Tipsheet: Dodgers welcome chance to reset their Series pitching

For the first time in this baseball postseason, the surviving teams will have a day off between games within a series.
The Los Angeles Dodgers are pleased with that.
Due to the pandemic, each series in previous rounds was played on consecutive days. That can take a toll on pitching staffs, especially with managers making excessive pitching changes to get the matchups they prefer.
That meant relievers suffered from repetitive use and some starters had to work on short rest.
“When you're talking about playing seven days in a row and how you can get as many outs as you can . . . yeah, these guys are in uncharted territory and a credit to them, they're not making excuses, they expect themselves to make pitches,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters. “It's different, certainly. But we still need those guys to get important outs going forward for us to win this thing.”
The Dodgers’ bullpen looked strained after the Tampa Bay Rays won Game 2 to even up the best-of-seven series. After starter Tony Gonsolin struggled Wednesday, Dustin May got raked again and our old friend Joe Kelly allowed a run in his one inning of work.
After taking Thursday off, the Dodgers will start Walker Buehler, Julio Urías and Clayton Kershaw in their next three games. That should settle things down a bit.
“We feel great,” Roberts said. “We've got Walker going, we’ve got Julio going and then we've got Clayton. You look at kind of where our relievers are set with the off-day tomorrow, we're in a great spot.”
As you would expect, Roberts expressed confidence in Gonsolin, May and the others. The Dodgers need them to bounce back in a big way.
“I think that I still trust them, I still believe in them and they've just got to make pitches,” Roberts said. “I know that they want to make pitches, execute pitches. We'll kind of look at the video and see what we can do better at, but they're still going to need to get big outs for us.”
Here is what folks are writing about all of the World Series:
Hannah Keyser, Yahoo! Sports: “As we’ve seen this postseason, bullpen games are a savvy if unpopular strategy. They’re a way to win without an ace available. Unless you lose. And then they’re ugly, alienating, and ineffective. Finally, a chance to rail against them . . . Rookie Tony Gonsolin, throwing on two days rest, gave up a first-inning home run to Brandon Lowe. Going only 1 1/3 innings brought his postseason ERA up to 9.39. In nine regular season games, eight of them starts and all on four or five days rest, he posted a 2.31 ERA. His fellow rookie Dustin May, also on two days rest, gave up four runs in 1 1/3 innings. He has yet to throw more than two innings, either starting or in relief, across six appearances this postseason, twice pitching on one day of rest and twice more on three days rest. He has a 5.00 ERA in October after a regular season in which he posted a 2.57 ERA across 12 games, 10 starts, all on four or five days rest. “
Tom Verducci, SI.com: “Gonsolin and May have been so bad for the Dodgers lately that it’s entirely possible that by yo-yoing the rookies between the rotation and bullpen they have lost both elite arms. May, for instance, was pitching for the sixth time in 16 days—without any routine to his schedule and no rhythm in his pitching.”
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “Really, you thought the Tampa Bay Rays were going to go quietly into the night? You thought this World Series was going to be a mismatch? You thought that Brandon Lowe’s miseries were going to haunt him all winter? Well, you sure don’t know this Rays’ team, or Lowe, who showed the Los Angeles Dodgers they plan to hang around for awhile, delivering a powerful message Wednesday with their 6-4 victory and evening the World Series at 1-game apiece . . . The Rays’ offense, in a deep freeze, finally thawed with their greatest offensive output in a week, with Lowe hitting like Randy Arozarena, Blake Snell pitching like a Cy Young winner, and the Rays’ bullpen doing what they always do, shutting the door. Just like that, the Rays won their first World Series game in 4,381 days, dating back to Oct. 23, 2008, and are alive for their first championship in franchise history.”
Zach Kram, The Ringer: “The Dodgers took Game 1 of the 2020 World Series by following the steps they used to win an MLB-best 43 games this season. The celebrated starting pitcher delivered a solid outing. The majors’ highest-scoring offense drew seven walks and scored eight runs. And the team with the best per-game run differential since 1939 cruised to a five-run victory, not even needing a closer. But while the Dodgers were the National League’s best team this season, the Rays were the AL’s no. 1 seed for a reason, and they executed their own winning formula Wednesday. Thanks to a crucial return to form from an offensive centerpiece and reliable innings from a deep pitching staff . . . As expected with two teams of this caliber, a lengthy series looks in store. The Rays’ reversal of fortunes began early in Game 2, a pleasant turn for the team that had the best record in the majors when scoring first. Unlike the Dodgers, the Rays don’t have any bona fide batting stars, but they have sufficient depth that any one player can step up and carry the lineup for a game. Some days – most days this postseason, frankly—that offensive star has been Randy Arozarena. Other times it’s been Ji-Man Choi, or Mike Zunino, or Mike Brousseau off the bench.”
Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “Through all the struggles, all the moments when it looked like he should be dropped down in the lineup or out of it altogether. Brandon Lowe believed. He had built himself into one of the American League's best hitters, and no slump -- not even one during the playoffs -- could derail that. The Tampa Bay Rays kept believing in Lowe too. In Game 2 of the World Series, both were rewarded handsomely for their faith. Lowe became the first player to hit two opposite-field home runs in a World Series game, and the Rays' bullpen bent but didn't break as they held on for a 6-4 victory Wednesday night to even the series at one game apiece . . . The 26-year-old Lowe, an All-Star in 2019 as a rookie and a down-ballot MVP candidate this year, had endured a brutal postseason: 6-for-56 with 19 strikeouts and not one multihit game among the 15 the Rays had played. Yet Tampa Bay never wavered -- Lowe sat only one game and pinch hit in it -- in its confidence that Lowe would find his swing.”
Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “The Rays lost Game 1 of the 2020 World Series to the Dodgers and during said defeat their pitchers coughed up eight runs on 10 hits while walking seven. They were sorely in need of a big start from lefty Blake Snell and they got it in spades ... for 4 2/3 innings. It was actually jarring how fast Snell's Game 2 outing came to an end on Wednesday considering how it looked just a few minutes earlier. Snell allowed a two-run homer from Chris Taylor with two outs in the fifth inning, cutting the Rays' lead to 5-2. That was actually the first hit he allowed. Next, he walked Mookie Betts and gave up a Corey Seager single, muddying up his line a bit. But still, Snell delivered what the Rays needed in their Game 2 victory to even up the series.”
“I don’t blame anybody for being very careful with him. They’re throwing him a heavy dose of breaking balls. He’s going to get one here eventually. He’s going to get timed up and see it. We saw him make those adjustments against New York and Houston, and he’s going to do it again here, too. I’m impressed -- we’re all impressed -- with what Randy’s plate discipline has been. He’s still making good decisions at the plate, which is very encouraging for a young player.”
Rays manager Kevin Cash, on how the Dodgers are pitching to Randy Arozarena.
