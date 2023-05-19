The Los Angeles Dodgers shrugged off their early-season malaise and kicked into high gear.

They were muddling through at 13-13 before sweeping the Cardinals at the end of April to start their run.

Ah, but now they face some real starting pitching challenges. Dustin May will miss significant time with his recent forearm injury. Noah Syndergaard, Saturday’s scheduled starter, worked just five innings combined in his last two starts thanks to a nagging finger blister.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts pulled him after four innings in his last start, against the Minnesota Twins.

“With Noah, just kind of trying to bank health,” Roberts said. “I think we’re still going to see how he comes in. I’m certain he feels that he’s good to go, but until we see it tomorrow, the training staff looks at it to make sure we’re really out of the woods, we don’t know.

“So we’ll take a look at it, see how he came out of it and just try not to push it too much. He only threw 20 pitches in two weeks, so I felt getting to 60 pitches, I thought the stuff started to curtail and wasn’t as sharp . . .

“I think it was just layering everything: what he’s thrown the last two weeks; what he gave us; and what the stuff, with my eyes, was starting to do. There were some hard outs the last time through, so we’re still trying to win a baseball game too.”

Julio Urias suffered an implosion at Busch Stadium Thursday night. He allowed four homers in three innings as the Cardinals outslugged the Dodgers 16-8.

MLB.com noted that Urías has allowed 14 home runs this season in 55 1/3 innings, after allowing just 23 in 175 innings in 2022. “I've got to do a better job of executing pitches and work through that,” Urías said through an interpreter.

“Those pitches are mistakes, and clearly he's making a lot more mistakes than we're accustomed to,” Roberts said. “And again, you can see today, you know, there were some uncharacteristic walks, and he was fighting himself. Even with the pitch clock, I just didn't see a consistent rhythm from pitch one tonight.”

The Dodgers have had to lean hard on their bullpen and shuffle the cast of characters on their staff to deal with the strain. Andre Jackson arrived from Triple-A Thursday and shouldered a 3 1/3-inning relief role to spare the other relievers some abuse.

“He was throwing the baseball well,” Roberts said. “He gave us everything he had and, you know, I tried to get him through that fourth inning. Playing from behind the whole night, I didn't want to use any of the leverage guys, and we got a few guys that were down as well.”

Writing for CBSSports.com, R.J. Anderson, offered this overview of the pitching:

May has already missed significant time in recent years. He underwent Tommy John surgery in May 2021 and was able to return to game action last August, when he ended up pitching six times down the stretch. (Tommy John surgery is often considered to include at least a 14-month recover these days, with some teams taking an even more conservative approach.) May has tallied a 2.63 ERA (167 ERA+) and a 2.13 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 48 innings over his first nine starts.

The Dodgers . . . are already without several other key pitchers. Walker Buehler is hoping to make a September return following his own Tommy John surgery. Young starters Ryan Pepiot (strained oblique) and Michael Grove (strained groin) have both been sidelined since earlier this year. The Dodgers are also playing without several veteran relievers, including Blake Treinen and Daniel Hudson, among others.

Writing for ESPN, Alden Gonzalez, looked at the bright side for the Dodgers:

The Dodgers snapped a six-game winning streak when they lost to the Twins on Tuesday, the end of a stretch that saw them win 17 of 21 games. Their offense is clicking, their starters have been effective and their bullpen has turned things around. And as if that wasn't enough, Walker Buehler, who's recovering from his second Tommy John surgery, told reporters he hopes to be a member of the rotation by the start of September. Manager Dave Roberts says that might be a little overly aggressive, but Buehler in any capacity -- in the rotation or out of the bullpen -- would be a major lift. For now, though, the Dodgers seem to have plenty.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

Mark Feinsand, MLB.com: “Much like the Cardinals, (Jack) Flaherty is off to a rocky start, posting a 5.24 ERA through his first nine starts. St. Louis has plenty of time to right the ship, but if the Cards become sellers, the right-hander -- who is earning $5.4 million in his final year before free agency -- could be on the move.”

Steven Goldman, Baseball Prospectus: “As play began on Wednesday, PECOTA predicted the Pittsburgh Pirates to finish fourth in the NL Central with a record of 74-88. This may strike some as odd given that the Pirates started the day at 22-20, but the writing is on the wall even for those without a calculator for a brain: Whereas the Pirates reached the penultimate day of April with a record of 20-8, putting them on a pace for a cool 116 wins, they had since gone 2-12, a pace not even the A’s can respect. Nothing about this was wholly surprising; it seemed clear, as Pittsburgh native Gertrude Stein might have put it, that there was no there there. If the Pirates had improved, it was more likely to have been incrementally rather than exponentially. As a team almost perpetually hamstrung by feckless ownership, the Pirates have had good stretches during their 141-year existence, but they also haven’t won 100 games in a season since the Taft administration and have spent whole decades lost in an existential desert. A baseball team thinks to itself, ‘I win, therefore I am.’ The Pirates hivemind can only wonder in open-ended dread: ‘I lose, therefore . . .’ The Pirates lost 100 games in each of the last two seasons and were on a pace to do so in the pandemic season as well. If PECOTA said they would go 52-68 the rest of the way, it was only being honest about the team’s component parts. It was, in its way, even complimentary: That pace, .433, is a lot better than recent history—and the 2023 squad’s lack of star power—had suggested was possible.”

Thomas Harrigan, MLB.com: “With the Cardinals sitting (seven) games below .500 and the Pirates starting to fade after a surprising start, the Brewers have a chance to run away with the NL Central, but they need more offensive production from their outfield. The club lost rookie center fielder Garrett Mitchell to season-ending shoulder surgery, and Brian Anderson has had to play more third base than anticipated after Luis Urias strained his left hamstring on Opening Day, leaving the club quite thin out there. Although the Milwaukee outfield defense has been superb, the team has the game's sixth-lowest outfield OPS (.676) -- including an MLB-low .506 OPS in right field.”

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “Aw, nothing like a cheating scandal, real or imagined, to ignite a rivalry. It’s the kind where everyone openly accuses each other of suspicious activity, but has nothing concrete but a little rosin and foreign substance mixed in. Come on, wasn’t baseball’s Pitchcom technology supposed to wipe out sign stealing forever? Unless someone broke into a team’s control room, or intercepted a team’s sound waves, how can you possibly pick up signs when there’s no longer a need for catchers to flash signs with their fingers? Well, as the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays are proving loud and clear in their juicy four-game series this week, teams still can use their own ingenuity to spot tendencies, pick up flaws, and detect whether a pitcher is going to throw a fastball or off-speed pitch without a garbage can in sight. The Yankees may indeed have spotted a flaw in Blue Jay reliever Jay Jackson’s mechanics to know what pitch was coming, and whether or not Aaron Judge really did take a quick peek and look for a sign, or wonder who was loudly yelling from his own bench, everything was perfectly legal. If you’re careless enough to let hitters know what pitch is coming, you deserve to be smacked around until you’re much more careful disguising your pitches.”

MEGAPHONE

“As I've gotten older, I'm just trying to take on less stress and enjoy the game. I've been playing it for so long, and I just want to enjoy it. I don't want to stress about it.”

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts.