Tipsheet: Deion Sanders lures top recruit to Jackson State, rocks college football

The college football industry is still trying to digest the Travis Hunter news.
The elite cornerback prospect spurned Florida State and coach Mike Norvell to play for coach Deion Sanders at Jackson State. This was an historic moment in the high stakes business of college football recruiting.
Why would he do this?
- Hunter get to play for the charismatic Sanders, one of the greatest cover cornerbacks in NFL history.
- He joins the growing movement to raise up HBCU schools.
- There was a big pile of Name, Image and Likeness money on the table for him.
Alabama coach Nick Saban is usually quick to complain about any trend that could somehow harm his juggernaut, but he stood down on Sanders, his fellow AFLAC pitchman.
“I have a lot of respect for Deion Sanders,” Saban said. “He's a good coach. He's a good guy, was a great player. Has got a great personality, and I enjoy doing commercials with him. But it's not for me to comment on who makes what decisions to go where based on what circumstances. He got a great player, and I think that's good for his program. I'm not really going to make any comments about what happened. I don't really know the background or the details of what happened there.
“But everybody has the right to make those choices and those decisions. That's why it's America. Everybody has freedom of choice. I'm happy for him that he got a great player.”
The implications of this signing were many. Jackson State could become the flag bearer in the revival of HBCU football.
This breakthrough singing proved that the NIL phenomenon can be an equalizer for any school that can line up financial backers.
And the attention Sanders is drawing to himself could vault him into a major college coaching job in the not-so-distant future.
He previously disclosed that TCU made a pitch for him, but Sanders can hold for something bigger -- like maybe his alma mater, Florida State.
MYSTERIES OF THE UNIVERSE
Questions to ponder while COVID-19 spreads through professional sports like wildfire:
- Will Mizzou fans answer Eli Drinkwitz’s call for support?
- Is Urban Meyer the worst head coach in NFL history?
- After his firing, will the disgraced Meyer find comfort back on the dance floor of his steakhouse?
THE GRIDIRON CHRONICLES
Here is what folks have been writing about Sanders’ breakthrough.
Dan Wolken, USA Today: “To say there’s no modern precedent for Travis Hunter’s decision to enroll at Jackson State would probably be an understatement. This isn’t a kid with off-field baggage or academic issues that caused the big programs to back off. He doesn’t have a parent on the coaching staff. He’s not even from Mississippi, bypassing several SEC and ACC programs closer to his hometown in Suwanee, Georgia, to play in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. It’s probably the most stunning commitment in the history of signing day. But the implications of Hunter picking Jackson State aren’t going to be nearly as profound for college football, for the new era of name, image and likeness or for Historically Black Colleges and Universities as they will be for Sanders. The irony of Wednesday’s celebration at Jackson State is that it all but ensures Sanders will have the option to leave for a big-time coaching job — and perhaps bring Hunter with him — by this time next year. This isn’t meant to rain on Jackson State’s parade. Its football team just finished an 11-1 season, and winning a recruiting battle over the entire SEC and a three-time national championship program at Florida State is historic. The school made a big bet on Sanders, and it has paid off in every possible way: On the field, media attention, recruiting, the whole deal.”
Mike Farrell, Rivals.com: “Will Hunter make it to the NFL from Jackson State? I have no idea. He has the talent, for sure. Will he even stay at Jackson State? I have no idea about that, either, but you can bet there are some stipulations moving forward regarding a transfer in any deal he signed. But is it the best decision for his career? Likely not. He won’t be challenging himself against the best week to week as he would have in the SEC or ACC and won’t be pushed in practice by other potential NFL players. Those are simply facts and you can spin it any way you want, but it’s just not the best football decision and everyone knows it. But with NIL money and the safety net of the transfer portal, why not take a chance, right? And part of this is great, honestly. I mean, a legit five-star football player would likely never look seriously at a HBCU program before NIL. Sure, those players could list a team in their top five out of respect. But actually go there? Well, it hasn’t happened in football - until now. And now Hunter can bring attention to a great program like Jackson State instead of being yet another five-star in the Power Five. So don’t get me wrong, there is good and bad here. It’s not a great football decision, but it’s great he can make this decision and he may have wanted to attend a HBCU all along.”
Tom VanHaaren, ESPN.com: “It's hard to say whether Hunter's decision will cause other five-star recruits to take the same path, but it is safe to say other four-stars and highly sought after recruits will take notice and give Jackson State a serious look in recruiting. Given the landscape of NIL deals and players being allowed to accept money, this could be the first situation in which a recruit sees an opportunity to be the big fish in a small pond and capitalize off the media fanfare that will come along with that Hunter very well could have bet on himself knowing that he will always have the option to transfer if it doesn't work out. He can try to improve his skills with Sanders as his coach and try to achieve his goals while he's there, while also potentially capitalizing on NIL opportunities. Quarterback Quinn Ewers reclassified from the 2022 class to 2021 to sign with Ohio State, and Ewers immediately signed a $1.4 million contract for autographs, among other NIL deals. He entered the transfer portal after this season and announced he would head to Texas just this week. This isn't to say that Hunter will transfer -- he hasn't even gotten on campus yet. But NIL contracts and deals are factoring into the recruiting process as we speak.”
David Cobb, CBSSports.com: “Sanders didn't just play for Florida State; he was a three-time All-American in Tallahassee, Florida, and is one of the program's most iconic players. He helped transform the Noles into a national power under legendary coach Bobby Bowden in the late 1980s. His uniform was retired by the school, and he also played baseball for FSU before going on to a storied pro career in both sports. Pulling a prospect of this magnitude from the school where he played is a fascinating dynamic. To what extent will it imperil his relationship with Florida State, if at all? Or will the fury of the fanbase merely be directed to Norvell and his staff for failing to finish the job with Hunter? Time will tell. For now, it's easy to see how Sanders connected with Hunter. Much like Sanders was in his heyday, Hunter is a dynamic athlete capable of playing on both sides of the football. Given that Sanders excelled as a great NFL defensive back, he'll presumably receive a great deal of insight into the position under Sanders at JSU. Amid Florida State's struggles during Norvell's first two seasons, the commitment of Hunter emerged as a source of hope for the program. He was the lynchpin of a class ranked No. 12 nationally and second in the ACC and was committed for more than a year and a half. Those rankings immediately dropped following Hunter's defection, and the suddenly diminished class could put Norvell's rocky tenure in even more peril. Following the unsuccessful tenure of Willie Taggart and the unceremonious ending to the Jimbo Fisher era, the Noles needed a player of Hunter's caliber to reverse the program's fortunes and inspire the fanbase. Now that Norvell doesn't have Hunter, where does he go from here?”
Bill Bender, Sporting News: “Sure, Sanders could stay with the Jackson State Tigers and build a powerhouse that could challenge the FBS establishment. Hunter could emerge as the most-visible HBCU player since Alcorn State's Steve McNair, who finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting in 1994. That's possible. There is another possible long play, and with Sanders nothing is ever subtle. Hunter chose Jackson State over Florida State, where Sanders was a two-time All-American cornerback from 1985-88. This happens on the same day that the Seminoles agreed to a contract extension for Mike Norvell after a 5-7 season. It's not too difficult to do the math from there. Sanders made a not-so-subtle pitch to be Florida State's next head coach, if that's what he wants in the future. Sanders remains a strong advocate for creating more opportunities for HBCU players and institutions in college and the NFL, and the Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback could stay for the rest of his career. That seems like the short-term forecast, at least as long as Shedeur Sanders is playing for Jackson State. But what if that Florida State job comes open? The Seminoles have had four straight losing seasons and are 19-27 since Jimbo Fisher left after the 2017 season. Sanders is already the best candidate for the job, and there is no doubt who the fan's choice is between Norvell and Sanders right now. Sanders would have a decision at that point. With success at the FBS level, it would pave the way for more African American coaches in the Power 5. In this year’s cycle, Notre Dame hired Marcus Freeman, but there were no other African American coaches hired through the 13 openings for Power 5 schools. Sanders could be in line for that future, and for those who like hypotheticals, look at the schedule. On Aug. 30, 2025, Florida State opens the season against Alabama. Imagine Sanders against Nick Saban in the AFLAC bowl. Will the FBS be ready for Prime Time by then? And vice versa? We already know the answer to that.”