Tipsheet: Cubs suffer lull, keep NL Central in play

“It’s a little frustrating tonight because we were close to getting that great outing and (keeping) the game close,” Quintana said. “I felt really good. Just keep working.”

Ross liked what he saw.

"Q looked great. I thought Q looked really sharp," Ross said. "Moving the ball in and out. I thought the breaking ball was really good. There were some nice cutters and changeups, some back-door breaking balls. I thought he used both sides of the plate.

“Getting him back in the game environment I thought was really nice."

Like Cardinals hurler Carlos Martinez, Quintana wants to work his way back into the rotation for the stretch run of this mini-season.

"I want to start games. And I want to help my team. That's all I want," Quintana said. "That's the reason we're here. And get results. It's not about one or two good innings. It's getting results. We need to win. And that's what I want to do.

"Hopefully, I'll be back in the rotation. I don't know what is coming for me, but I'll be ready for whatever situation Rossy needs me."

