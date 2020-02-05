Tipsheet: Dodgers go big, Red Sox pull chute with Betts trade

Tim Brown, Yahoo! Sports: “Tomorrow is for suckers and slackers except, apparently and especially, in baseball, where tomorrow is the new today. Sometimes the game plan doesn’t lead to anything but a lot more tomorrows, as somehow tomorrow keeps getting further away. But it does work just enough to convince the next suckers and slackers to take their non-shots at today, which is the long and sorrowful way of saying the Boston Red Sox just traded one of the finest players in the game, and during his prime, too. The Red Sox might just win anyway. They just cut payroll with a chainsaw. They just grew more flexible on their roster. The new guy from Tampa is great with flexible. And they will not be terrible, though terrible to a Red Sox fan looks a lot different than terrible does to, say, a Miami Marlins fan. That said, a superstar is a superstar and a sell-off is a sell-off. In this game, there are far fewer of the former than there are of the latter and, while the new general manager is quite smart and is the shrewdest of strategists, at the end of this today he has traded away at least seven more months of Mookie Betts for however long of not Mookie Betts. The Red Sox would argue they’d gotten themselves into this semi- (and temporary) mess — $240 million for a third-place team in 2019 — because of their commitment to so many previous todays. That is probably true. It is also why they fly four World Series banners hung since 2004. Keep throwing yourself at it, be somewhat clever, get a little lucky, parades can happen. Not in L.A., but about everywhere else.”