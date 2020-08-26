Tipsheet: Cubs suffer lull, keep NL Central in play

Remember when the Chicago Cubs were running away with the National League Central?
They have slowed to a light jog during the last two weeks while losing eight of their last 13 games. The Small Bears fell 7-1 to the resurgent Tigers in Detroit on Tuesday night.
The Cardinals could have closed to within two games of the Cubs, but they somehow fell to the undermanned Kansas City Royals 5-4 Tuesday night. The Cardinals will look back on that painful loss if they miss the playoffs.
Up in Motown, Cubs starting pitcher Tyler Chatwood struggled upon his return from a back strain He retired just four of the 12 batters he faced Tuesday.
"I'm not going to make any excuses. I just wasn't good," Chatwood told reporters after the game.
"I thought he was just searching for his rhythm," Cubs manager David Ross said. "It looked like he was amped up to be back out there, a little quick off his back side. I thought he was rushing a little bit. That’s something that I’ve seen from him in the past just a couple times — just gets in a hurry at times trying to make that next pitch. Slowing him down, getting him back into his kind of game rhythm, I think, will be important.”
On the plus side, the Cubs continued easing Jose Quintana back into the pitching mix after his recovery from a thumb laceration suffered in a domestic mishap. He looked good working out of the bullpen Tuesday before fading late in his outing.
“It’s a little frustrating tonight because we were close to getting that great outing and (keeping) the game close,” Quintana said. “I felt really good. Just keep working.”
Ross liked what he saw.
"Q looked great. I thought Q looked really sharp," Ross said. "Moving the ball in and out. I thought the breaking ball was really good. There were some nice cutters and changeups, some back-door breaking balls. I thought he used both sides of the plate.
“Getting him back in the game environment I thought was really nice."
Like Cardinals hurler Carlos Martinez, Quintana wants to work his way back into the rotation for the stretch run of this mini-season.
"I want to start games. And I want to help my team. That's all I want," Quintana said. "That's the reason we're here. And get results. It's not about one or two good innings. It's getting results. We need to win. And that's what I want to do.
"Hopefully, I'll be back in the rotation. I don't know what is coming for me, but I'll be ready for whatever situation Rossy needs me."
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Tom Verducci, SI.com: “I’m not expecting too much at the deadline this year, because this season is so unusual and the deadline has become a hyped event on the calendar. This year is just so different. Teams can’t trade prospects who are not in their 60-man player pool. Many otherwise good minor league trade chips have not played competitive baseball all year, so how do you judge their development? A .500 record pretty much puts a team into the postseason, so that leaves only a handful who won’t have a realistic shot at the postseason by next week. For players not under contract for next year, you’re trading for only one month of service, not two. I do think you’ll see some pitching traded because injuries to pitchers have really thinned the ranks of truly major league-ready pitchers who you can trust down the stretch.”
Anthony Castrovince, MLB.com: “Given the unusual circumstances, some teams in the playoff mix might not have the inclination or finances to make the kind of Deadline push they might have in more ordinary times. But because of the inter-organizational expectations, that rationale would not necessarily apply to the Yankees, who will be looking for ways to meaningfully impact a pitching staff dealing with season-ending injuries to Luis Severino and Tommy Kahnle.”
Katherine Acquavella, CBSSports.com: “Now, the Boston Red Sox are, to be quite honest, are a complete and utter mess this season. Just two seasons removed from completing one of the most dominant regular seasons in baseball history en route to their 2018 World Series title, the club owns one of the worst records in the game in 2020. Entering Tuesday, Boston is 9-20 on the season and a whopping 9.5 games behind the first-place Yankees in the AL East. The Red Sox tear down began with their dismissal of former team president Dave Dombrowski at the end of the 2019 season and followed with their public commitment to staying under the Competitive Balance Tax (CBT), or the luxury tax, as it's more commonly known . . . As the club nears the Aug. 31 trade deadline, I'm buying that this club will be sellers. The majority from the Red Sox core that won the 2018 World Series are already gone, and it's possible that the club decides to make some major changes.”
Alden Gonzalez, ESPN.com: “The Orioles, Royals, Tigers, Mariners, Pirates, Marlins and Giants -- teams that were rebuilding heading into this season and will probably continue to fade in the second half -- are obvious choices. But those clubs are also mostly lacking in difference-making major leaguers. The teams that should really be selling are the Red Sox, Angels and Reds, who could use this as an opportunity to retool faster. It'd be hard to imagine Xander Bogaerts or Rafael Devers going anywhere this year, but Kevin Pillar and perhaps even Christian Vazquez -- if the return is right, of course -- could produce some nice pieces. The Angels could use one of their infielders – Tommy La Stella, Luis Rengifo, perhaps even David Fletcher -- to bolster a needy pitching staff for 2021. The Reds could capitalize on an opportunity to trade this year's best starting pitcher, Trevor Bauer, and could always re-sign him in the offseason.”
MEGAPHONE
"I knew it was working after the first inning. It just kept building and building. After the sixth inning was when I really started to notice what was going on. After the seventh, I was like, 'I got six outs. We're going to make this happen.'"
• White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito, on throwing his no-hitter Tuesday night.
