Tipsheet: Cubs roll, Reds stall as NL playoff race heats up

Mike Oz , Yahoo! Sports: “There are still plenty of questions ahead in this short, weird but totally fascinating MLB season. Like: Are the White Sox really the best team in the AL Central? Can the Rays make a World Series? Can the Marlins and Orioles actually make the playoffs? What happened to the Yankees? But today’s question is even a little bigger than all those. We know the Dodgers are the best team in the NL — and MLB — but there’s quite a race to see who’s No. 2. The Cubs and Braves lead their respective divisions but come with a litany of concerns, not the least of which is starting pitching. Might the second-best team in the NL actually be in the NL West also? And no, we’re not talking about the D-backs who are actually quite the opposite.”

Stephanie Apstein, SI.com: “I am actually rooting for as many losing teams as possible to make the playoffs this year. Expanded playoffs are fine for 2020 because the goal for this year is simply to get through the season safely and allow all parties to recoup as much money as possible. But it's going to be hard to kick the new postseason format if MLB likes what it sees here. And the new postseason format is a disgrace. Consider the Yankees, who are firmly ensconced in third place and flirting with a .500 record, just months after committing $324 million to ace Gerrit Cole. Half the team is on the injured list. In a normal season, panic would be reigning in the Bronx. Instead, the team trudges through listless game after listless game, secure in the knowledge that it will make the playoffs no matter what. The Dodgers, the best team in baseball, did not make any major moves at the trade deadline, because what's the point of spending prospect capital to bolster a team that has to win the barely-better-than-a-coin-flip three-game first-round series? This setup dissuades teams from trying to be good. The clearer that is this year, the more likely it is that we can go back to normal next year.”