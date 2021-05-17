Tipsheet: Desperate Dodgers target Pujols for part-time work

The Los Angeles Dodgers were supposed to steamroll the National League this season while chasing the all-time record for most victories.
Instead they suffered major injury after major injury, leaving them scrambling just to stay in the West Division race. Their organiztional depth is getting a severe stress test.
“That’s the thing that pulls your hair out, but the great thing about baseball is we’re tapping into the depth and giving guys an opportunity,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “You've got to figure it out because no one’s going to feel sorry for the Dodgers, and that’s OK. But I still love our guys.”
Among the team’s moves was phoning Albert Pujols, who performed below replacement level in recent seasons.
The Dodgers don’t have full-time work for the faded slugger . . . but apparently no other big league team does either. So it appears Albert is willing to accept part-time duty for the Dodgers and an opportunity to return to postseason play.
He can commute from his Orange County home, which is a plus. And if he plays well for the Dodgers, he gets to stick it to the Angels – another big plus.
Writing for ESPN.com, Alden Gonzalez had this take on the Pujols signing:
The Dodgers, of course, are set at first base with Max Muncy, who has started 33 of the team's first 39 games at the position. But Muncy also has the ability to play second or third base. If the Dodgers want to give Muncy or Justin Turner a day off -- or back off a bit on Gavin Lux, the young second baseman who slashed only .235/.267/.327 through his first 105 plate appearances -- Pujols can play first base. Mostly, though, he will be counted on to drive in runs off the bench.
The Dodgers are an overwhelming, consistent offensive force, but they have been a little worse against left-handed pitching in recent years. Heading into Saturday, their 2021 OPS against lefties stood at .663, 49 points below the major league average. Pujols, meanwhile, possesses an .878 OPS against lefties in what has otherwise been another down year. His splits had hardly ever been drastic, but Pujols is OPS'ing 120 points higher against lefties than righties since the start of the 2019 season.
What he can ultimately provide the Dodgers remains to be seen. Pujols owns a .198/.250/.372 slash line in 92 plate appearances in 2021 and has been a below-average hitter by park-adjusted OPS over the past five years, a stretch in which he has been worth negative-1.8 Baseball-Reference wins above replacement.
So it remains to be seen what role Albert would have when the Dodgers get healthy.
Look at all the adversity facing that team:
- Outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger has been out for more than a month with a hairline fracture of his left fibula. He could start a rehab assignment at some point this week. Bellinger hit 47 homers while posting a 1.035 on-base plus slugging percentage in 2019.
- Shortstop Corey Seager suffered a fractured hand Saturday when he was hit by a pitch. He will be sidelined for several weeks, although he didn’t need surgery. The 2020 NLCS and World Series MVP hit .375 (9-for-24) with four RBIs in his last six games after overcoming a slow start this season.
- Outfielder AJ Pollock just landed on the 10-day IL with a hamstring strain. Pollock is hitting .277 with four home runs and 17 RBIs in 32 games.
- Utility player Zach McKinstry has been sidelined for more than a month with a strained right oblique muscle. He posted a slash line of .296/.328/.556 in 17 games before getting hurt.
- Starting pitcher Dustin May is sidelined into midway next season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He had a 2.73 ERA in five starts this season.
- Reliever Scott Alexander sidelined by shoulder soreness. He enjoyed an excellent start this season while posting a 2.13 ERA through 11 2/3 innings.
- Pitcher David Price has just recovered from a hamstring muscle strain. He was a 16-game winner as recently as 2018 for the Boston Red Sox.
- Pitcher Tony Gonsolin is working his way back from shoulder soreness. His comeback will continue with a simulated game this week. He had a 2.31 ERA last season in nine appearances, including eight starts.
- Reliever Corey Knebel is sidelined by a lat strain that wiped out his first half of the season. He was 1-0 with two saves in his first eight games.
- Reliever Brusdar Graterol is sidelined by forearm tightness. He had a 3.09 ERA in 23 appearances last season.
- Utility player Edwin Rios will miss the rest of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery. Rios was hitless in his last 32 at bats before landing on the injured list.
- Top pitching prospect Josiah Gray has been shelved by a sore shoulder, so he is not available to fill in.
Whew!
“As far as continuing to move forward, we have to,” Roberts said.
Besides adding Pujols, the Dodgers acquired left-handed hitting corner infielder Yoshi Tsutsugo from the Tampa Bay Rays. So their lineup will remain fluid on a day-to-day basis.
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Will Leitch, MLB.com: “For all the drama of the Albert Pujols breakup, it did make a lot of sense for this team, particularly in its ability to help out its defense, which will in turn help out its pitching staff. There’s still stability and talent here, and on the pitching staff as well. Jose Quintana, in particular, should benefit from better defense. There’s a long way to go. The biggest, toughest move has already been made.”
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “Wasn’t Cleveland supposed to be in a major rebuild this year, trading away Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco, and letting slugger Carlos Santana and closer Brad Hand depart in free agency? They have the youngest team in baseball, and have only one player (reliever Bryan Shaw) who’s 30 years or older. They entered the weekend with the sixth-best record in baseball.”
Jesse Rogers, ESPN.com: “The White Sox would not be where they are without the five pitchers taking the ball on the mound. It's the best rotation in the American League, and it's not even close, as they have compiled the only AL ERA under 3.00. Lucas Giolito, Dallas Keuchel, Lance Lynn, Dylan Cease and Carlos Rodon are built to keep Chicago in games all summer long -- and perhaps well into the fall as well . . . Considered their No. 5 starter coming into the season, Rodon is their No. 1 at the moment. He's 5-0 with a minuscule 0.58 ERA and an April no-hitter against the Cleveland Indians. This was a player available to every team in the league after he was non-tendered by these same White Sox in December. Finally healthy after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2019, Rodon has put himself squarely in early contention for the Cy Young Award -- all while pitching on a one-year, $3 million contract.”
MEGAPHONE
“I personally think he's the most physically gifted baseball player that we've ever seen. I don't know that you're ever going to see somebody who can throw 101 and hit the ball 600 feet. So, I mean, he's a special player. He's incredibly talented and, you know, hopefully he stays healthy and has a long career.”
Boston Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes, on Angels star Shohei Ohtani.