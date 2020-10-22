Tipsheet: Dodgers welcome chance to reset their Series pitching

Tom Verducci, SI.com: “Gonsolin and May have been so bad for the Dodgers lately that it’s entirely possible that by yo-yoing the rookies between the rotation and bullpen they have lost both elite arms. May, for instance, was pitching for the sixth time in 16 days—without any routine to his schedule and no rhythm in his pitching.”

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “Really, you thought the Tampa Bay Rays were going to go quietly into the night? You thought this World Series was going to be a mismatch? You thought that Brandon Lowe’s miseries were going to haunt him all winter? Well, you sure don’t know this Rays’ team, or Lowe, who showed the Los Angeles Dodgers they plan to hang around for awhile, delivering a powerful message Wednesday with their 6-4 victory and evening the World Series at 1-game apiece . . . The Rays’ offense, in a deep freeze, finally thawed with their greatest offensive output in a week, with Lowe hitting like Randy Arozarena, Blake Snell pitching like a Cy Young winner, and the Rays’ bullpen doing what they always do, shutting the door. Just like that, the Rays won their first World Series game in 4,381 days, dating back to Oct. 23, 2008, and are alive for their first championship in franchise history.”