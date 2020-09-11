Tipsheet: Cubs roll, Reds stall as NL playoff race heats up

The Chicago Cubs took another big step toward the National League Central title by rallying past the Cincinnati Reds for an 8-5 rain-delayed victory Thursday night into early Friday morning.
“It felt like we haven't come back in a game in a while,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “I can't really think about when the last time was. It was just one of those things that it was nice to see these guys continue to have good at-bats (against a) really good pitcher out there.”
And the Reds lost a bit more ground in their desperate playoff chase.
"As veterans, the only thing we can do is just continue to make everybody else focus on now, doing all the little things right and what has happened, has happened," Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos said. "It can't deter you away from now and what we have to do now. I think that's pretty much what we all try to do as best we can."
The Reds (19-25) will try to play catchup against the Cardinals this weekend while the Cubs face the third-place Milwaukee Brewers (19-22). The Reds fell six games under .500 for the first time all season and they haven't won a series since Aug. 7-9 against Milwaukee.
"All the ingredients are there, all of them. Now it's just kind of getting all those ingredients to work together and just to come out and get it done," Castellanos said. "I'll tell you what, with this team, if our chain catches, it's going to be scary.
"Usually, in a 162-game season, we'd be right where we wanted to be, we'd be like, 'damn, no one's really gotten hot and we're only three games back in this thing.' But obviously now with this shortened schedule, there's more of a sense of urgency, and the only thing we can do is to continue to come out and leave it all on the field each and every day.”
Meanwhile, the Cubs (26-19) moved three games ahead of the second-place Cardinals by winning their pivotal game against the Reds. They are counting on key hitters like Kris Bryant and Javier Baez to finally heat up at the plate.
Their offense has been running at about half-capacity all season.
"If our big boys do get going and perform up to their norms just for the rest of the year, that should put us in a really good place offensively,” Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein said.
"I keep writing the same order and the same names because I believe in them and their track record,” Ross said. “There's times and thoughts where you want to do something different, but our success is going to be with those guys."
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “All those doubleheaders will be difficult, but the good news is that after the Twins games on Tuesday, the Cardinals don't play another series against a team currently above .500. They face the Tigers, Reds, Brewers, Pirates, Royals and then the Brewers again. Given the team's pitching depth and good defense, the Cardinals should be able to handle their business and return to the postseason.”
Steve Richards, ESPN.com: “The Phillies aren't the only NL contender with bullpen concerns. Given the daunting run of doubleheaders ahead, the Cardinals will need every healthy arm they can get. And closer Giovanny Gallegos hasn't been ‘just an arm’ this season, entering Thursday with a 1.59 ERA, a 0.53 WHIP, 14 strikeouts and only two walks in 12 appearances. The question now, however, is whether he's healthy?”
Mike Oz, Yahoo! Sports: “There are still plenty of questions ahead in this short, weird but totally fascinating MLB season. Like: Are the White Sox really the best team in the AL Central? Can the Rays make a World Series? Can the Marlins and Orioles actually make the playoffs? What happened to the Yankees? But today’s question is even a little bigger than all those. We know the Dodgers are the best team in the NL — and MLB — but there’s quite a race to see who’s No. 2. The Cubs and Braves lead their respective divisions but come with a litany of concerns, not the least of which is starting pitching. Might the second-best team in the NL actually be in the NL West also? And no, we’re not talking about the D-backs who are actually quite the opposite.”
Stephanie Apstein, SI.com: “I am actually rooting for as many losing teams as possible to make the playoffs this year. Expanded playoffs are fine for 2020 because the goal for this year is simply to get through the season safely and allow all parties to recoup as much money as possible. But it's going to be hard to kick the new postseason format if MLB likes what it sees here. And the new postseason format is a disgrace. Consider the Yankees, who are firmly ensconced in third place and flirting with a .500 record, just months after committing $324 million to ace Gerrit Cole. Half the team is on the injured list. In a normal season, panic would be reigning in the Bronx. Instead, the team trudges through listless game after listless game, secure in the knowledge that it will make the playoffs no matter what. The Dodgers, the best team in baseball, did not make any major moves at the trade deadline, because what's the point of spending prospect capital to bolster a team that has to win the barely-better-than-a-coin-flip three-game first-round series? This setup dissuades teams from trying to be good. The clearer that is this year, the more likely it is that we can go back to normal next year.”
Dayn Perry, CBSSports.com: “The idea of giving [Mookie] Betts occasional time at second was bandied about during his final seasons with the Red Sox, and now the Dodgers are making it happen. No doubt, Betts' athleticism, baseball smarts, and prior experience at the position will serve him well, and his elite hitting and base-running will of course play anywhere. The Dodgers are barreling toward their eighth straight NL West title, but there's a great deal of pressure for them to break through and win the World Series for the first time since 1988. So this wrinkle as noted is in the service of seeking every possible advantage in October. It's also worth noting that the Dodgers this season have struggled to get good production from the position, as Enrique Hernandez, Gavin Lux, Chris Taylor, and Max Muncy have combined to hit just .209/.290/.354 while playing second base in 2020.”
MEGAPHONE
“A lot of times in baseball there's no rhyme or reason, but, I think throughout this series and the series before, there's a lot of hard contact that we've made and had nothing to show for it. It's just unfortunate, and to look for answers in this game can drive you nuts.”
• Nick Castellanos, on the Reds hitting into some bad luck.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!