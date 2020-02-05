Tipsheet: Dodgers go big, Red Sox pull chute with Betts trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers finally struck after whiffing on some big market plays this winter. Meanwhile, the Boston Red Sox went ahead and bailed on next season.
With a flurry of activity, the Dodgers added outfielder Mookie Betts, pitcher David Price from the Red Sox and second baseman Luis Rengifo from the Los Angeles Angels. They subtracted outfielders Alex Verdugo and Joc Pederson plus pitcher Kenta Maeda.
Verdugo went to the Red Sox, Maeda went to the Minnesota Twins and Pederson went to the Angels. Whew!
There are a few points to make here:
- The Dodgers spent a ton of money to revamp their front office, but for all the brainpower of Andrew Friedman and Co., the Dodgers have failed to top what they achieved under old-school GM Ned Colletti. So that has to make that group anxious.
- Friedman is not afraid of paying a big trade price for a rental player, as he did for Manny Machado. Betts is in the final year of a contract that pays him $27 million this season and he seems very determined to cash in for crazy dollars, as in $400 million crazy.
- On the other hand, the Red Sox put dumping payroll ahead of going all out to win this season. Their fan base was warned this could happen, but that reality is still jarring because that franchise is wildly profitable. After running up a big tab under former GM Dave Dombrowski, owner John Henry brought in Chaim Bloom to get the franchise under the luxury tax.
- As for the Pederson trade, was that something the Cardinals should have been interested in? Just a thought.
Here is what folks were writing about these big moves:
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “The Los Angeles Dodgers, on the evening of Feb. 4, 2020, flipped the script and started acting like the mighty and powerful Dodgers once again. They landed one of the greatest players from the Boston Red Sox in former MVP Mookie Betts, grabbed former Cy Young winner David Price and assumed a boatload of money. Let the Red Sox worry about the luxury tax. The Dodgers aren’t sweating it. You’ll almost certainly see the Dodgers win at least 100 games this year, their eighth consecutive NL West title and reach the World Series for the third time in four years. This time, they may be winning it, ending their 32-year drought. The Dodgers, tired of simply winning division titles, delivered in a mighty way. They now have Betts, the right-handed bat they desperately needed, to make them the most powerful lineup in the National League. He’ll be a lethal force surrounded by reigning MVP Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner and Max Muncy, not to mention Corey Seager, Will Smith and Gavin Lux. They also have the best rotation in the NL with Walker Buehler, Clayton Kershaw, Price, Julio Urias, Alex Wood and Dustin May. The Dodgers, who have resisted trading their best prospects in recent years, passing on the likes of Cole Hamels and Justin Verlander at the July 31 trade deadline, now are going for the gusto.”
Alden Gonzalez, ESPN.com: “The Dodgers, mind you, didn't need Betts. Not to win the pennant. Perhaps not even to win it all. Before this move, their roster -- closely resembling the one that accumulated 106 regular-season victories last season -- remained the greatest and deepest in the National League. What they needed, though, was a spark coming off a deflating first-round exit in last year's postseason. What they needed was an impact player who can single-handedly make the difference in October, a time of year when top-heavy rosters -- like a 2019 Washington Nationals team with Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Patrick Corbin, Anthony Rendon, Juan Soto and little else -- can make superior teams seem vulnerable. What they needed was a big name to shift the conversation away from what might or might not have happened 27 months ago, to help heal a market still reeling over the sudden death of Kobe Bryant, to make the immediate future seem a little bit more promising.”
Stephanie Apstein, SI.com: "Lest we forget, the Red Sox won the World Series two years ago, with largely the same team that was scheduled to report to Fort Myers, Fla., next week. That’s what makes this move so dismal. It’s bad enough when a club that just lost 100 games tries to start over. This is a championship-level collection of players that is being dismantled because its absurdly wealthy owner doesn’t feel like paying it. When the Red Sox traded Betts, they said two things to their fans: Maybe next year. And: Screw you.”
Tim Brown, Yahoo! Sports: “Tomorrow is for suckers and slackers except, apparently and especially, in baseball, where tomorrow is the new today. Sometimes the game plan doesn’t lead to anything but a lot more tomorrows, as somehow tomorrow keeps getting further away. But it does work just enough to convince the next suckers and slackers to take their non-shots at today, which is the long and sorrowful way of saying the Boston Red Sox just traded one of the finest players in the game, and during his prime, too. The Red Sox might just win anyway. They just cut payroll with a chainsaw. They just grew more flexible on their roster. The new guy from Tampa is great with flexible. And they will not be terrible, though terrible to a Red Sox fan looks a lot different than terrible does to, say, a Miami Marlins fan. That said, a superstar is a superstar and a sell-off is a sell-off. In this game, there are far fewer of the former than there are of the latter and, while the new general manager is quite smart and is the shrewdest of strategists, at the end of this today he has traded away at least seven more months of Mookie Betts for however long of not Mookie Betts. The Red Sox would argue they’d gotten themselves into this semi- (and temporary) mess — $240 million for a third-place team in 2019 — because of their commitment to so many previous todays. That is probably true. It is also why they fly four World Series banners hung since 2004. Keep throwing yourself at it, be somewhat clever, get a little lucky, parades can happen. Not in L.A., but about everywhere else.”
Dayn Perry, CBSSports.com: “When you have a core of Betts, Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts, Andrew Benintendi and Eduardo Rodriguez -- as Boston did before this trade -- you build around it. You don't lop off the single most valuable piece of that core in the name of payroll relief that you don't truly need. That principle alone makes the Betts trade a self-immolating one, but then you get into the fact that the team's owner misled fans along the journey to that bad decision. As for Price, he'll also be missed. The rotation is Boston's pressure point for 2020, and that's especially the case given that the Red Sox toil in what might be MLB’s toughest division (the Blue Jays figure to be significantly improved in 2020, and the Yankees and Rays were both playoff teams in 2019). Rick Porcello’s innings are now in Queens, and Chris Sale, despite promising offseason returns, is not exactly a known quantity in 2020 thanks to elbow woes. Now Price is gone.”
Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic: “Some fans will understand the rationale. Many others will not want to hear the front office and ownership babbling about an infusion of young talent and an increased likelihood of getting under the luxury-tax threshold. The Sox, even if they felt compelled to make this move rather than lose Betts for only a draft pick at the end of the season, are just going to have to wear it. But here’s the thing about this unfortunate separation: Betts is going to have to wear it, too. The pressure of playing with a new team as he approaches free agency. The expectations of Dodgers fans who will expect him to be the missing piece for a team trying to win its first World Series since 1988. The nonstop chatter about his next contract that will only intensify now that his motives are clear.”
