renfroe alone. Charlie Blackmon went an absurd 15-for-24 with four homers and three straight four-hit games, raising his season batting average 31 points in a weekend. Fernando Tatis Jr. almost hit for the cycle on Sunday and made a ridiculous diving catch on Saturday. San Diego scored 14% of their runs this year in just those four games."
Michael Baumann, The Ringer: "Despite not having made the playoffs since 2006 or doing much to get excited about until last winter, the San Diego Padres entered the 2019 season looking like the most interesting team in the National League. They not only landed last offseason’s best free agent, Manny Machado, but stood poised to deploy the fruits of one of the best farm systems of the 21st century. General manager A.J. Preller called on the best position player prospect (Fernando Tatís Jr.) and one of the best pitching prospects (Chris Paddack) in the NL to start the season, in contravention of the established norm by which teams trade a bit of short-term production for a lot of long-term salary suppression . . . The Padres probably always needed a lot of things to go right in order to contend this year; so far a lot of things have gone right, but not enough, so they’re playing .500 baseball, give or take. In addition to the novelty of seeing Machado, Paddack, Tatís, and the rest of the rookies in the same uniform for the first time, that uncertainty was the reason the Padres were so exciting. Seeing this team pan out to the median outcome might be a little disappointing, but Preller’s club is still destined to remain in the headlines."
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: "The Atlanta Braves pounded out 16 hits and three home runs in a 12-3 victory over the New York Mets on Monday, running their current hot streak to 10 wins in 11 games, a stretch that includes five one-run victories plus blowout wins of 14 runs, nine runs and twice by seven runs. It's a beautiful thing when your baseball team plays like this for an extended period. I think this stretch of games -- with the caveat that seven of those 11 games came against the Marlins and Pirates -- has finally convinced me that the Braves are the team to beat in the NL East. They've gone from two games behind the Philadelphia Phillies to three games ahead, but those standings may not be an accurate indicator of how far apart the teams actually are."
MEGAPHONE
"We're happy for him. When you're in a winning cycle, you're going to make trades that are going to net other teams good big leaguers. And I don't think this is any different than that. It happens to be in the same city."
Hoyer, on the development of Jimenez for the White Sox.