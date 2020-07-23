Tipsheet: Dodgers flex big-market money muscle, extend Betts

Everybody can sleep well now. Outfielder Mookie Betts did not lose his earning power due to the global pandemic.
While the free-agent marketplace figures to be chilly this winter, Betts, 27, avoided that angst by agreeing to a 12-year, $365 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
That’s a classic big-market move, the sort of financial blockbuster that’s unlikely to occur in St. Louis.
The Dodgers acquired Betts and pitcher David Price for a package of prospects when the Boston Red Sox decided to dump salary after last season.
After the pandemic shortened this season — and convinced Price to opt out of playing this season — Dodgers fans wondered if their team could possibly get full value from that trade.
Team ownership stepped up and said “yes,” so the Dodgers secured their version of Mike Trout for the long haul. This is what franchises that rake in crazy revenue can do.
“When we made the trade, we did it with more than 2020 in mind,” Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman told reporters. “We appreciate the risk that came with that and did go into it with our eyes wide open. We traded a lot of talent away, we got a lot of talent back. Now we’re going to kind of keep the band together for a while, that was front of mind for us.”
This deal reminded that elite ballplayers will get paid, no matter how tight baseball finances get because of the pandemic. The top players will do just fine despite the long-term economic damage the coronavirus is causing Our National Pastime.
“It speaks to the faith we have about things getting back to normal,” Friedman said. “Go to 12 years, you’ve got nothing but time.”
Buster Olney, ESPN.com: “Of all of the front-office executives in baseball, Andrew Friedman might be the most disciplined, reflexively veering around risk. He has been the blackjack player who never veers from his system. And this deal carries enormous risk, given the uncertainty about baseball's financial landscape. It seemed more likely, given Friedman's discipline, that he would wait to see where the salary numbers moved, and whether there would be fans in the stands in '21. But the Dodgers obviously can assume more risk than most teams, and when the numbers are this big, it's ownership's call. And the prospect of Cody Bellinger and Betts playing side by side is like teaming Superman and Batman.”
Tim Brown, Yahoo! Sports: “The contract came as most franchises assess their financial stability during the coronavirus pandemic, which shortened the 2020 season to 60 games, forced layoffs and furloughs; canceled the minor-league season; led to an ugly labor fight; and, if owners are to be believed, threatens the future solvency of some among them. The Dodgers clearly are not one of those. Betts’ deal includes a baseball-record $65 million signing bonus.”
Tom Verducci, SI.com: “Betts and the addition of the DH to the National League could make Los Angeles one of the most destructive offensive teams since the 1999 Indians. The irony to the Betts extension is that the Dodgers initially intended to drop such a ridiculous sum of money on pitching. For six years under Andrew Friedman the club has trimmed its payroll, built the minor league system and avoided huge future payments. The Dodgers rank in the middle of the pack among teams in future payroll commitments. Friedman had never signed a player for more than $100 million. It was not that Friedman was averse to the big-ticket item. He was waiting for the right one. The first choice was Gerrit Cole, a free agent last winter. But the Dodgers could not overcome Cole’s desire to pitch for the New York Yankees, his favorite team as a child and the team that once drafted him. So Los Angeles pivoted to Plan B, as in Betts. Motivated by reducing their payroll under the luxury tax threshold, and wary that they could not re-sign Betts if he reached free agency, the Red Sox put him on the trade market. The Dodgers pounced. With Betts positioned as a rental piece – $27 million for one year – the price was low, with Alex Verdugo, a decent outfielder, as the main piece. The trade looks even better today.”
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “The Dodgers were well aware of Betts’ resume when they acquired him in February from the Boston Red Sox, along with former Cy Young winner David Price. They saw the four Gold Gloves, the three Silver Sluggers, the MVP and, of course, the World Series ring. Yet, almost from the moment he arrived in L.A., the Dodgers fell in love with him. They saw the passion. The burning desire to win. He was the one who spoke to the team on the first day of camp, telling them he wasn’t coming to Los Angeles to win an eighth consecutive division title. He wanted another World Series ring.”
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “I'm not surprised at all that Betts decided to sign rather than test free agency, given the uncertain market that will exist in free agency. Aside from the economic fallout from 2020, many of the big-market teams would also appear to be unlikely suitors for Betts. The Yankees are locked in to big money with Giancarlo Stanton, and they have Aaron Judge to possibly extend at some point. The Phillies have Bryce Harper in right field. The Cubs are paying Jason Heyward through 2023. The Angels have mega-contracts with Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon. The Red Sox just traded Betts rather than sign him. Teams like the Giants, Rangers and Mariners might have been interested, but none of those teams have won seven straight division titles. The Mets are in the process of being sold, complicating any potential signing. Betts and the Dodgers were always a perfect fit.”
Michael Baumann, The Ringer: “With a full season of record revenue, and the gigantic paydays Cole, Rendon, and Stephen Strasburg picked up last winter, there was reason to believe that Betts could incite a bidding war and push superstar salaries into the $40 million–a-year range for the very first time. But having only the Dodgers to negotiate with, and a scary and uncertain road to free agency, Betts could take in only about 85 percent of what Trout made. That makes a certain degree of intuitive sense—Betts is almost as good as Trout, so he should get paid almost as much. But in terms of age, track record, and performance, there’s nobody coming down the free agent pipeline in the next three years who even gets to ‘almost.’ Maybe if Cody Bellinger remains an MVP-caliber player from now until he hits free agency in 2023, he could take a run at Trout’s record contract, but until then at the very least, individual free agent contracts will remain capped at $35 million a year and $400 million overall.”
“I’m here to win some rings and bring rings back to L.A. — that’s all I’m focused on. This is what I’ve been working for my whole life. I know the Dodgers are going to be good for a long time. I love being here, everything about being here. The people here made me feel so comfortable. Everybody’s amazing. This organization is a well-oiled machine. I love it.”
• Mookie Betts, to reporters after signing his contract extension.
