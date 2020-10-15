Tipsheet: Dodgers muscle up on Braves, Astros battle to remain alive

Tom Verducci, SI.com: “An offense that looked stagnant heading into the seventh inning of Game 2 ripped off 22 runs in its next six innings. Try coming at the Dodgers with passive and/or rusty pitching and you get your doors blown off by this powerful lineup. t wasn’t just the 15–3 score or the awakening of the game’s highest-scoring offense that flipped this series. It’s also that the series is playing out according to script. The middle games of this series always figured to be a minefield for the Braves. They just don’t have the starting pitching depth to match up with Los Angeles in Games 3, 4 and 5 . . . The Braves are 19-4 when they give the ball to Max Fried or Ian Anderson and 23-22 when they give it to anybody else. Fried and Anderson are 12-2 with a 1.93 EA. All the other starters are 5-15 with a 7.41 ERA. The way for Atlanta to win this series is to either win all of the games started by Fried and Anderson or just steal one along the way. This wasn’t it by any means. Game 3 starter Kyle Wright proved there is nothing more determinative in pitching than count leverage. Wright gave up seven runs with only 28 pitches—only one of which was thrown when he was ahead in the count. He gave up hits and walks on counts of 0-0, 0-0, 3-1, 3-1, 2-1, 0-0, and 3-2. What the Braves are trying to do is reminiscent of how the Nationals won the World Series last year. They were 4-0 against Houston when Stephen Strasburg or Max Scherzer started and 0-3 with anyone else. For the postseason, Washington was 10-0 in Strasburg/Scherzer starts and 2-5 in the others.”