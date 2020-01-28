Tipsheet: Diamondbacks, Reds muscle up while Cardinals watch

Jim Bowden, The Athletic: “If the Cardinals are willing to part with their top third-base prospect Nolan Gorman or their top outfield prospect in Dylan Carlson as the centerpiece, they could match up really well in an Arenado trade — but they would need to include two other pitchers from the group of left-handers Zack Thompson and Mathew Liberatore and right-hander Ryan Helsley to make a proposal worthy for the Rockies to consider. I don’t think they’d move Carlson, but they could move Gorman if it meant getting Arenado. The difficult part then becomes the money. The Cardinals don’t want to add much to their payroll, so for a deal like this to happen, the Rockies would have to take back either third baseman Matt Carpenter or have a reunion with outfielder Dexter Fowler to help offset the payroll differential. Carpenter is due to make $18.5 million per year in 2020 and 2021 with a vesting option for the same salary in 2022. Fowler is due a salary of $16.5 million per year for both 2020 and 2021. I doubt the Rockies would take back anything close to their full salaries, but in order to get the prospects, they’d probably have to take back at least one of the two players at 60-75 percent of their contract value for the Cardinals to make the money work. Remember, Arenado is due to make $35 million per year in each of the next two seasons before his opt-out clause kicks in.”