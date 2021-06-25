Tipsheet: Cubs ride high after no-hitter while Cards feel more despair

While the Cardinals endured more suffering Thursday – this time falling 8-2 to the lowly Pittsburgh Pirates with another lifeless effort – the Chicago Cubs had reason to celebrate.
Kyle Davies and relievers Andrew Chafin, Ryan Tepera and Craig Kimbrel combined to no-hit the mighty Dodgers 4-0 Thursday night in Los Angeles. That was the seventh no-no in the majors this season.
Cubs relievers tagging in for Davies felt no pressure to maintain the no-hitter because, well, it sure didn’t feel like one. Davies walked five batters and needed 94 pitches to get through his six innings.
"The whole bullpen had no idea," Chafin insisted afterward. "It was completely oblivious. In our defense, from that bullpen, our perspective on the field, all we can see is like batting averages and the count and stuff like that."
Even Craig Kimbrel, who closed out the game, was blind to the scenario. His first inkling came when catcher Willson Contreras led the celebration.
"When Willy gave a big fist pump I knew something was up," Kimbrel said. "Then Tepera ran out there and whispered in my ear and was like, 'You have no idea what happened.' Then Javy [Baez] put me in a headlock, and I knew pretty fast what happened."
Cubs relievers can be excused because there was no crowd buzz in LA over the no-hitter.
"There was a lot of traffic on the bases," Kimbrel said. "When there's a lot of traffic on the bases you don't assume they're all walks. You kind of figure one of them is a single or something like that."
Davies relished the no-no, even though it was a tag-team effort.
"This is an awesome moment. I think the World Series, something like that, probably tops it," Davies said. "But even though it wasn't a solo, it was a combined effort, just being a part of history and something like that is fun for myself, for family members, for friends, and definitely for the guys that came in the game and contributed."
The Small Bears have won back-to-back games to pull into a first-place tie with the Milwaukee Brewers atop the National League Central, six games up on the sinking Cardinals.
The Brewers have also won back-to-back games, as have the third-place Cincinnati Reds – who are now two games ahead of the Cardinals.
These three teams did some wheel-spinning while the Cardinals careened down a ravine. But now they seem ready to gain traction this weekend and gain some separation.
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here’s what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Kevin Goldstein, FanGraphs: "Teams looking to make a playoff push are waiting for the market to expand. Depending on how you look at it, there are only six to eight obvious sellers right now, and many of them don’t have much of interest on the available menu. There are an equal amount of teams on the bubble in late June, and these are teams with better rosters full of plenty of players that winning clubs would like to have. The Cubs and Giants, who were seen as two of those bubble teams entering the year, are loaded with excellent players on expiring contracts, but at this point, they’re buyers. But even with those options off the table, there are plenty of very good players who are not available today but might be two to four weeks from now. What if the Angels go cold and are suddenly willing to talk about Alex Cobb and Andrew Heaney? Are there scenarios where another losing streak for the Nationals makes (gulp) Max Scherzer available? Even while trying to remain patient to see if more players become available, buyers stay in close contact with those already in sell mode to try to ensure that if they miss out on an early deal, they won’t be taken by surprise. “Hey, we’re not ready to move now, but if you are getting ready to deal the player, please check in with us first,” is a consistent message relayed to selling teams. That allows a buying team to hold off on making a decision about ending their waiting game until absolutely necessary. Sellers are usually more than happy to comply; if they have an acceptable offer on the table and are ready to move, why not shop it around to see if you can get something better before logging into eBIS and submitting the deal?"
Will Leitch, MLB.com: "The Cardinals have had a difficult start and a wretched few weeks, but you can’t blame [Nolan] Arenado. After an injury-plagued 2020, in which he put up the worst numbers of his career (how in the world did he hit .253 at Coors Field?), Arenado has looked closer to his old self this year. His numbers have dipped a bit because of a cold streak lately, but that’s the same cold streak that everyone in St. Louis is suffering through right now. Based on OPS+, which adjusts for park effects and 100 represents league average, Arenado is at 129 this year and was at 86 in 2020. And he has 14 homers after hitting eight in last year’s 60-game season. Arenado looks healthy, active and motivated. His last year in Colorado was his worst. He’s closer to the Arenado we know now.”
Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: "After losing at Boston on June 10, the Astros could take solace in their upcoming schedule, which appeared to be the softest patch on the slate, save for a four-game home series against the first place Chicago White Sox. Houston ended up steamrolling Chicago in four straight, outscoring the ChiSox 27-8. Meanwhile, that soft patch on the schedule is far from over. After Houston finishing off a sweep of the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday, they depart for four games in Detroit before returning to Minute Maid Park for a return match with woeful Baltimore. Houston is 17-4 this month, has outscored opponents by more than a 2-to-1 margin and has outhit them .303 to .199. Baseball's hottest team is poised for an epic month."
Zach Kram, The Ringer: "The Astros are once again posting one of the best offensive seasons in MLB history. Welcome back to Houston’s sluggers. That return wasn’t necessarily the expectation heading into this season. Even though they reached the 2020 ALCS, the Astros went just 29-31 in the regular season, qualifying for the playoffs only because of the expanded field. Injury depletion to the pitching staff was the main culprit, but the Astros’ offense didn’t help: After years at or near the top of the league, Houston ranked just 14th in the majors in runs and 17th in wRC+. Yuli Gurriel and Carlos Correa didn’t hit; Alex Bregman regressed from an MVP-worthy hitter to a merely pretty good hitter; José Altuve suffered through his worst season at the plate. In the first (mini-)season following the revelation of their sign stealing during their title-winning 2017 campaign, the Astros’ offense was merely average—and then George Springer, the team’s best hitter in 2020, departed in free agency. Now, however, 2020 looks like a blip. The 2021 Astros, winners of 10 games in a row, lead the majors in batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage. They lead in runs per game (5.64) by such a wide margin that the second-place Dodgers are closer to 10th place than first. And that all-around performance elevates them beyond merely best-this-season status into best-of-all-time range."
