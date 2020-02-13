Tipsheet: Desperate Dodgers spending big to end world championship drought

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Kirby McDaniel, ESPN.com: “The Rockies also are running into their payroll ceiling and haven't done much this offseason except alienate their franchise player and have owner Dick Monfort help make obvious that management is a real issue here. Prioritizing continuity would be a charitable way to describe the long leash given to the handful of general managers in club history, above and beyond their performance. GM Jeff Bridich has a reputation with other clubs of not being especially easy to work with, while his management of the club's payroll hasn't inspired much hope for a rebound this year. After the situation with Nolan Arenado had spun out of control, Monfort proclaimed his team would win 94 games in 2020. Winning 94 would be a club record and only the third time the team would have topped 90 wins in its 28-year history. Monfort's evidence was nonexistent as the team won 71 games last year with a minus-123 run differential and no meaningful changes to the roster this year. Beyond the Astros/Red Sox scandals, Arenado reporting to camp will arguably be the biggest storyline to watch in the coming weeks as this concerning situation could still get much worse.”