Tipsheet: Dodgers zero in on Mookie Betts, Cardinals remain in holding pattern

The MLB marketplace is buzzing. After the San Diego Padres kept kicking the Mookie Betts tires, the Los Angeles Dodgers got back into the hunt for the Boston Red Sox outfielder.
The Red Sox are quite serious about avoiding the luxury tax this season. That team doesn’t seem ready to offer Betts the sort of contract that would keep him out of free agency in a year, given his soaring value in a marketplace that loosened up considerably since last winter.
The Padres have been trying to offload Wil Myers and most of his contract in the various trade offers for Betts. That has become an obstacle to getting the deal done, since the Dodgers are not looking to dump salary on the Red Sox.
Writing for The Athletic, Andy McCullough sensed the Dodgers were closing in:
After months of posturing and preliminary discussions, the team remains engaged with Boston about a trade involving Mookie Betts, according to people familiar with the situation. The Dodgers have the financial resources and the prospects necessary to acquire Betts, the 2018 American League MVP and a consensus top-five player in the sport. As new Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom ponders how to forge his franchise’s path forward, the Dodgers and the Padres loom as the most likely landing spots for Betts, if a trade is to be consummated.
Andrew Friedman, the Dodgers president of baseball operations, has spent all winter hunting for a star. Betts fits the bill. His bat would catalyze the offense. His skill in the outfield would aid the defense. And his mere presence would change the conversation after an unpleasant offseason spent smoldering over a first-round exit in the 2019 playoffs and dredging up memories of losing to the Astros in the 2017 World Series. Trading for Betts would demonstrate the ownership group’s commitment to ending the 31-year championship drought.
Betts plays a different position than pitcher Gerrit Cole, who was the team’s top target heading into 2020. But in a sense, he could fill a similar role. Betts wields the sort of ability which causes fans to flock to the ballpark. His talent could swing a playoff series. And considering the team’s interest in signing Betts as a free agent next winter, giving him a chance to experience Los Angeles for a year could aid the recruiting efforts.
Meanwhile on the Kris Bryant front, an arbitrator ruled that he won’t reach free agency until 2021. That makes him a more valuable trade chip for the Chicago Cubs, a team still intent on engineering an overhaul.
That ruling also buys the Cubs more time to make the move. The team can hold on to Bryant until midseason, since he would still be more than a rental player to the acquiring team.
And by midseason, injuries and/or performance issues could bring more teams into the mix.
Bryant is pals with Phillies star Bryce Harper. The Phillies have aggressive ownership willing to fund a giant payroll and they have some trade pieces the Cubs might like.
As for the Cardinals, they remain in a holding pattern until further notice.
ESPN ranked the currently projected Cardinals batting order as just 19th-best in the majors. Bradford Doolittle explained why:
With the Redbirds, it's always about how the whole roster fits together and the different units complement one another. Yet at some point, you've got to score some runs and this group lacks high-level punch. (Paul) Goldschmidt is the only forecasted elite hitter and his numbers have been on the decline. As a group, the Cardinals have been inconsistent at the plate the past couple of seasons. Without an impact acquisition this winter -- and one notable departure in Marcell Ozuna -- St. Louis will need a couple of career seasons to repeat in the NL Central, or an emergent young player such as Tyler O’Neill, (Harrison) Bader or prospect Dylan Carlson.
MLB.com’s Richard Justice had this take on Matt Carpenter, clearly one of the sports pivotal players this season:
The three-time All-Star had a tough 2019 (.726 OPS), and as he enters his age-34 season, there are concerns his All-Star form is behind him. The Cardinals had hoped to acquire another impact bat for the middle of the lineup. Unable (so far) to do that, it's on Carpenter to prove he can still be a productive everyday player. Carpenter posted an .897 OPS in '18, so there is some reason for hope.
Writing for CBSSports.com, R.J. Anderson touched on a possible trade target for the Cardinals if the dominoes fall the right way:
Should the Dodgers land Betts, they could ship out Joc Pederson. He's found himself in trade rumors often over the past few years, and he's now just a season away from free agency. Pederson is a quality platoon bat, albeit one now better suited for a corner. He'll make less than $10 million through arbitration, making him a relative bargain for whomever employs him.
So we'll see how it plays out. The worst outcome for the Cardinals is that their incumbent crew hits just well enough to get by -- but not well enough to excel over the long haul.
That would leave management hemming and hawing about whether to upgrade the attack in midseason.
MEGAPHONE
“This is my last hurrah. I'm excited to be here and excited to win, because this is my last chance to accomplish the goal (of winning a World Series). I was happy, but I wasn't satisfied where I was and what I was doing -- because something's missing."
• New Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker, at his introductory news conference.