Tipsheet: Delusional Texas boosters force another football coaching change

Pat Forde , SI.com : “A long time ago, way back in mid-December 2020, Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte issued a statement saying that Tom Herman is the coach of the Longhorns football program. As shows of support go, this was the bare minimum. Now we know why. What the statement didn’t say is that Herman would remain the coach of the Longhorns football program. Del Conte fired him three weeks later, seemingly out of the blue. And now Texas joins South Carolina and Auburn in spending tens of millions of dollars trying to fix football while also wringing hands over how much money they’re losing. College Sports Inc. has never been more hypocritical, never been more at odds with itself, than it is today. The total bill for firing Herman and hiring his replacement—Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian—is going to be well north of $40 million. Perhaps north of $50 million. Herman’s buyout is in the $15 million range, plus an estimated $9 million for the rest of the staff. Texas’s vanity will not allow it to pay Sark anything less than $4 million a year—probably more—even though he hasn’t been a head coach since being fired at USC in 2015 and was making $2.5 million at Alabama. This is being shelled out four months after Texas laid off 35 people within the athletic department, left 35 other jobs unfilled, put some workers on furlough and had nearly 300 employees take a temporary pay cut.”

Ray Ratto, The Defector: “Chris Del Conte must sleep comfortably at night knowing that $25 million in dead money isn’t a deterrent to business. Well done to him, I guess. Del Conte is the athletic director at Texas, the most profitable money engine in college sports, so when he perpwalked football coach Tom Herman and his staff to the Lyft stand because the Longhorns still aren’t Alabama, he had to send that $25 million with them because that’s apparently the price to no longer dominate the Big 12. That’s $15 million to Herman alone, who went an appalling 32-18 including a win over Colorado in the Nobody Cares Bowl, so this was not a decision made on the spur of the moment. Texas had already spent that money long ago. And it’s going to spend that much again, because Herman and his staff are being replaced by Steve Sarkisian and his staff. But its not so much the money Sarkisian et al. will cost—at least until he gets fired in four years. It’s the fact that this story explains at least a bit of the extravagant waste built into the stadium-sized pie that makes this story about salary cuts at the school due to COVID-19 all the weirder. But not really weirder at all, when you think about it. Texas tossed off that money in plain sight knowing how garish the look is, letting its network of high rollers, fans and high roller fans know that even though they can’t compete with the football powers in quality, they can in the thing that Texans respect most. Quantity. In other words, think of that 25 large as part of an ad campaign. It’s a message to the donors that while their money is being wasted, Del Conte is willing to waste even more so that their last game next year isn’t Colorado.”