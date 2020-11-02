Tipsheet: Defending champion LSU is suffering epic collapse in SEC

Missouri’s thrilling 45-41 victory over LSU has lost some luster. OK, it’s lost a LOT of luster.
The defending national champions are just awful this season. They lost a ton of talent from last season’s juggernaut.
They have youth up and down their depth chart and coronavirus epidemic has complicated their on-the-job training.
LSU’s two victories this season have come against hapless Vanderbilt and struggling South Carolina. The Tigers failed to block Auburn for duration of their ugly 48-11 loss and their tackling deteriorated as the game wore on.
Freshman quarterback T.J. Finley endured a nightmarish game, as did his offensive line. LSU (2-3) rushed for 32 yards on 27 attempts for an average of 1.2 yards per carry.
This was the program’s worst loss since 1996.
“Well, you know, you asked me why we couldn’t run the ball? We tried,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. “We couldn't block those guys. I saw other people block their fronts. I really was surprised we couldn’t block them. I thought we could run the football.
“I was worried about our pass protection a little bit. I thought we needed to chip a little more. We gave the left tackle a little bit more help. I knew they were a good pass rush, but I was really surprised that we couldn’t run the football.”
As for ccordinator Bo Pellini's defense, Orgeron liked what he saw early on against Auburn.
“Yeah, I thought we were playing with our cleats in the grass,” he said. “Bo had a good plan. Our guys were tackling. We’re keeping the ball in front of us. We were limiting explosive plays. Now, we had a couple of busts on the speed sweep, but overall I thought our tackling was pretty good in the first half.”
Ah, but then they had to play the second half. Auburn poured it on and became the third opponent to gain more than 500 yards of offense against LSU this season.
Pellini’s unit suffered major breakdowns against both the run and pass.
“You know, we got to come out stronger, and we got to play for 60 minutes,” Orgeron said. “You know, we always talk about coming out strong in the second half, but we didn’t. We’re going to look at the film. We got out physicaled in the front. (Auburn running back) Tank Bigsby is a good player. We couldn’t stop the quarterback (Bo Nix). He made some big plays on us. And then we let the ball behind us in the fourth quarter. Those are things we can’t do on defense.”
So where does LSU go from here? Alabama is up next and the Tigers still have dates with Top 10 foes Texas A&M and Florida left on their schedule.
“We’ve got to work at the tape and see where we went wrong,” Orgeron said. “We’ve got to continue to fix the things we can. We’ve got to be constructive. We’ve got to be positive and just identify what the problem is and come up with a solution. We’ve got to keep playing. There’s a lot of young players out there. Eric Gilbert played well. There are some young guys that are learning how to play. This is a new team. You’ve got to learn. You come through on the road in the SEC, you better be ready to play. That’s my responsibility. Today, we didn’t start off fast, and Auburn was ready to play.”
Here is what folks are writing about college football:
Pete Thamel, Yahoo! Sports: “LSU’s national title was a magical season, one of the most dominant in the history of the sport. But with Joe Burrow gone, Joe Brady gone and Dave Aranda gone, Orgeron has done little to establish an identity in the aftermath of their departure. There’s talent in the program and more coming, but this season reminds us why staff issues clouded Orgeron’s early tenure at LSU. Bo Pelini has been a total bust as a defensive coordinator. But how much is a lack of talent and how much the inflexibility of Orgeron to mix up schemes? Pelini is the first candidate for a firing and buyout of more than $4.5 million for the two years left on his contract. (That would certainly contend for the most money paid to a coordinator to not work.)”
Brandon Marcello, 247 Sports: “Auburn had 12 explosive plays at the start of the fourth quarter, when Auburn sat its starters for the remainder of the game in the biggest blowout of the Tigers’ season. LSU last allowed three 40-point games in 1993. LSU has reached the mark with five games remaining in a 10-game, conference-only season, a first for the program since 1948— and Pelini’s defense has done this against three mid-tier offenses (Mississippi State, Missouri and Auburn). What will happen when Alabama comes to town in two weeks? It could be a blood bath in the bayou. Auburn turned three turnovers into 21 points. Gus Malzahn’s team worked with a short field. But what about that 99-yard touchdown drive? It’s moments like that inside Jordan-Hare Stadium when must wonder about effort and coaching. Is Pelini’s job safe? His $2.3 million contract probably makes him untouchable after only five games at LSU, right?”
Ben Kercheval, CBSSports.com: “Almost nine years ago, Alabama coach Nick Saban asked ‘Is this what we want college football to be?’ in regards to hurry-up, no-huddle offenses taking over college football. He was talking specifically about player safety; even still, Saban seemed like the last person on Earth willing to change with the direction of the game. Entering November, 2020, Alabama's offense is arguably best in the country. It's certainly the most talented. It may not be the exact hurry-up, no-huddle concept Saban lamented nearly a decade ago, but it is the type of spread 'em out scheme that puts up big numbers. Alabama isn't alone here -- this is what wins in college football now -- but there is a lesson about old dogs and new tricks. Now college football's best coach is the best at winning in today's game.”
Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “America, you do realize that Kyle Trask is deep in the Heisman hunt, right? He threw for 345 yards and four touchdowns and led the team in rushing – which is actually sort of a negative – in the 41-17 win over Missouri. If he blows up next week against Georgia with the world watching, he’s going to be right there in the mix for the big prize. The halftime brawl between the two teams and Dan Mullen’s postgame Darth Vader costume will get the headlines, but Trask, and a decent performance – finally! – from the Gator defense was exactly what was needed going into what effectively should be the SEC East championship game.”
Heather Dinich, ESPN.com: “The Pac-12 hasn't even started playing yet, but it might have been one of the biggest winners of the weekend. With Oklahoma State’s overtime loss to Texas, there are no undefeated teams left in the Big 12, which puts the league in the worst shape of the Power 5 conferences in the College Football Playoff race. With Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State and Notre Dame (in whichever order you'd prefer to argue) all winning on Saturday, and one-loss Georgia still hanging around on the bubble, the Big 12 has officially taken a nosedive into CFP irrelevance. Meanwhile, the Pac-12 is going to start its seven-game, conference-only schedule this week, and if it can produce an undefeated conference champion, it would almost certainly usurp the Big 12 winner for a semifinal spot. Considering the likelihood now that the Big 12 champion has multiple losses (ESPN's Football Power Index had the chances hovering around 96% after the game), it also increases the potential for a one-loss Pac-12 champion to earn the edge in a close debate.”
Ross Dellenger, SI.com: “Two weeks into the Big Ten’s 2020 season and five teams remain undefeated. That list includes Northwestern, Indiana and Purdue. Meanwhile, Penn State, Iowa and Minnesota are 0-2. Yes, 2020 is a hell of a drug. But this is reality. The Big Ten has encapsulated the year’s theme quite well. What’s this year’s theme? Chaos. Disaster. Bizarre. Pick any of them. We’ve had Halloween week hurricanes, wildfire tornadoes and a worldwide pandemic, not to mention the death of one of basketball’s greats, Kobe Bryant. Let’s not be too dramatic, though. The Big Ten’s chaotic start has nothing on any of that. But it does have chaos, only two weeks in.”
