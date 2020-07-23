Tipsheet: Dodgers flex big-market money muscle, extend Betts

Tom Verducci, SI.com: “Betts and the addition of the DH to the National League could make Los Angeles one of the most destructive offensive teams since the 1999 Indians. The irony to the Betts extension is that the Dodgers initially intended to drop such a ridiculous sum of money on pitching. For six years under Andrew Friedman the club has trimmed its payroll, built the minor league system and avoided huge future payments. The Dodgers rank in the middle of the pack among teams in future payroll commitments. Friedman had never signed a player for more than $100 million. It was not that Friedman was averse to the big-ticket item. He was waiting for the right one. The first choice was Gerrit Cole, a free agent last winter. But the Dodgers could not overcome Cole’s desire to pitch for the New York Yankees, his favorite team as a child and the team that once drafted him. So Los Angeles pivoted to Plan B, as in Betts. Motivated by reducing their payroll under the luxury tax threshold, and wary that they could not re-sign Betts if he reached free agency, the Red Sox put him on the trade market. The Dodgers pounced. With Betts positioned as a rental piece – $27 million for one year – the price was low, with Alex Verdugo, a decent outfielder, as the main piece. The trade looks even better today.”