Tipsheet: Dayton wins NCAA basketball title on Simulation Sunday

CBS did not get to televise a NCAA Tournament this season. There was not One Shining Moment to share.
But on its digital side, its SportsLine team projected a bracket and then ran a tournament through computer simulation.
Its model spit out Dayton as the virtual national champion with a series of close victories. This does not make the Flyers feel any better after their bid for a No. 1 was cut short by our national health emergency.
Here are some highlights of the simulation:
Dayton, the regular season Atlantic 10 champion, beat Winthrop 85-70, St. Mary’s 79-72, Louisville 75-73, Michigan State 75-74, Duke 78-77 and finally Gonzaga 79-78 to win it all.
Whew! There were lots of close calls for the Flyers there, who beat the spread just twice while winning the mythical national title.
Illinois returned to the Big Dance to beat Cincinnati 68-66 in its first make-believe game, but then the Illini fell to Duke 75-68 two days later.
After winning the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in real games wedged in before the shutdown, Bradley fell to Butler 73-63 in a virtual first-round game.
Richmond, the second A-10 team in the tournament with a No. 11 seed, edged Wichita State 72-71 in their First Four game, then upset Virginia 65-62 before losing to Maryland 71-70.
(Alas, SLU did not make the mythical bracket, so the Billikens did not get to play any pretend games. With time on their hands, perhaps the SportsLine team will run a NIT simulation.)
In the St. Louis portion of this virtual event, Wisconsin beat East Tennessee 71-65, Kentucky beat Vermont 74-64, Michigan beat Utah State 74-69 and Creighton defeated Ohio Valley Conference power Belmont 84-70. Then Kentucky beat Wisconsin 69-68 and Creighton beat Michigan 77-74.
THE BASKETBALL DIARIES
Here is what folks have been writing about college basketball:
Kyle Boone, CBSSports.com: “This was going to be the year of the wide-open title race before the NCAA championships were canceled this week over fears of the coronavirus pandemic. The season was predictable only in that everything was wholly unpredictable. And in March Madness -- where upsets are the norm and volatility is a staple -- we were going to have it in spades. We were expecting it to be March Madness on steroids, but if those steroids had also been juiced with HGH. Now we'll never know what might've happened. Simulate the season on a computer like the SportsLine folks did, and Dayton wins it all. Use statistical metrics like KenPom or Bart Torvik, and Kansas from top to bottom is considered the best team. Draw a name out of a hat, and well, who the heck knows? The latter is the measure I choose to believe would have been the most accurate in predicting who might win it all this season, too. You could make a legitimate case for 15-plus teams to be considered real title threats in 2020. San Diego State had its best shot to win it all in years after posting a 30-2 record. Villanova could've won its third title since 2016. Baylor's dream season could've turned into a fairytale ending. Dayton, Maryland, Michigan State, Seton Hall, Duke, Kentucky -- the list goes on. Each one of those programs had real mettle to play deep into March, perhaps into early April.”
Pat Forde, SI.com: “Dejection Sunday dawned cold and gray, the last traces of a Saturday snow on the ground and melancholy in the air. It is quiet here. Almost lifeless. It wasn’t supposed to be this way on March 15, 2020. If the world were still right, this would be a vibrant place on this day. In an ideal Dayton, the hometown Flyers—the most surprising success story of the season in college basketball—would be in Brooklyn preparing to play in the Atlantic-10 Conference tournament final, then finding out if they earned the school’s first NCAA tournament No. 1 seed. Meanwhile, the city would be cranking up preparations for its annual pet project, hosting the First Four games on Tuesday and Wednesday. It would be the most exciting of all Selection Sundays in Dayton. Instead it is Dejection Sunday.”
Dan Wolken, USA Today: “The relationship between the NCAA and its member conferences is barely functional and needs some significant repair once the world goes back to normal. At a time of crisis with big decisions needing to be made, the communication coming from the NCAA office was woefully lacking, according to five high-ranking officials from a variety of Division I conferences. Those people, who spoke to USA TODAY Sports on the condition of anonymity, were highly critical of the NCAA for failing to deliver a clear picture over the past two days, which led to some eyebrow-raising decisions like the Big Ten announcing Wednesday it would start its tournament with fans in attendance just a couple hours before the NCAA announced that the tournament would go on without fans. Meanwhile, as the flurry of tournament cancellations came Thursday, it was not at the direction of the NCAA but rather athletics directors relaying concerns from coaches and players, power conference commissioners working in concert and basketball administrators from a wide spectrum of league offices calling each other to share information about what was going to happen. Even as far back as Monday, when this thing began to unravel, one commissioner complained that the lack of guidance from the NCAA about contingency plans or alternative outcomes was making it impossible to then offer guidance to the league’s schools.”
MEGAPHONE
“It’s all a little too fresh right now. Like everyone else, I’m dealing. You go through moments thinking about what we accomplished where you say, ‘That was fun.’ Then you go through your moments where you say, ‘I wish we were playing.’ We should be playing for a championship today.”
Dayton coach Anthony Grant, to SI.com.