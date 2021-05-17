Tipsheet: Desperate Dodgers target Pujols for part-time work

Whew!

“As far as continuing to move forward, we have to,” Roberts said.

Besides adding Pujols, the Dodgers acquired left-handed hitting corner infielder Yoshi Tsutsugo from the Tampa Bay Rays. So their lineup will remain fluid on a day-to-day basis.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

Will Leitch, MLB.com: “For all the drama of the Albert Pujols breakup, it did make a lot of sense for this team, particularly in its ability to help out its defense, which will in turn help out its pitching staff. There’s still stability and talent here, and on the pitching staff as well. Jose Quintana, in particular, should benefit from better defense. There’s a long way to go. The biggest, toughest move has already been made.”

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “Wasn’t Cleveland supposed to be in a major rebuild this year, trading away Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco, and letting slugger Carlos Santana and closer Brad Hand depart in free agency? They have the youngest team in baseball, and have only one player (reliever Bryan Shaw) who’s 30 years or older. They entered the weekend with the sixth-best record in baseball.”