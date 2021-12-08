Tipsheet: Daunting challenges await Mizzou, SLU in basketball

Gary Parrish , CBSSports.com : “Tennessee coaches have spent decades trying to lure elite basketball prospects from Memphis to Knoxville, Tennessee, with, generally speaking, very little success. The two cities are in the same state, sure. But they're very different places separated by roughly 400 miles. And that's among the reasons elite basketball prospects from Memphis have historically passed on the Vols. Kennedy Chandler didn't, though. The 6-foot freshman who starred at Briarcrest Christian and was a two-time Mr. Basketball winner in the state of Tennessee had offers from Duke, Kentucky, Memphis and North Carolina but committed to Tennessee in November 2020. He's now leading the nationally ranked Vols in points per game (16.1), assists per game (4.7), steals per game (2.4) and minutes per game (28.7) while shooting 52.3% from the field and 42.3% from 3-point range. The five-star point guard got 27 points in Saturday's 69-54 win at Colorado and is consistently performing like an All-American . . . Watching Chandler flourish while his hometown Tigers struggle must be especially tough for Memphis fans considering the most-glaring hole on Penny Hardaway's roster is at point guard, where senior Alex Lomax still gets most of the minutes despite the fact that he turns the ball over just as often as he records an assist.”

Andy Wittry, NCAA.com: “Thanks to then-No. 1 Duke taking its first loss of the season on the road at Ohio State, Purdue will make history on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 — remember the date, Boilermaker fans — because the school debuted at No. 1 in the NET rankings and it will be ranked No. 1 in the AP poll for the first time ever. Prior to Monday, Purdue had the second-most appearances in the AP poll — 379 weeks — for a school that had never been ranked No. 1. Only Maryland has been ranked more often without receiving the top ranking. Thanks to its 8-0 start to the season, including neutral-site wins over Villanova (No. 5 in the NET) and North Carolina (No. 26), Purdue has both an impressive resume, with three Quadrant 1 wins as of Dec. 6, and strong efficiency metrics. The Boilermakers have a unique frontcourt, in which they essentially always have an All-American-level big man on the floor, and sophomore guard Jaden Ivey has taken the second-year leap that many observers expected. In its first Big Ten game of the season, Purdue beat Iowa by seven and the Hawkeyes are the second-highest ranked Big Ten team in Monday's NET rankings, and the Boilermakers have established themselves as the team to beat in the conference, if not the country. To show the diversity of conference among college basketball's best teams this season, the top six teams in the NET rankings hail from six different conferences: the Big Ten, SEC, Pac-12, AAC, Big East and Big 12. The WCC and ACC also have a team in the top 10, meaning eight conferences are represented.”