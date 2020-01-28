Tipsheet: Diamondbacks, Reds muscle up while Cardinals watch

While the Cardinals choose to stand pat, at least for now, some of their National League rivals keep looking to improve.
The Arizona Diamondbacks sent prospects Brennan Malone and Liover Pegueros plus $250,000 in international pool money to the Pittsburgh Pirates for outfielder Starling Marte.
“We think he’s a fantastic baseball player,” Diamonndbacks general manager Mike Hazen told reporters. “He has power, he can hit for average, he is a very good athlete, plays a very good outfield, center field as well.”
That move makes the Diamondbacks far more viable, while continuing what could be a long and painful rebuild in Pittsburgh. Marte sounded ready to move on from that mess.
“I’m feeling really good,” Marte said. “Especially because now the uncertainty of not knowing where I was going to be is over and I’m happy to be with the Arizona Diamondbacks organization and to be able to get going.”
This move came on the heels of Nicholas Castellanos signing a $64 million free-agent deal in Cincinnati. Earlier, the Reds signed Mike Moustakas to a $64 million deal, so that team is intent on contending after years of hibernation.
Ideally the Reds would have developed a strong young offensive core group after stepping out of the division races for years, but that was not the case. So they added some older hitters to keep Joey Votto company.
Nick Senzel has not developed into the cornerstone hitter the Reds were hoping for, so MLB insider Jon Heyman reports that the team is shopping him around while seeking still more veteran help.
Meanwhile, the Chicago Cubs still don’t know if an arbitrator will move up Kris Bryant’s potential free agency by a year. That has put trade talks centering on Bryant on hold while teams seeking offense went elsewhere for help.
Just as the Cardinals will go into the season in wait-and-see mode, keeping all options open, the Cubs may delay their much-discussed retooling while the market resets.
Another story worth tracking is outfielder Mookie Betts, since the Boston Red Sox have left him on the market as he heads into the walk year of his contract. The San Diego Padres have offered prospects and Wil Myers for Betts — with the Padres eating some of Betts’ remaining contract to make the deal work,
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “It was the one trade everyone had predicted all offseason and it finally happened on Monday: The Pittsburgh Pirates traded outfielder Starling Marte to the Arizona Diamondbacks for two prospects. The Diamondbacks needed an outfielder, and with the Pirates stuck in the mire of Nowhere Land, it was up to them to trade a 31-year-old outfielder while he still had two years of team contractual control remaining. What are the Diamondbacks getting? Other than a subpar 2017, when Marte was suspended 80 games for a positive performance-enhancing drug test, he has been a consistent performer at the plate, with an OPS+ ranging between 113 and 120 every other season since 2015. He did set career highs in 2019 in home runs (23) and slugging percentage (.503) thanks to the lively baseball. Marte is a two-time Gold Glover, with those awards coming in 2015 and 2016 when he primarily played left field. He played center field the past two seasons, and he posted the worst defensive metrics of his career in 2019 with minus-9 defensive runs saved. The Statcast numbers, however, are a little more kind to his glove work, crediting him with two outs above average and a high jump rating. Given his speed remains near elite, Marte reasonably projects as at least an average defender in center field, sandwiched between David Peralta and Kole Calhoun.”
Tim Brown, Yahoo Sports!: “In his past two seasons, Castellanos is a .294 hitter, averaging 25 home runs and 52 doubles with an on-base percentage of .346. Castellanos would benefit in free agency from the deadline trade in that he would not be encumbered by a qualifying offer. Also, because he debuted with the Tigers at age 21 and quickly became a regular, he reached free agency at an uncommonly early age. He is not considered a particularly good outfielder, a shortcoming that would not be expected to change in the coming years. For that reason, Castellanos might have held greater long-term value for an American League team, which could cover some of Castellanos’ at-bats at designated hitter. A National League team defensively strong at its other two outfield positions might give Castellanos’ defense little thought. Still, Castellanos was, with Marcell Ozuna, the most attractive free-agent outfielder available, as a consistent hitter who hits with power. He has played at least 148 games in all but one of his big-league seasons.”
Richard Justice, MLB.com: “The Reds put the finishing touches on an excellent offseason by adding Nick Castellanos to a free-agent haul that also included Mike Moustakas and Wade Miley. If some of the young players -- especially Nick Senzel -- take steps forward, the Reds could win the National League Central.”
Jim Bowden, The Athletic: “If the Cardinals are willing to part with their top third-base prospect Nolan Gorman or their top outfield prospect in Dylan Carlson as the centerpiece, they could match up really well in an Arenado trade — but they would need to include two other pitchers from the group of left-handers Zack Thompson and Mathew Liberatore and right-hander Ryan Helsley to make a proposal worthy for the Rockies to consider. I don’t think they’d move Carlson, but they could move Gorman if it meant getting Arenado. The difficult part then becomes the money. The Cardinals don’t want to add much to their payroll, so for a deal like this to happen, the Rockies would have to take back either third baseman Matt Carpenter or have a reunion with outfielder Dexter Fowler to help offset the payroll differential. Carpenter is due to make $18.5 million per year in 2020 and 2021 with a vesting option for the same salary in 2022. Fowler is due a salary of $16.5 million per year for both 2020 and 2021. I doubt the Rockies would take back anything close to their full salaries, but in order to get the prospects, they’d probably have to take back at least one of the two players at 60-75 percent of their contract value for the Cardinals to make the money work. Remember, Arenado is due to make $35 million per year in each of the next two seasons before his opt-out clause kicks in.”
MEGAPHONE
“We can focus on it now for as long as we can, think about it. Then, once spring training rolls around, I hope we can get rid of it and move on. I think we will, for sure. Maybe the silver lining is this did happen in the offseason and we can have time to digest it and marinate in it and feel what we’re going to feel. Then, once spring training comes around, we can kind of move past it. Everybody has had a chance to talk about it and we feel at peace with where we’re at and move on.”
• Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, on Houston’s sign-stealing scandal.