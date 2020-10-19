Tipsheet: Dodgers, Rays provide classic World Series matchup

Stephanie Apstein , SI.com : “Arozarena is in many ways the perfect Ray. The Cardinals found him on a Mexican League farm team; Tampa Bay executives loved what they saw, and gave up their top pitching prospect for him. Most baseball fans had not heard of him until last week, when he mashed three home runs off the Yankees. This is what the Rays do. They were assembled at a baseball thrift shop, picked up between chipped teacups and moth-eaten afghans. Lefty Blake Snell was their first-round pick in 2011, but even he did not make a single prospect list until just before he debuted in ’16. Catcher Mike Zunino and outfielders Austin Meadows and Hunter Renfroe were all first-rounders who had lost their luster by the time Tampa Bay traded for them. Righty Tyler Glasnow had a 7.69 ERA the season before the Rays acquired him from the Pirates. First baseman Ji-Man Choi is on his sixth team. Set-up man Diego Castillo could not get a team to sign him from the Dominican Republic until he was 20, ancient by that country’s standards. Center fielder Kevin Kiermaier was a 31st-round pick. Infielder Mike Brosseau went undrafted entirely. So did closer Nick Anderson .”

Tim Brown, Yahoo! Sports: “Those who rooted against the Astros for their crimes against the game, who raged against a system that would not — or could not — impose adequate judgment, who then watched as a mediocre regular-season team picked off the Minnesota Twins, the Oakland A’s and advanced to within a game of the World Series, and so wondered when the Astros’ past would come for them, would have to settle for Charlie Morton, who three years ago was the winning pitcher for the Astros in Game 7 of a World Series hardly anyone believes in. It was Morton — along with 27 other Rays — who, it would be viewed, finally gave the Astros their due, except it was too late to surmise anything but that these Astros were very good, played exceedingly well, showed admirable resilience and were a hit or two away from being even better than that. And the whole time, actually, while the taut Rays toiled to put away a team that was getting little from the likes of Alex Bregman and Yuli Gurriel, that endured defensive spasms from Jose Altuve, that dueled without ace Justin Verlander or closer Roberto Osuna, the thought simmered — why exactly did the Astros choose such a reckless path those seasons ago? They were good enough. Apparently only they suspected otherwise. They are still good enough, only now augmented by terrific young pitchers and Michael Brantley and a manager, Dusty Baker, who put a hand on their shoulders and asked only that they love each other and play the game.”