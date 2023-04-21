It was hard to watch Madison Bumgarner labor against the Cardinals Wednesday as the Arizona Diamondbacks fell 14-5.

Bumgarner has been one of baseball's great competitors in this era. That’s why the Diamondbacks signed him to a five-year, $85 million contract.

But his 69 starts produced a 15-32 record and a 5.23 earned-run average. This season he is 0-3 with a 10.26 ERA in four starts.

So the Diamondbacks designated him for assignment. The team will have to eat roughly $30 million in salary once he clears waivers -- and only an idiot would claim him and that remaining contract.

The Cardinals finished him off. Bumgarner nibbled around the edges of the strike zone Wednesday and got hammered when he had to throw strikes. He allowed seven runs on seven hits and four walks.

“Just not very good,” Bumgarner told reporters after the game. “Haven't been very good. It's frustrating. I obviously am trying to do better, putting in the work, it just hasn't shown up yet.”

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo tried to squeeze as many outs as he could from Bumgarner to spare his bullpen the work, but the results weren’t pretty.

“It's very tough,” Lovullo said. “The empathetic side of me hurts for him and I want every pitcher to do well and I know how hard he's working. He's just grinding. Then the other side of me is extremely frustrated. I just want to see everybody do well to help us win baseball games, and of course that didn't happen today.”

At one point, Bumgarner barked obscenities at Cardinals slugger Willson Contreras after he took a helicopter swing at a weak offering. Contreras responded by drawing a walk and flipping his bat.

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol shrugged off the incident as two competitors just competing, but Bumgarner’s antics earned some social media play.

Writing for The Defector, Tom Ley was sad to see Bumgarner’s showing against the Cardinals:

This is where we run into a problem. There's a high likelihood that anyone who stumbles across that clip today will have a thought similar to the one I had: Oh yeah, Bumgarner pitches for the Diamondbacks now! I wonder how he's doing. And then they will go to check how he's doing and see that . . . oh no . . . what's this? Madison Bumgarner, the guy I once considered the coolest pitcher in baseball, has a 10.26 ERA? He's also walked 15 batters in 16.2 innings?

The Diamondbacks finally had seen enough.

“I think the recent performance over the first part of the season, in totality, kind of adding up start after start, trying to live through as long as we could, knowing that we wanted it to turn around,” Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen told MLB.com. “We didn't see that as of (Wednesday), and so we made the decision.”

Writing for CBSSports.com, R.J. Anderson summed up things:

Barring a surprise trade partner emerging from the mist, the Diamondbacks will soon be obligated to release Bumgarner. At that point, they'll remain on the hook for the $30-plus million left on his contract (which runs through next season) while he'll be free to sign with whichever club will have him. Bumgarner, 33, used to be regarded as being an above-average starting pitcher. His postseason heroics as a member of the San Francisco Giants even added an additional glean to his whole deal. He failed to make good on the $85 million investment the Diamondbacks made in him: in 69 career starts with Arizona, he compiled a 5.23 ERA, good for an 80 ERA+.

TALKING BASEBALL

Here is what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:

Robert Orr, Baseball Prospectus: “Something of a post-hype player after an underwhelming rookie season in which he put up an 86 DRC+ and received a demotion in September, (Nolan) Gorman seemed like he would be lost in the shuffle amongst the Cardinals’ crowded position player group. Instead, he’s mashed to the tune of a 118 DRC+ through April 19. Like (Matt) Chapman, Gorman’s big hole was at the top of the zone, and led to him striking out in a third of trips to the plate in 2022 as he struggled to a .194 average against heaters. Unlike Chapman, Gorman seems like he’s made real adjustments to better handle that particular pitch. A common tact hitters use to counter high at the major league level is to get more upright and raise their hands. Gorman has done both . . . He’s less crouched pre-pitch and his hands are much higher. They stay that way during his load too, which creates a shorter, quicker path to the top of the zone. That’s how you go from being late on 89 . . . to being on time for 93 in the same location . . . The flatter swing plane Gorman has this year is a good thing, since it means he’s swinging less uphill and able to connect more frequently. These changes look real, and Gorman’s already solid eye at the plate means he’s able to wait and punish nearly anything in the zone. The Cards appear to have found yet another talented young slugger.”

Jesse Rogers, ESPN.com: “Milwaukee had the best week of any team in baseball. Winning series in both San Diego and Seattle, it matched the Cubs in terms of road dominance against West Coast teams, but the Brewers did it against playoff-caliber opponents. In the NL, they are third in ERA and third in runs scored. That says all you need to know about the NL Central's first-place team. The Brewers' balance is striking. The biggest surprises have come on offense, where eight different players have at least one home run -- but none more than five -- and 12 players have at least one double -- but none more than three. This is far from the old days where it was the Christian Yelich show. Milwaukee is deeper than anyone knew.”

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “Heading into the season, we could easily squint our way to seeing the Cubs' pitching staff and defense being productive in tandem. It just looked like scoring runs on a consistent basis was going to be a problem. It still might prove to be, but so far so good. (Nico) Hoerner is hitting .347 with a .395 on-base percentage and might finally be the fixture in the leadoff spot the Cubs have sorely lacked since Dexter Fowler. (Dansy) Swanson is hitting .333 with a .432 OBP and making people think about bringing back the ‘Daily Double’ moniker to Wrigleyville. (Ian) Happ is slashing .323/.423/.538. (Patrick) Wisdom has eight homers and 15 RBI in 17 games with an absurd .754 slugging percentage. Coming off injury, (Seiya) Suzuki has only played in five games so far, but he's 7 for 20 (.350) with four walks and a homer. And then there's Cody Bellinger, who took a one-year ‘show me’ deal in free agency. He's fresh off the first five-hit game of his career and has slashed .284/.347/.463 to this point. Most importantly, his strikeout percentage is the lowest it has ever been in his career and is in the same ballpark as it was in 2019, when he won NL MVP. His walk rate is the highest it's been since 2020. As a team, the Cubs are averaging 5.82 runs per game (third in MLB), which would be their highest figure since 1930. That'll come down through the grind of 162, but around five runs a game is where the 2016-17 teams sat.”

Dan Syzmborski, FanGraphs: “There are a lot of reasons why the Astros are off to a cold start in 2023 and, as of Thursday morning, are looking up at the Angels and Rangers in the AL West standings. While their Pythagorean record suggests they’ve actually played better than their record, their April offense has been an extremely unbalanced one. To a large extent, the AL’s fifth-place team in runs scored has been driven primarily by Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker. The Astros currently have three positions with an OPS under .600 for the season: catcher, first base, and designated hitter. Catcher as an offense sink was always expected; nobody had a secret belief that Martín Maldonado had offensive performance as part of his skill set. Designated hitter should improve once it has a smaller dose of David Hensley and Corey Julks at the position. That leaves first base, the home of José Abreu, the longtime White Sox slugger who was Houston’s biggest signing this winter. He has struggled in the first eighth of the season, hitting .266, but with so little secondary contribution that his OPS stands at a miserable .605. Given his age, three-year deal, and the necessity to get at least some offensive contribution from first base, how worried should the Astros be about him?”

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “Let's be honest: Take out that Oakland series and it has kind of been a scuffling start for the Mets. That Friday game against the A's was something else, though: The Mets drew 17 walks in a 17-6 victory. Yes, that was a franchise record, topping the 16 by the 1962 Mets in a 10-4 win over the Dodgers -- and pitcher Jay Hook drew three walks himself that game. It was also the most walks in a game since the Diamondbacks drew 18 against the Phillies in 2013, except that game lasted 18 innings (shed a tear for the 18-inning game that no longer exists). Only one team in the live ball era (since 1920) drew more walks in a nine-inning game: Cleveland, in a 13-4 victory over the Red Sox in 1948. Anyway, the Mets might need all those walks, because so far Pete Alonso (eight) and Francisco Lindor (four) are the only players to have more than two home runs.”

MEGAPHONE

“I just want to win. I don’t really care where I play or what I do. I just want to win. It’s fun for me. I know it’s work and it’s a job. But getting to play short is a lot of fun.”

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts, on filling in at shortstop.