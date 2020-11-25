Tipsheet: Cubs stay the course, promote Hoyer, calm their fan base

Dayn Perry, CBSSports.com: “Already we're seeing signs that freshly minted New York Mets owners Steve Cohen is the kind of team steward MLB needs -- one who prioritizes winning and tending to the morale of players and fans alike. MLB right has too many owners and ownership groups that view the teams they as little more than portfolio holdings. Winning is secondary to maximizing profits and seeing their investment appreciate to unimaginable heights, even though the latter will be achieved almost no matter what ownership does. Defenders of the contemporary C suite will trot out pablum like ‘that's just business’ to justify this en masse practice of caring more about keeping labor costs down than producing the best possible product. To an extent, that's true -- the current business environment largely is about that. However, it wasn't always this way, and those who suggest otherwise mistake the trend for a foundational principle. Time was when large-scale businesses cared more about the stakeholder than the shareholder. That is, customers, employees, suppliers, and the community in which the business was located mattered at least much as those with equity shares. For a number of reasons beyond the scope of this particular harangue, that's no longer the case, which, it says here, is not a good thing. Not surprisingly, this change in mindset long ago made its way to baseball. Minor leaguers are paid subsistence wages, service time of young major leaguers is manipulated, tax dollars are extorted for the construction of new ballparks, team financials are baldly lied about in the service of not pursuing premium free agents or re-signing homegrown stars, negotiations with the union are treated cynically, and so on.”