Tipsheet: Dodgers zero in on Betts, Cards remain in holding pattern

The three-time All-Star had a tough 2019 (.726 OPS), and as he enters his age-34 season, there are concerns his All-Star form is behind him. The Cardinals had hoped to acquire another impact bat for the middle of the lineup. Unable (so far) to do that, it's on Carpenter to prove he can still be a productive everyday player. Carpenter posted an .897 OPS in '18, so there is some reason for hope.

Writing for CBSSports.com, R.J. Anderson touched on a possible trade target for the Cardinals if the dominoes fall the right way:

Should the Dodgers land Betts, they could ship out Joc Pederson. He's found himself in trade rumors often over the past few years, and he's now just a season away from free agency. Pederson is a quality platoon bat, albeit one now better suited for a corner. He'll make less than $10 million through arbitration, making him a relative bargain for whomever employs him.

So we'll see how it plays. The worst outcome for the Cardinals is that their incumbent crew hits just well enough to get by -- but not well enough to excel over the long haul.

That would leave management hemming and hawing about whether to upgrade the attack in midseason.

