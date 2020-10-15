Tipsheet: Dodgers muscle up on Braves, Astros battle to remain alive

The front end of the Atlanta Braves starting rotation shut down the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers in the first two games of the NLCS.
The Dodgers got to the Atlanta bullpen in Game 2, though, then they teed off on Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright in Game 3.They sent 14 men to the plate, scored 11 times and rolled to a 15-3 victory.
The statistics told us the Dodgers had a 15 percent chance of winning the best-of-seven series after losing the first two games. All that changed with this blowout, which felt like more than just one victory.
Over in the ALCS, the Houston Astros stayed alive after manager Dusty Baker trusted starting pitcher Zack Greinke to win his showdown with Tampa Bay Rays outfielder (and Cardinals castoff) Randy Arozarena.
So baseball’s postseason got a bit more interesting. The Dodgers and Braves appear to be in for an extended fight, with L.A. ace Clayton Kershaw starting Game 4 (if his back holds up), and the Astros aren’t ready to concede to the Rays.
“We know who we are over here,” Dodgers slugger Max Muncy said. “We’re a really good team. We kind of lost our footing the first two games, but we weren’t worried about anything, and tonight we went out and showed what we can do.”
The Dodgers game turned early. The Braves thought they retired leadoff hitter Mookie Betts on a groundout. But the Dodgers challenged the call at first base and got a reversal.
“It got us going, and then from there you saw what happened,” Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson said. “It was a really, really close play and it turned in our favor. For some reason that just . . . lit a match in everyone, and we were really excited and just ran with that momentum.”
From there, the Dodgers hitters settled in and administered a beating.
“We took quality at-bats all night,” Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager said. “Even when we got up, people were grinding out pitches. We made them throw a lot of pitches. That’s what you want in a long series like this. You want to get to guys as much as possible, and we did that tonight.”
And . . .
“We felt a lot better in general. To finally break through at the end [of Game 2] definitely helps today. We rode that momentum through the first couple of innings.”
Here is what folks are writing about this:
Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “Before conducting the autopsy of the blowout that was Game 3 of the National League Championship Series on Wednesday night, a reminder: There is no physical prize for winning a baseball game by a gargantuan number of runs. The Los Angeles Dodgers would have benefited every bit the same from a 4-3 victory as they do from the real score, 15-3. They still trail the Atlanta Braves in the series 2-1. Bonus points and extra credit don't exist in baseball. Preface over. What the Dodgers did, particularly over the 32-minute show they put on in an 11-run first inning, was more than a simple win. The Dodgers saved their season in Game 3. Teams that go down 3-0 in seven-game series don't recover. Teams that totter along fecklessly in the most important games of the year don't win championships. And these Dodgers, as talented as they are, as much of a résumé as they built in a 43-17 regular season, are not inclined to find themselves on another list of failures . . . Who they are depends on what they accomplish over the next two weeks. Here's who the Dodgers were in the first inning Wednesday: a wrecking crew that not only broke records but the will of the team that had beaten it twice in a row. The walloping Los Angeles unleashed on Braves rookie Kyle Wright was swift, severe and singular. Never before had a team scored 11 runs in one postseason inning, let alone the first, and Wright found himself responsible for seven of them. His ERA for the game resembled an FM radio station: 94.50, playing the hits.”
Tom Verducci, SI.com: “An offense that looked stagnant heading into the seventh inning of Game 2 ripped off 22 runs in its next six innings. Try coming at the Dodgers with passive and/or rusty pitching and you get your doors blown off by this powerful lineup. t wasn’t just the 15–3 score or the awakening of the game’s highest-scoring offense that flipped this series. It’s also that the series is playing out according to script. The middle games of this series always figured to be a minefield for the Braves. They just don’t have the starting pitching depth to match up with Los Angeles in Games 3, 4 and 5 . . . The Braves are 19-4 when they give the ball to Max Fried or Ian Anderson and 23-22 when they give it to anybody else. Fried and Anderson are 12-2 with a 1.93 EA. All the other starters are 5-15 with a 7.41 ERA. The way for Atlanta to win this series is to either win all of the games started by Fried and Anderson or just steal one along the way. This wasn’t it by any means. Game 3 starter Kyle Wright proved there is nothing more determinative in pitching than count leverage. Wright gave up seven runs with only 28 pitches—only one of which was thrown when he was ahead in the count. He gave up hits and walks on counts of 0-0, 0-0, 3-1, 3-1, 2-1, 0-0, and 3-2. What the Braves are trying to do is reminiscent of how the Nationals won the World Series last year. They were 4-0 against Houston when Stephen Strasburg or Max Scherzer started and 0-3 with anyone else. For the postseason, Washington was 10-0 in Strasburg/Scherzer starts and 2-5 in the others.”
Tim Brown, Yahoo! Sports: “In the 20 or 30 minutes after the Los Angeles Dodgers put a beating on the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night, what came next was a laugh or two, as the reality of what had happened had long been worn, celebrated, grieved for, retotaled, whatever normally takes four hours to sort through and bury. The Dodgers said Clayton Kershaw, scratched from Tuesday night’s start because of back spasms, would start in Thursday’s Game 4. That, of course, was assuming he woke up feeling 32 and not 62, as the Dodgers chart the long game in the best-of-seven National League Championship Series. That wasn’t their intention four days ago, but things change, a couple games go wrong, the ace needs a little down time, and then they arrive at the fourth game in it for at least six if they are to win. Kershaw’s opponent will be Bryse Wilson, a sturdy 22-year-old right-hander with seven career starts making his postseason debut. The Braves call him Lunch Box sometimes, this having to do with his being about the same size this way as he is that way.”
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “Manager Dusty Baker tore apart the Houston Astros’ operations manual Wednesday night, scoffed at the algorithms, and went old-school. And baby, did it work. The Astros showed the baseball world that it’s still cool to trust your instincts, follow your heart, and say a few prayers. The Astros staved off elimination, beating the Tampa Bay Rays, 4-3, in a game that will be remembered for Baker’s gamble, guidance, counselling, and faith in the players he inherited in the wake of the cheating scandal that threatened to tear apart the fabric of the team . . . Baker worked his magic before the game, huddling with struggling second baseman Jose Altuve in the infield, telling him that he was going to be like the late, great Hall of Famer Joe Morgan. He spoke to his team in the clubhouse and told them that he’s not ready to go home, and the next trip he wants to take is to Arlington, Texas, for the World Series.”
MEGAPHONE
“I’ve been impressed. He reads people really good. I don’t think I’ve ever seen him make a wrong decision when he trusts what he sees. I think he sees the right thing almost 100% of the time. He’s been impressive in that regard.’’
Greinke, on Baker’s handling of players.
