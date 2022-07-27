Tipsheet: Cubs standouts say farewell to Wrigley as trade deadline nears

One by one, stalwarts from the great Chicago Cubs run left the Windy City via trades or free agency after the franchise quit trying to win.

Catcher Willson Contreras and infielder/outfielder Ian Happ were the last two standing. But with the Aug. 2 trade deadline looming, they know that they, too, will be headed elsewhere.

So they took a good look around Wrigley Field Tuesday during what almost certainly will be their last game with the team.

“I grew up here, never think twice about coming here and calling this place home,” Happ said. “I've made so many good relationships in this city and organization, all over the place. It's crazy to think that you could wake up one day and not be here.”

Contreras and Happ took their bows during a 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates and acknowledged the fans.

“It was just amazing,” Contreras told reporters. “I tried to enjoy it, enjoy it as much as I could, and take it all in.”

After the game, Happ waited for Contreras and they enjoyed a lengthy embrace.

“I wanted to be out there for Willy,” Happ said. “There's nothing quite like a 'W' at Wrigley Field after that song plays and you see the 'W' flags around and people stay and enjoy it. So I wanted to be out there and take that in.

“But Willson, we've played together for a long time. Being able to be out there for him and give him a hug, those are special moments that you don't really forget.”

Said Contreras, “It was a really incredible moment. This is the only thing that I know. This is the only thing that he knows.”

Contreras is headed to free agency. There haven’t been meaningful negotiations about an extension, so the Cubs seem likely to trade him to a contender as a rental.

“If the Cubs get a good package for me to make this team better, they're going to do it," Contreras said. "I'd be more than happy to help a different team to get to a World Series.

“If it doesn't happen, I'd be more than happy to stay here with my teammates and try to find a way to make everyone better and keep being a nice leader, even off the field.”

Contreras is a player in demand ahead of the deadline, so the Cubs should fetch a high price for him. But that wouldn’t be much consolation for a fan base that has dealt with the previous loss of fan favorites Javier Baez, Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant.

“He's a big part of that championship and has been a really good player for a really long time,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “Three-time All-Star, a lot of accolades here, part of a lot of winning, a lot of playoff games. I think that's really cool.

“You all have your favorites that you grow up with when you're a baseball fan. And I'm sure Willson's a favorite for a lot of kids out there.”

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks have been writing about activity ahead of the trade deadline:

Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “Teams currently looking at (Juan) Soto are being realistic about what acquiring him would mean: getting control of a truly elite player for his ages 23, 24 and 25 seasons and gaining an advantage before he reaches free agency. At least some teams are entertaining the idea of entering the trade fray just in case (general manager Mike) Rizzo will move him for, say, 90% of his value rather than the 125% or so his initial offers sought. But this is no sign-and-trade situation. Soto turning down $440 million spooked the entire industry. Executives understood his logic: He is not a $29 million-a-year player, and that's what the Nationals were proposing to make him. At the same time, they said, $440 million guaranteed is $440 million guaranteed. And with Soto presenting more bat-only than bat-first this season, the risk on the team side, executives suggested, is not insignificant, either. Interested teams believe if they acquire Soto, the mediocre baserunning and poor defense he has shown this season will abate -- that the pervasiveness of Washington's awfulness makes it difficult for even the most talented and hardworking player to remain engaged and motivated. They see the best in Soto, and Soto's best is something to behold.”

Dan Szymborski, FanGraphs: “I’ve seen people talk about the (Luis) Castillo (Cardinals) possibility before, but that usually involves trading Matthew Liberatore to the Reds, something I don’t see happening. It’s more likely that they need Liberatore at some point again this season, even with Castillo on the roster, given the injury concerns surrounding most of the team’s rotation. (Masyn) Winn has had a solid year that looks even better when you consider how young he is, and (Alec) Burleson can likely be in Cincinnati’s outfield fairly quickly. The Reds are fascinated with raw young talents (see Hunter Greene), and I think that (Tink) Hence would be an extremely interesting pitcher for them. As for St. Louis, Castillo would stabilize the rotation quite a bit and give the team a head start on 2023. Soto would be even more fun here, but I don’t think that outfield is the greatest need.”

R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “The Dodgers are already sporting the second-highest CBT payroll in the majors, about $15 million behind the Mets. They have more flexibility than it may sound, however, based on the slew of contracts they have expiring at season's end. Trea Turner, David Price, Justin Turner, Clayton Kershaw, Craig Kimbrel, and Max Muncy could all theoretically be out the door -- as could Cody Bellinger. It stands to reason the Dodgers will retain some of those individuals, but if they wanted to reset their books, say to make room for another huge extension, they certainly could . . . Andrew Friedman helped usher in the Cult of Efficiency, but a difference between him and some of his peers is that he seems to still prioritize World Series titles above all. That led him to take advantage of a somewhat similar situation with Mookie Betts a few seasons ago, and it could have him chomping at the bit here. The key for the Dodgers' pursuit might be their (un)willingness to part with either Lux and/or May as part of the proceedings.”

Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “Any hopes of slugging clubs into submission likely faded when Bryce Harper broke his thumb in June; his torn elbow ligament only further compromised a defensively challenged club. If the point is to win your division, well, the Phillies are a combined 6-13 against Atlanta and New York . . . While the final wild-card spot would break a postseason absence that extends to 2011, it doesn’t even guarantee a home game in Philly. How much more does (Phillies baseball czar Dave) Dombrowski pour into a depreciating 2022 asset rather than fuel up for a future run with a strong but for now incomplete core?”

Mark Feinsand, MLB.com: “If (Marlins general manger) Kim Ng decides to become a seller, she should have myriad teams calling on players such as Jesus Aguilar (2023 mutual option), Anthony Bass (2023 club option) and Garrett Cooper (arbitration-eligible in 2023). The Marlins were ranked as the sixth-best farm system in the game by MLB Pipeline, with six prospects in the Top 100. Four of the top six are pitchers, so if another club overwhelms Miami with an offer for a controllable arm such as Pablo Lopez, the Marlins might have to consider it.”

MEGAPHONE

“I think they’ll do great. I guess all things really do come to an end eventually. And in the moment, it might sting a little bit. You might feel unwanted. But it’s not really about that. It’s kind of just where the team's at in the current situation.”

Former Cubs slugger Kris Bryant, on Contreras and Happ likely moving on from Chicago’s North Side.