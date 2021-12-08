Tipsheet: Daunting challenges await Mizzou, SLU in basketball

The games will only get tougher for Mizzou and SLU during the next few weeks of college basketball.
The Tigers ate the last cupcake on their schedule by defeating hapless Eastern Illinois 72-44 Tuesday. They will be heavy underdogs in their next seven games, starting with Saturday’s game at Kansas.
The Billikens fell to Belmont at home 64-69 Tuesday after losing their previous game at home to UAB. Next up are home games against Boston College – which is coming off lopsided victories over Notre Dame and South Florida – and No. 18 Auburn.
Then there is that game against Missouri Valley Conference power Drake in Las Vegas. SLU’s life without go-to scorer Javonte Perkins has taken a hard turn.
But the Billikens are going to win a bunch of games this season. The Tigers . . . well, coach Cuonzo Martin says he looks forward to the battles ahead but success will be extremely hard to come by.
The big positives from beating an absolutely terrible opponent Tuesday was the play of freshmen Anton Brookshire and Trevon Brazile, the high school teammates from Springfield, Mo.
With guard Boogie Coleman sitting out for non-medical reasons, Brookshire played 25 minutes and looked good running the offense. The Tigers have a crying need at point guard and perhaps Brookshire can grow into that role.
He actually connected on two alley-oop passes for dunks. It’s been a while since the Tigers deployed a guard capable of making that pass with any consistency.
One of those passes went to the high-flying Brazile, who finally made his college debut after recovering from a medical issue. At 6-foot-9, he could provide desperately needed length and athleticism the rest of the way.
But many lopsided losses await the Tigers. This could become a rebuilding year if the players, particularly the freshmen, can make individual progress despite the team’s struggle.
Or this could simply become a lost season that puts the program in a deep, deep hole in the ever-improving Southeastern Conference.
THE EXILE FILES
Watching the Tigers struggle has prompted some fans to wonder how some former players are faring after transferring out. Here is an update through the weekend:
- Torrence Watson, Elon, 13.1 points per game, 35.4 percent 3-point shooting.
- Tray Jackson, Seton Hall, 9.8 ppg, 5.0 rebounds per game.
- Xavier Pinson, LSU, 9.4 ppg. 25 percent 3-point shooting.
- Parker Braun, Santa Clara, 9.2 ppg, 6.2 rrg.
- Mark Smith, Kansas State, 8.4 ppg, 28.6 percent 3-point shooting.
- Drew Buggs, Winthrop, 4.4 ppg, 3.6 assists per game.
- Mario McKinney, New Mexico State, 3.8 ppg, 1.6 apg.
- Christian Guess, Prairie View, 2.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg.
- Axel Okongo, Eastern Michigan, 1.4 ppg, 2.1 rpg
ANGRY BOOSTERS STRIKE AGAIN
Maryland forced Mark Turgeon out after his 5-3 start to this season, which included a painful loss to neighboring George Mason. That team is coached by rising star Kim English, the former Mizzou standout.
Turgeon posted 226-116 record at Maryland and his teams made five NCAA tournament appearances since 2015. The Terps won a share of the Big Ten regular-season championship in 2020 and seemed poised for a deep run at the Big Dance that year before the pandemic shut down the sport.
Still, the school gave him $5 million to exit Maryland, catch his breath and prepare for his next opportunity. Departing before things got uglier allowed Turgeon to protect his marketability.
Writing for the Washington Post, John Feinstein had this take on the situation:
Turgeon is a Kansas graduate, a quiet Midwesterner who would have walked to Lawrence to coach at his alma mater. He’s only 56, and there’s little doubt he’s going to coach again somewhere, sometime. He’s too good a coach not to. But Turgeon and Maryland were never a comfortable match. Turgeon wasn’t the least bit happy when the school was forced to leave the ACC to grab the money dangled by the Big Ten. When he was offered the job in the spring of 2011, he had told then-athletic director Kevin Anderson that he wanted to coach in the ACC. He got the chance to do that — for three years. By then, Maryland fans already were complaining about Turgeon . . .
Coincidence or not, Maryland took off under Turgeon after moving to the Big Ten for the 2014-15 season and went 79-25 the next three years, making the Sweet 16 in 2016. In 2020, the Terrapins were 24-7 and finished in a three-way tie for the Big Ten regular season title. That team never got to find out how good it might have been because the coronavirus pandemic shut down the postseason before it got started.
THE BASKETBALL DIARIES
Here is what folks have been writing about college basketball:
Jeff Borzello, ESPN.com: “Undoubtedly the greatest moment for Alabama athletics in the last couple days. Hours after their counterparts on the gridiron took down top-ranked Georgia in the SEC championship game on Saturday, Nate Oats' Crimson Tide went to Seattle and knocked off No. 3 Gonzaga -- and made a statement that they're going to be a factor in the SEC college basketball title race 5. and finished the first 20 minutes on a 15-2 run in what would become something of a theme for the second half. The Crimson Tide took punch after punch from Gonzaga after halftime, with the Zags constantly going on runs to cut the lead to single digits, and eventually four points. But Alabama continued to respond with a couple of 3-pointers or a 5-0 or 8-0 run, to provide some separation. Jaden Shackelford was outstanding in the first half with 20 points, and then made a couple of key baskets late in the game after a quiet start to the second half. Jahvon Quinerly outplayed Andrew Nembhard at the point guard spot, and JD Davison was outstanding off the bench, making four 3-pointers -- something he's struggled to do so far this season. Alabama made 13 3s, kept Gonzaga out of transition and threw multiple bodies (and fouls) at Drew Timme down low, making him battle for everything around the rim.”
Gary Parrish, CBSSports.com: “Tennessee coaches have spent decades trying to lure elite basketball prospects from Memphis to Knoxville, Tennessee, with, generally speaking, very little success. The two cities are in the same state, sure. But they're very different places separated by roughly 400 miles. And that's among the reasons elite basketball prospects from Memphis have historically passed on the Vols. Kennedy Chandler didn't, though. The 6-foot freshman who starred at Briarcrest Christian and was a two-time Mr. Basketball winner in the state of Tennessee had offers from Duke, Kentucky, Memphis and North Carolina but committed to Tennessee in November 2020. He's now leading the nationally ranked Vols in points per game (16.1), assists per game (4.7), steals per game (2.4) and minutes per game (28.7) while shooting 52.3% from the field and 42.3% from 3-point range. The five-star point guard got 27 points in Saturday's 69-54 win at Colorado and is consistently performing like an All-American . . . Watching Chandler flourish while his hometown Tigers struggle must be especially tough for Memphis fans considering the most-glaring hole on Penny Hardaway's roster is at point guard, where senior Alex Lomax still gets most of the minutes despite the fact that he turns the ball over just as often as he records an assist.”
Andy Wittry, NCAA.com: “Thanks to then-No. 1 Duke taking its first loss of the season on the road at Ohio State, Purdue will make history on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 — remember the date, Boilermaker fans — because the school debuted at No. 1 in the NET rankings and it will be ranked No. 1 in the AP poll for the first time ever. Prior to Monday, Purdue had the second-most appearances in the AP poll — 379 weeks — for a school that had never been ranked No. 1. Only Maryland has been ranked more often without receiving the top ranking. Thanks to its 8-0 start to the season, including neutral-site wins over Villanova (No. 5 in the NET) and North Carolina (No. 26), Purdue has both an impressive resume, with three Quadrant 1 wins as of Dec. 6, and strong efficiency metrics. The Boilermakers have a unique frontcourt, in which they essentially always have an All-American-level big man on the floor, and sophomore guard Jaden Ivey has taken the second-year leap that many observers expected. In its first Big Ten game of the season, Purdue beat Iowa by seven and the Hawkeyes are the second-highest ranked Big Ten team in Monday's NET rankings, and the Boilermakers have established themselves as the team to beat in the conference, if not the country. To show the diversity of conference among college basketball's best teams this season, the top six teams in the NET rankings hail from six different conferences: the Big Ten, SEC, Pac-12, AAC, Big East and Big 12. The WCC and ACC also have a team in the top 10, meaning eight conferences are represented.”
Mike DeCourcy, Sporting News: “As the 3-point revolution has proceeded, frontcourt power often has been overlooked as a factor in championship contention. Whether a team relies on its big men to score, which Purdue does, the ability to defend around the goal and to prevent offensive rebounds remain essential. Reigning champion Baylor got only 6.4 points per game from center Jonathan Tchamwa-Tchatchoua, but he destroyed Gonzaga’s interior game with help from 6-10 Flo Thamba and 6-4, 250-pound ‘guard’ Mark Vital. Virginia 2019 got 1.7 blocks per game from Mamadi Diakite. Villanova 2018 had Omari Spellman inside to grab eight rebounds and block 1.5 shots on average. It only took about three minutes of the 2021 NCAA championship game to realize that Gonzaga was going to have all kinds of issues dealing with Baylor’s overwhelming might; on their offensive board, Baylor grabbed 48 percent of the available rebounds. Purdue has two centers who could play for any team in the country: 7-4 Zach Edey, ringing up 15.5 points and 7.1 rebounds in 19 minutes per game, and 6-10 Trevion Williams, who is good for 12.4 and 8.8 in his 19 minutes. After much offseason conversation about whether he could play them together, Painter has settled on rotating them. Each can play with only minimal concern about foul trouble or fatigue.”
