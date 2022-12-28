Tipsheet: Depleted Arkansas looks to defend SEC's honor against Kansas

Missouri fans face a bit of a dilemma with Wednesday's Liberty Bowl.

Do they pull for their Southeastern Conference rival Arkansas to topple Kansas, their historical rival, and stall tall for the conference?

Or do they cheer on the Jayhawks against the Razorbacks? After all, Missouri and Arkansas do play for the one of the world’s largest trophies each football season to hype their border rivalry.

Also, Kansas promoted the narrative that Missouri ducked the Jayhawks as a bowl opponent this season, even though it seemed clear that the Liberty Bowl wanted Arkansas all along for its strong fan draw.

And here is another reason to cheer for Arkansas: Folksy coach Sam Pittman was down to 48 scholarship players at last count, due to NFL opt-outs and transfers. That puts him at a severe disadvantage while trying to represent the SEC against the Big 12.

Pittman had to prepare his depleted team for the bowl game while wrapping up recruiting for the early signing period and also starting his transfer portal shopping after a difficult 6-6 season.

“Our coaches had more time to prepare for this game,” Pittman said. “Lord knows there’s been a lot of stuff going on in college football. I mean, unbelievable amount of things. You’d think I’d be skinny. I mean, I didn’t have no time to eat, but don’t worry, I’m holding my weight good. But there’s a lot of stuff going on out there, but we’ve had plenty of time.”

Former Mizzou linebacker Michael Scherer is coordinating the defense in the game in the absence of former Tigers coach Barry Odom, who moved on to lead the long-suffering UNLV program.

“What I’m trying to tell you is there’s no excuse for what happens tomorrow. None,” Pittman said. “We’ve had plenty of time to get ready for this game. Mike Scherer’s a capable football coach. He’s going to call the game. And we’ve got enough players to go out and win the game.

“So I think the guys have been very excited about some of the new things that Mike and the defensive staff have brought, maybe some different looks and things of that nature that we’ve brought to the table to maybe hopefully try to confuse Kansas a little bit.”

Kansas, conversely, will brought a mostly complete team to Memphis. After laboring as a historically bad football program for more than a decade, the Jayhawks were not loaded with NFL prospects or four-star recruits other programs wanted to poach.

“We’re going to beat an SEC team, I know it’s coming,” cornerback Kobee Bryant said. “Just beating an SEC team, is just going to make our program feel like we can beat anybody. Anybody we play has to be ready.”

Tipsheet’s guess: TigerFan will be cheering for Arkansas in this one.

THE GRIDIRON CHRONICLES

Here is what folks are writing about college football:

Dave Wilson, ESPN.com: “Michigan, under Jim Harbaugh, and Georgia, under Kirby Smart, are coached by alums who were star players. Harbaugh was a starting quarterback in the NFL and a successful pro coach. Smart had an airtight pedigree as an assistant for Bobby Bowden and a coordinator for Nick Saban, and last season claimed the Dawgs' first national title since 1980. Ohio State coach Ryan Day played and coached under Chip Kelly and later was an assistant for Urban Meyer. TCU, the little private school in Fort Worth -- motto: ‘Where the West Begins’ -- is coached by (Sonny) Dykes, who didn't play college football, with coordinators from two small Texas towns. (Garrett) Riley, a former Texas Tech quarterback from Muleshoe in West Texas (population 5,090) runs the offense, while Joe Gillespie, who won a state title as the head coach in his hometown of Stephenville (population 21,199) about 80 miles southwest of Fort Worth, is the defensive coordinator. So yes, their Lone Star hearts swell with pride in claiming the distinction of becoming the first Texas college to make the playoff in its nine years.”

Dan Wolken, USA Today: “When Ohio State walked off its home field on Nov. 26 after a humiliating 22-point defeat to Michigan, it had no reason to expect another chance at the College Football Playoff. But the dominoes fell just right for the Buckeyes to land the No. 4 seed, a fortunate reprieve for a team that would have had to consider this season a failure without a chance at the national title . . . The only problem with taking the wayward path, though, is that it has led Ohio State into a semifinal against defending national champion Georgia, the top seed, that will be played in the Bulldogs’ home away from home at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Facing Georgia anywhere this season would be remarkably difficult. Despite losing a record 15 players to the NFL draft, the Bulldogs have pretty much been just as dominant, playing just one close game all season and capping off their SEC title with a 50-30 walloping of LSU. But trying to beat them in that building, where they enjoy a massive crowd advantage, is a next-level challenge that only Alabama (2017, 2021 seasons) and LSU (2019) have been able to overcome.”

Adam Rittenberg, ESPN.com: “Following USC's loss to Utah in the Pac-12 title game, Ohio State squeaked into the CFP as the No. 4 seed. (CJ) Stroud might never beat Michigan or win a Big Ten title, but he can become the first Ohio State quarterback since Cardale Jones in 2014 to lead the Buckeyes to a national championship. There's even a chance, if Ohio State and Michigan both win their CFP semifinals, that Stroud can avenge his only two Big Ten losses in the biggest game of all. His legacy-shaping quest begins Saturday night against No. 1 Georgia, the defending national champions, in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta . . . But he's not facing the highest of stakes alone. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day, who recruited and developed Stroud into one of the nation's best quarterbacks, shares the burden and the opportunity that lie ahead. Day took over from Urban Meyer, who went 7-0 against Michigan. Despite a 45-5 record, Day now sits at 1-2 against the Wolverines, the worst start for an Ohio State coach in the series since John Cooper, who didn't beat Michigan until his seventh attempt and whose mostly successful tenure was blighted by a 2-10-1 mark in the rivalry (his final regular-season game was the 2000 home loss to Michigan). Quarterbacks and coaches are linked in both praise and criticism, and Stroud and Day are no exception. They symbolize an era of historic quarterback play and passing prowess at Ohio State, but not enough signature wins. Like Stroud, the first two-time Heisman Trophy finalist in team history, Day has the chance to change everything, beginning Saturday.”

Matt Hayes, Saturday Down South: “If we’ve learned anything from this 3-year kaleidoscope of a ride from walk-on to national championship quarterback and everything between, it’s this: When the big game arrives, Big Game Stetson Bennett shows out. The wildly-hyped season-opener against Oregon was over before halftime. So was the first big SEC test at South Carolina. Then someone had the audacity to rank Tennessee No. 1, and I know this is going to shock you, but it was over by halftime, too. The SEC Championship Game? Over by halftime. Bennett in those 4 big games: 1,183 yards passing, 13 TDs (3 rush), 0 INTs. His 197.6 QB rating in those games is 21.3 points higher than NCAA season leader CJ Stroud of Ohio State (176.3). ‘He loves proving people wrong,’ says Georgia tight end Brock Bowers. Guess who’s getting ready to do it again in this week’s Playoff semifinal against Ohio State? We’ve all tried to count him out. The coaching staff at Georgia did, too. Threw him on the scout team, and he responded by giving the defense better looks than they’d seen all year. Told him it was going to be a long haul, against the odds, to start. So he transferred to a junior college and came back a year later and was told, again, it wasn’t going to happen. He has started 29 games since. He’s 26-3 as a starter, and has won 23 of his past 24 games.”

Tom Fornelli, CBSSports.com: “Texas is a $200,000 sports car with the engine of your mom's 2014 Subaru Outback. It's going to get you anywhere you need to go, but even though it looks like it should go much faster, there's a concerning vibration throughout the cabin once you start creeping up toward 80 mph. For whatever reason, the Longhorns are never the sum of their parts and overrated on the market too often. This is another example. With Doak Walker winner Bijan Robinson and fellow running back Roschon Johnson opting out, the Longhorns will be without their best player and a key contributor. Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown is sitting the game out, too. Meanwhile, Washington returns quarterback Michael Penix, and he's seen as a Heisman candidate for next season.”

MEGAPHONE

“When you get to this point, this is what you’re going to do. You’re going to be in these type of environments. If you said at the beginning of the year you get a chance to be in the CFP and play in Atlanta against Georgia down there, defending national champs, of course you’d cut off your right arm for this opportunity.”

Ohio State coach Ryan Day.