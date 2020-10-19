Tipsheet: Dodgers, Rays provide classic World Series matchup

Get ready for a classic World Series matchup: The big spending Los Angeles Dodgers, trying once against to win their elusive title, and the intrepid small-budget Tampa Bay Rays.
The Rays were set to open the season with a $94 million payroll before the pandemic hit. The Dodgers' number was going to be a bit higher: $225.5 million.
The overdog Dodgers are epitomized by Mookie Betts, the star outfielder they acquired from the Boston Red Sox in a salary dump. The Dodgers then locked him in with a new 12-year, $365 million contract.
Meanwhile Randy Arozarena embodies the Rays spirit. Plucked from the Cardinals’ outfield surplus in a trade, Arozarena emerged as Tampa Bay’s postseason hero with a seven-homer power surge.
Andrew Freidman used to the run the Rays. He made his mark by producing surprisingly good results on the cheap.
So the Dodgers hired him as their president of baseball operations and gave him access to their vault. Freidman’s acumen plus his franchise's resources resulted in three pennants in the last four years.
Their quest for their long overdue World Championship nearly ended in the National League Championship series against the Atlanta Braves. But the Dodgers rallied from a 3-1 series deficit and an early 2-0 Game 7 deficit to advance.
"Everybody expected us to go to the World Series. We were expecting to get to the World Series," reliever Kike Hernandez said. "Up to the fact that we were down 3-1 in this series, we hadn't really gone through any adversity in the season. That was the one thing. It was time to get it done. First time not just going through adversity, but you had nothing to lose. They are the ones with something to lose. They had a 3-1 lead. They shouldn't lose this series."
Meanwhile the Rays finally finished off the Houston Astros to do America a favor. Not only did they dispatch baseball’s biggest villains, they gave hope to every franchise with limited resources by winning the American League pennant.
"We don't have too many household names that a ton of people are going to know," Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier said. "But we know the very well-above-average players that we have in there. We're just a bunch of scrappy, hard-playing guys, and we show it on the field and we know how to win games -- and that's all that's important to us."
The Rays had veteran Charlie Morton on the mound to hold off the powerful Astros in Game 7.
"It goes without saying this has been a weird year," Morton said. "It was pretty apparent early on the guys had bought into each other during this time. It was very challenging, because at first everything was about the protocols and trying to keep guys safe. Just guys come onto the field every day, knowing they could get sick, and staff coming in, and just a ton of work by people behind the scenes. I am so proud of these guys."
Here is what folks have been writing about all of that:
Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “For six consecutive years now, the Los Angeles Dodgers have stared into baseball’s abyss, the winner-take-all playoff game, a contest that brought them heroes and heartbreak in almost equal measure, but never ended with the club recording the final out of the season, inciting a merry dogpile. Sunday night, on a balmy and wind-swept evening at Globe Life Field, the Dodgers confronted so many of their past demons in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series, and above all an Atlanta Braves team that pushed them to the brink of elimination by winning three of the first four games. Yet this is widely regarded as the greatest of the Dodgers’ eight consecutive division champions, buttressed by the acquisition of Mookie Betts, galvanized by an infusion of young pitching, but always wondering if something was missing from the franchise still searching for its first World Series title since 1988. Well, in a taut and wildly entertaining Game 7, the Dodgers showed a fortitude they either developed or perhaps always possessed, only to get swallowed in October’s whims.”
Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “If there's a near-universal criticism of the Dodgers, it goes something like this: Yeah, but they're rich. And, well, looking at the team's TV deal, its payroll, its staff size, its resources devoted to scouting and player development and analytics -- well, it's true. The Dodgers spend money. Unapologetically. And if that disqualifies them, or makes them pale compared to the Rays, who don't spend money anywhere near the same level, then so be it. The Dodgers will live with that. They'll live with the grievous sin of chasing the best players and landing them. Because think about it. That's what they did this winter when they traded for Mookie Betts. Outfielder Alex Verdugo, shortstop prospect Jeter Downs and taking on David Price's contract was the price, and it included some risk, too, because Betts was due to reach free agency after the 2020 season. But come on. The Dodgers weren't the only team with players of that caliber and financial wherewithal to make that deal. They were just the only team willing to. They had seen Betts in the 2018 World Series. They lost that year to his Boston Red Sox . . . What the Dodgers knew -- what everyone in baseball knew -- is that Betts is the sort of player who even when his bat isn't launching balls can help a team win a championship.”
Michael Baumann, The Ringer: “On Saturday night, the Tampa Bay Rays became the first team in MLB history to go up 3-0 in a best-of-seven series, lose three in a row, and win Game 7. In doing so, the Rays dispatched the league’s supervillains to clinch the second pennant in franchise history, and brought the curtain down on a hectic two-week residency in San Diego. Tampa Bay’s past two series, against the New York Yankees and Houston Astros, have both gone the distance, which somehow undersells the level of drama. Game 7 of the ALCS was the seventh out of the Rays’ last eight games that ended either by walk-off or with the tying run on base or at the plate. Saturday’s 4-2 victory featured all the Rays’ greatest hits: home runs by Randy Arozarena and Mike Zunino, exceptional infield defense, and a parade of impregnable hard-throwing right-handers being deployed in unpredictable fashion. For all the rhetoric about Tampa Bay’s payroll, market size, or lack of household names, they were the no. 1 seed in the American League for a reason. In this pandemic-shortened season in which rules have often been made up on the fly, the Rays have thrived.”
Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “Now the Rays are in the World Series. Just like in 2008, the other Tampa Bay pennant season, there are going to be numerous examinations about how a no-star team with a rock-bottom payroll can end up in the World Series. Those examinations are worth conducting, but ultimately, they are going to come up empty. The Rays succeed because they have to. You can apply the same principles and follow the same methods and crunch the same numbers, but you probably can't come up with the same answer. Because you're not the Rays. The Rays do not have superstars. They have a roster full of excellent baseball players, even if a lot of players on that list weren't that special when they toiled for someone else. It's like rooting for ants, or a Rotten Tomatoes score, or the All-Star Game voting.”
Stephanie Apstein, SI.com: “Arozarena is in many ways the perfect Ray. The Cardinals found him on a Mexican League farm team; Tampa Bay executives loved what they saw, and gave up their top pitching prospect for him. Most baseball fans had not heard of him until last week, when he mashed three home runs off the Yankees. This is what the Rays do. They were assembled at a baseball thrift shop, picked up between chipped teacups and moth-eaten afghans. Lefty Blake Snell was their first-round pick in 2011, but even he did not make a single prospect list until just before he debuted in ’16. Catcher Mike Zunino and outfielders Austin Meadows and Hunter Renfroe were all first-rounders who had lost their luster by the time Tampa Bay traded for them. Righty Tyler Glasnow had a 7.69 ERA the season before the Rays acquired him from the Pirates. First baseman Ji-Man Choi is on his sixth team. Set-up man Diego Castillo could not get a team to sign him from the Dominican Republic until he was 20, ancient by that country’s standards. Center fielder Kevin Kiermaier was a 31st-round pick. Infielder Mike Brosseau went undrafted entirely. So did closer Nick Anderson.”
Tim Brown, Yahoo! Sports: “Those who rooted against the Astros for their crimes against the game, who raged against a system that would not — or could not — impose adequate judgment, who then watched as a mediocre regular-season team picked off the Minnesota Twins, the Oakland A’s and advanced to within a game of the World Series, and so wondered when the Astros’ past would come for them, would have to settle for Charlie Morton, who three years ago was the winning pitcher for the Astros in Game 7 of a World Series hardly anyone believes in. It was Morton — along with 27 other Rays — who, it would be viewed, finally gave the Astros their due, except it was too late to surmise anything but that these Astros were very good, played exceedingly well, showed admirable resilience and were a hit or two away from being even better than that. And the whole time, actually, while the taut Rays toiled to put away a team that was getting little from the likes of Alex Bregman and Yuli Gurriel, that endured defensive spasms from Jose Altuve, that dueled without ace Justin Verlander or closer Roberto Osuna, the thought simmered — why exactly did the Astros choose such a reckless path those seasons ago? They were good enough. Apparently only they suspected otherwise. They are still good enough, only now augmented by terrific young pitchers and Michael Brantley and a manager, Dusty Baker, who put a hand on their shoulders and asked only that they love each other and play the game.”
"The legacy of this group is that these guys are ballplayers. These guys are men; they have been through a whole bunch other than on the ballfield. These guys can forget the problems they had that is out there and come together as a group and be forever friends."
Baker, on his merry band of cheaters.
