Tipsheet: Cubs stay the course, promote Hoyer, calm their fan base

Cubs fans have been anxious for a while now, since long before president of baseball operations Theo Epstein decided to hit the bricks.
With expiring contracts, growing arbitration liabilities and the pandemic revenue losses hanging over the franchise, the Small Bears suddenly faced a challenging future.
Fans were worried that general manager Jed Hoyer would follow Epstein out the door, signaling that the Ricketts family was ready to drop the plunger on the whole enterprise and start over.
That doesn’t appear to be the case.
“I don’t think anybody is tearing anything down,” Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts said Monday when asked about a possible remake. “The fact is we have a good club. I think people are excited to see us back on the field next year.”
To that end Ricketts gave a five-year contract to succeed Epstein as the new president of baseball operations.
“I don't look at it as following him,” Hoyer said in a Zoom conversation with reporters on Monday. “I've been here the whole time. If you think about it as following a Hall of Fame executive, that can be daunting. If you look at as following your mentor, after having been part of it for nine years, that's probably a better way to view the experience.”
Now he has to grow into his bigger role.
"Theo was a brilliant executive," Hoyer said. "With that, he handles a lot of things with ease. Some of those things he made look easy are actually much more difficult. There's a lot of slack I'll have to pick up. A lot of things I’ll have to work hard that he did easily.
"We're different people. Different personalities. I can't be someone I'm not. I can't try to act like Theo. I have to act like me."
Hoyer’s to-do list is long. Can he trade slugger Kris Bryant? Failing that, will he refuse to go to arbitration with him and turn him out as a free agent instead?
What does he do with Kyle Schwarber and Willson Contreras? Can he afford to keep pitchers Yu Darvish and Kyle Hendricks? Can he afford to add even more pitching to support them?
Clearly some of the big-name Cubs will move on and it will be up to Hoyer to find right-priced replacements. But the sky has not fallen on Wrigleyville.
Here’s what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Dayn Perry, CBSSports.com: “Already we're seeing signs that freshly minted New York Mets owners Steve Cohen is the kind of team steward MLB needs -- one who prioritizes winning and tending to the morale of players and fans alike. MLB right has too many owners and ownership groups that view the teams they as little more than portfolio holdings. Winning is secondary to maximizing profits and seeing their investment appreciate to unimaginable heights, even though the latter will be achieved almost no matter what ownership does. Defenders of the contemporary C suite will trot out pablum like ‘that's just business’ to justify this en masse practice of caring more about keeping labor costs down than producing the best possible product. To an extent, that's true -- the current business environment largely is about that. However, it wasn't always this way, and those who suggest otherwise mistake the trend for a foundational principle. Time was when large-scale businesses cared more about the stakeholder than the shareholder. That is, customers, employees, suppliers, and the community in which the business was located mattered at least much as those with equity shares. For a number of reasons beyond the scope of this particular harangue, that's no longer the case, which, it says here, is not a good thing. Not surprisingly, this change in mindset long ago made its way to baseball. Minor leaguers are paid subsistence wages, service time of young major leaguers is manipulated, tax dollars are extorted for the construction of new ballparks, team financials are baldly lied about in the service of not pursuing premium free agents or re-signing homegrown stars, negotiations with the union are treated cynically, and so on.”
Thomas Harrigan, MLB.com: “The Mets have been connected to just about every big name on the market this offseason, and signing [DJ] LeMahieu wouldn’t necessarily preclude another move. With a much-needed right-handed bat in the fold, the Mets could be more inclined to pursue right-hander Trevor Bauer rather than making a play for catcher J.T. Realmuto or center fielder George Spriinger. The Mets brought back Marcus Stroman via the $18.9 million qualifying offer, but their rotation is still unsettled behind ace Jacob deGrom, Stroman and David Peterson, because Noah Syndergaard is recovering from Tommy John surgery. Seth Lugo could start, but he has proven to be better in the bullpen. New York also needs to consider the future, with Stroman and Syndergaard eligible for free agency after 2021. Signing Bauer to a multiyear deal would help in 2020 and give the Mets' rotation insurance for ’21 and beyond.”
Mike Oz, Yahoo! Sports: “There’s only one sure-thing pitcher among this year’s free agents, and it’s Bauer. After that, the decline is steep. James Paxton is the next best pitcher. So the Angels have to go big on Bauer. Good news is he’s from SoCal and has L.A. written all over him. Maybe Anaheim will do? We don’t know what sort of contract Bauer wants, but the Angels can get creative here — maybe a shorter-term deal with big money? Making him the No. 1 priority is the only way to fix what ails the Angels. From there, they probably need another infielder to fill Andrelton Simmons’ shoes. A Kolten Wong type could work, which would shift [David] Fletcher over to short. Or even a reunion with Tommy La Stella. They’ll also need bullpen help, but there’s value to be found there, too. Even if they get Bauer, they still need at least one more pitcher, and that’s where they might need to dip into their old playbook of finding value in castoffs and go for a Jon Lester/Jake Arrieta type. This time, they can’t miss.”
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “The White Sox will almost certainly non-tender eternally disappointing Nomar Mazara and save the estimated $5.75 million he would receive in arbitration. They could also non-tender Carlos Rodon (due to make $4.5 million), freeing up even more payroll. The White Sox are some $72 million below the tax threshold with those two -- not that they'll go that high, but they do have room to play with. Importantly, they also have cost certainty down the road, as Tim Anderson, Eloy Jimenez, Yoan Moncada and Luis Robert are all signed through at least 2024 (and Yasmani Grandal through 2023). Springer is the perfect fit for right field, and while he has spent much of his time with Houston hitting leadoff, he would fit in nicely as the No. 2 hitter behind Anderson, with Grandal, Jose Abreu, Jimenez, Moncada and Robert following to create one of the most imposing lineups in the game. The only minor hitch is that switch-hitters Grandal and Moncada are the only non-righties in that group, so the White Sox could view Springer's Astros teammate Michael Brantley as a better, less expensive fit. Indeed, the White Sox went 14-0 against left-handed starters in 2020, just 21-25 against right-handers. Heck, sign Brantley to DH and fix both holes.”
"If people think of him as Theo's guy, I think that would be an incredible compliment. Theo's a Hall of Famer. You don't get to be Theo's guy unless you are really good yourself. Jed can hang with Theo because he can match him intellectually, he can think quickly on his feet [and] he has the empathy to relate to everyone in baseball operations and players. He can take feedback and do something with it, he can navigate difficult conversations, and he can do all of that without needing credit."
Pittsburgh Pirates general manager Ben Cherington, to ESPN, on Hoyer.
