Tipsheet: Delusional Texas boosters force another football coaching change

Mizzou fans have followed Tom Herman’s coaching career with some interest. Back when he was a rising star at Houston, some boosters wondered if he was the young hotshot the Tigers needed to replace Gary Pinkel.
Missouri stayed in-house to hire Barry Odom for that job while Herman waited for a bigger opportunity – which turned out to be the University of Texas.
There, he drew the ire of TigerFan by mocking quarterback Drew Lock during their waning moments during the Longhorn’s Texas Bowl win over Mizzou in 2017.
There were other incidents that exposed Herman’s immaturity. And while he did a good job overall at Texas – 32-18 record, one Big 12 title game, four bowl victories including a curb-stomping of Georgia in the Sugar Bowl – Herman did not do a great job in the minds of delusional boosters.
Texas expects greatness. That athletic program fancies itself a juggernaut despite failing to maintain consistently elite programs in any major sport.
The Longhorns ran roughshod over the once-proud Big 12, cutting its own TV deal while pushing the conference to the brink of implosion. Nebraska ran off to the Big Ten, Colorado drifted to the Pac-12 and Texas A&M and Missouri bolted to the Southeastern Conference.
In the wake of all of that, Texas boosters had to endure the painful comeuppance of Charlie Strong’s unfortunate 16-21 tenure
But despite all the damage Texas wrought while failing to live up to its lofty self-image, the Longhorns boosters continued to carry on as usual.
So the school bucked up more than $25 million to buy out Herman and his staff. Texas did that because Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkasian was willing to replace him and assemble a new well-paid staff. (The Longhorns made an earlier play for Urban Meyer, whose next un-retirement could come in the NFL instead is an owner is willing to play $12 jmillion per year.)
Never mind that Sarkasian enjoyed mere Herman-like success as a head coach before addiction issues forced him to step back and get help. The great work Sark did for Nick Saban at Alabama convinced the folks in Texas that he was The One who could put the Longhorns back on the level of Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame or Ohio State.
Sarkasian probably won’t meet those booster expectations because it’s extraordinarily difficult to build and maintain such a program in today’s wide-open athletic marketplace.
Scholarship limits, national TV exposure for all major programs, player impatience/transfers, early exits to the NFL . . . there is a litany of reasons while traditional powers can’t translate their booster might and natural recruiting advantages into automatic dominance over lesser schools.
Ask Jim Harbaugh about that at Michigan.
Anyhoo, here is what folks are writing about Herman getting the short haircut:
Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “[Sarkasian] struggled at Washington – earning the moniker Seven Win Sark after going 34-29 in five years – he never went better than 5-4 in his time in Seattle – and went 9-4 in one year at USC before off-the-field and personal issues led to his dismissal. He revived his career as a high-end offensive coordinator, and now it’s his job to bring that offensive magic from Alabama to Texas, start beating Oklahoma, start winning Big 12 Championships, and get the program back to being among the elite of the elite.”
Pete Thamel, Yahoo! Sports: “Everything is bigger in Texas, the old axiom goes. The oil wells, the pickup trucks and the cowboy hats. It’s a place where value is placed on size, a swaggering old ethos that’s often a way of life. At the University of Texas, the school and athletic department began a gamble on Saturday that’s one of the biggest in recent years. They are potentially paying more than $24 million in buyout money to fire coach Tom Herman and his staff. That doesn’t count a dime for the incoming staff, just the potential payout for coaches not to coach. First off, the timing of Herman’s firing may have been a surprise, but the result wasn’t. Ever since athletic director Chris Del Conte launched his failed courtship of Urban Meyer a few weeks back, this result was just a matter of when the call came from human resources. The timing was the only question, and Texas decided to avoid the Dead Man Walking season that Mack Brown endured in 2013. The most compelling part of the decision is the dueling risk, which fits that bigger-in-Texas ethos perfectly. By paying out so much money, Texas officials need to be sure that the new coach offers a significant upgrade over Herman.”
Pat Forde, SI.com: “A long time ago, way back in mid-December 2020, Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte issued a statement saying that Tom Herman is the coach of the Longhorns football program. As shows of support go, this was the bare minimum. Now we know why. What the statement didn’t say is that Herman would remain the coach of the Longhorns football program. Del Conte fired him three weeks later, seemingly out of the blue. And now Texas joins South Carolina and Auburn in spending tens of millions of dollars trying to fix football while also wringing hands over how much money they’re losing. College Sports Inc. has never been more hypocritical, never been more at odds with itself, than it is today. The total bill for firing Herman and hiring his replacement—Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian—is going to be well north of $40 million. Perhaps north of $50 million. Herman’s buyout is in the $15 million range, plus an estimated $9 million for the rest of the staff. Texas’s vanity will not allow it to pay Sark anything less than $4 million a year—probably more—even though he hasn’t been a head coach since being fired at USC in 2015 and was making $2.5 million at Alabama. This is being shelled out four months after Texas laid off 35 people within the athletic department, left 35 other jobs unfilled, put some workers on furlough and had nearly 300 employees take a temporary pay cut.”
Ray Ratto, The Defector: “Chris Del Conte must sleep comfortably at night knowing that $25 million in dead money isn’t a deterrent to business. Well done to him, I guess. Del Conte is the athletic director at Texas, the most profitable money engine in college sports, so when he perpwalked football coach Tom Herman and his staff to the Lyft stand because the Longhorns still aren’t Alabama, he had to send that $25 million with them because that’s apparently the price to no longer dominate the Big 12. That’s $15 million to Herman alone, who went an appalling 32-18 including a win over Colorado in the Nobody Cares Bowl, so this was not a decision made on the spur of the moment. Texas had already spent that money long ago. And it’s going to spend that much again, because Herman and his staff are being replaced by Steve Sarkisian and his staff. But its not so much the money Sarkisian et al. will cost—at least until he gets fired in four years. It’s the fact that this story explains at least a bit of the extravagant waste built into the stadium-sized pie that makes this story about salary cuts at the school due to COVID-19 all the weirder. But not really weirder at all, when you think about it. Texas tossed off that money in plain sight knowing how garish the look is, letting its network of high rollers, fans and high roller fans know that even though they can’t compete with the football powers in quality, they can in the thing that Texans respect most. Quantity. In other words, think of that 25 large as part of an ad campaign. It’s a message to the donors that while their money is being wasted, Del Conte is willing to waste even more so that their last game next year isn’t Colorado.”
Dennis Dodd, CBSSports.com: “If it was a coaching sweepstakes this hiring cycle, Texas won it. The Longhorns clinched the ‘title’ by landing the hottest available prospect: Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian. Sarkisian will smile, articulate and bring some portion of promise and scheme from the most dominant Alabama team of the Nick Saban era to Austin, Texas. That's assured. Whatever forces run Texas football are really good at winning the press conference, though that is still to come. Now, it's time to win games on a level with school's ambitions. On the surface, Sarkisian is a slam-dunk hire. He capitalized at the peak of his comeback from personal and coaching ruin. Texas got him when South Carolina and Auburn could not -- or would not.”
MEGAPHONE
"We all want Texas to be back. We all believe Texas should be back. That's why I'm taking this job. But the reality of it is we have to put in the work. And then when you put in the work, then you get the outcomes that you desire."
Sarkasian, after taking this job.