Tipsheet: Defending champion LSU is suffering epic collapse in SEC

Pete Fiutak , College Football News: “America, you do realize that Kyle Trask is deep in the Heisman hunt, right? He threw for 345 yards and four touchdowns and led the team in rushing – which is actually sort of a negative – in the 41-17 win over Missouri. If he blows up next week against Georgia with the world watching, he’s going to be right there in the mix for the big prize. The halftime brawl between the two teams and Dan Mullen ’s postgame Darth Vader costume will get the headlines, but Trask, and a decent performance – finally! – from the Gator defense was exactly what was needed going into what effectively should be the SEC East championship game.”

Heather Dinich, ESPN.com: “The Pac-12 hasn't even started playing yet, but it might have been one of the biggest winners of the weekend. With Oklahoma State’s overtime loss to Texas, there are no undefeated teams left in the Big 12, which puts the league in the worst shape of the Power 5 conferences in the College Football Playoff race. With Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State and Notre Dame (in whichever order you'd prefer to argue) all winning on Saturday, and one-loss Georgia still hanging around on the bubble, the Big 12 has officially taken a nosedive into CFP irrelevance. Meanwhile, the Pac-12 is going to start its seven-game, conference-only schedule this week, and if it can produce an undefeated conference champion, it would almost certainly usurp the Big 12 winner for a semifinal spot. Considering the likelihood now that the Big 12 champion has multiple losses (ESPN's Football Power Index had the chances hovering around 96% after the game), it also increases the potential for a one-loss Pac-12 champion to earn the edge in a close debate.”