Tipsheet: Desperation settling as hapless Big 12 faces extinction

Barrett Sallee , CBSSports.com : “A complete merger between the [Big 12 and Pac-12] conferences would create a 20-team superconference, assuming no programs were pushed out. It would also give the new league four more teams than the SEC, though conferences often operate without equal numbers of teams. If a merger was to happen, all bets would be off in terms of next steps around the country with realignment in full swing. Whatever happens with the Big 12, it's clear that it's trying to bring into focus a future that has become blurry over the last three weeks.”

Jim Alexander, Orange County Register: “The last major wave of conference reconstruction – and remember, it included Bevo and Boomer considering the efficacy of joining the Pac-12 for a brief period in 2010 – was seismic but didn’t really change the prevailing ethos in the sport, aside from watering down the regional emphasis that once gave college football its charm. (Missouri and Texas A&M in the SEC? Boston College and Syracuse in the ACC? West Virginia in the Big 12? Seriously?) Now, with new NIL guidelines giving players a chance to be compensated (if not a total voice in their welfare yet) and the NCAA leadership struggling to retain relevance, there’s no better opportunity to forget the pretense and totally revamp the sport. And our solution would make it more competitive at all levels. The key ingredient: Promotion and relegation, the elements that soccer leagues elsewhere in the world use to maintain interest and motivation. We’d create a pyramid at the top of the sport, under the umbrella of College Football Inc.™ – it’s been big business all along, so why not make it official – to reward not only those at the top but the upward strivers among the sport’s middle-class. The structure would be a Super League pyramid, four divisions of 10 teams each. The initial groupings in our scheme are based strictly on the won-loss percentages from the last four seasons, 2017-2020. You play every team in your division each year plus two non-division games for an 11-game schedule: One against a traditional/geographical rival (USC-UCLA, Ohio State-Michigan, Alabama-Auburn, etc.) and the other against another team in the pyramid, no exceptions. (Happy, Trojan fans? You’ll still get that Notre Dame matchup.) And there will be no more carping about a program’s legacy or strength of schedule or a conference’s power rating. The little guys get a crack at the big guys, and it’s up to them whether they remain there. No excuses.”