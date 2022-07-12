Tipsheet: Dominant Dodgers offer stern test for depleted Cardinals

The slumping Cardinals finally stabilized by winning back-to-back games over the Philadelphia Phillies. The team’s Mendoza Club hitters finally chipped in some run production.

Those badly needed victories kept them from losing more ground in both the National League Central and NL wild card races. So that’s great.

But here’s the bad news: Now they must face the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers for three games. The path from here to the All-Star break remains treacherous.

The Dodgers roll into town after a 10-1 homestand. “This homestand is the best baseball we played the last couple of weeks,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters. “This is Dodger baseball.”

They capped that dominance at Dodger Stadium by rallying from 5-0 and 8-3 deficits to defeat the tanking Chicago Cubs 11-9 Sunday.

“You get down 5-0, you just want to come back and make a game of it,” Dodgers first baseman Freeman said. “For the offense to do that and grind it all the way to the end, that’s what special teams do.”

The Dodgers persevered through 3 hours, 59 minutes of often ugly baseball.

“It was a great team win,” Roberts said. “We got down by five runs, but we just persevered. The offense stepped up in a big way. We went through essentially all of our relievers. To finish off a 20-game stretch and 11-game homestand the way we did, I’m really happy for our guys.”

The Dodgers have won seven consecutive games and 11 of their last 12 overall to pull away in the NL West.

“We’ve been playing good, especially these 20 games in a row that we just did,” Freeman sad. “And the key was our pitching staff this whole time. They give us chances late in games and for us to be able to get the big hits at the end of games. It was nice to be able to pick them up, because they picked us up the whole time.”

Writing for CBSSports.com, Matt Snyder offered this summation:

They are 56-29 and the last remaining NL team with fewer than 30 losses. They are on pace to win 107 games, which seems like it should be the best record in baseball. Their +151 run differential is more than double anyone else in the NL. In terms of the ‘hot’ factor, they've now won 11 of their last 12 games. They are also 18-13 against teams .500 or better.

Paul Casella of MLB.com had this assessment:

The Dodgers are starting to create some separation the NL West, rattling off a perfect week that included a three-game sweep of the Rockies and a four-game sweep of the Cubs. Los Angeles’ seven-game winning streak has helped the club open up an eight-game lead over the second-place Padres and 12 1/2 games over the third-place Giants. The Dodgers remain one of the most well-balanced teams in the big leagues, with the offense leading the NL in runs per game (5.0) and the pitching staff posting an MLB-best 2.96 ERA -- including a 2.72 ERA for the starting rotation.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks were writing about the American League and National League All-Star team rosters:

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “We can certainly nit-pick the fans’ selections of the starting lineups in the All-Star Games through the years, but all in all, it’s impossible to have a Chris Sale blow-up over any of their picks in 2022. The biggest second-guess may be Shohei Ohtani’s selection as the American League DH over Yordan Alvarez. Alvarez is having a year for the ages, and a threat to halt top Aaron Judge’s runaway MVP candidacy, hitting .312 with 26 homers and 59 RBI, leading the American League with a .665 slugging percentage and 1.076 OPS. Ohtani is hitting .257 with 18 homers, 53 RBI and a .833 OPS. The difference, of course, is that Ohtani is today’s modern-day Babe Ruth as a pitcher too, and just so happens to be the face of baseball. Xander Bogaerts of the Boston Red Sox should have been voted the starting shortstop over Tim Anderson. Certainly, nothing against Anderson, the former batting champion who is hitting .313 with five homers, 20 RBI and a .774 OPS this season. But he also has missed 26 games. Bogaerts is hitting .311 with seven homers, 34 RBI and an .839 OPS but didn't even make it to the final vote, with Bo Bichette finishing runner-up The NL second-base spot became a free-for-all with Atlanta’s Ozzie Albies suffering a broken foot. Tommy Edman of the St. Louis Cardinals, who is having the best defensive season of any second baseman, could have been a replacement, compiling a 4.1 WAR while hitting .261 with seven homers and 32 RBI. Instead it went to the Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm with his 2.6 WAR, with 14 homers and 45 RBI, beating out Albies in the final round of voting. The trouble for Edman is that he not only plays multiple infield positions, but barely anyone outside of the 314 area code can identify Edman. You can’t miss Chisholm’s charisma and hair colors.”

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “(Edman) is third on B-R, behind Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado, and sixth in FanGraphs WAR among NL position players. The players voted for Jeff McNeil as the backup at second base and Dansby Swanson at shortstop -- nothing wrong with those selections, especially Swanson, who arguably deserved to start over Trea Turner. Edman might have been hurt by the fact that he's moved from second base to shortstop during the season. But more likely, it came down to the fact that, let's face it, most All-Star selections are about offense, and a lot of Edman's value comes from defense. Think of a guy like Andrelton Simmons, who ranked 10th among all position players in WAR from 2012 to 2018 -- he never made an All-Star team.”

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “Part of the issue with (Josh) Bell and Freeman was a crowded position, exacerbated by the Rockies needing a representative and C.J. Cron being their best selection. Freddie Freeman is having another Freddie Freeman season, though, slashing .304/.381/.494 with 11 homers and 54 RBI. He's been so important in the middle of the Dodgers' order as they've dealt with injuries and some disappointing performances.”

Ray Ratto, The Defector: “So here’s to David Bednar of the Pittsburgh Pirates, who has had an excellent year closing for a team that doesn’t close much. And Joe Mantiply, who does something for the Arizona Diamondbacks. And Luis Castillo, and Martin Perez, and Paul Blackburn, and Andrew Benintendi, and Jorge Lopez, who might have made the team on their own merits but mostly got on because the Reds needed to have a guy and so did the Rangers and A’s and Royals and Orioles. There are others, of course, like C.J. Cron (Rockies) and Julio Rodriguez (Mariners) and Juan Soto (Nationals) and Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) and Shane McClanahan (RAYS!) and Corbin Burnes (Brewers), but they would have made the team anyway—Rodriguez especially. He’s exactly what All-Star Games are about: new young guys making their bones. But the guys who are way down on the managers’ must-play lists are the ones who get the best thrills out of it—for them, it’s Christmas in July. We want Bednar to face one hitter—maybe Ohtani. In fact, we want one inning in which all those guys play against each other, because why the hell not? It doesn’t ruin your day, and it makes theirs.”

MEGAPHONE

“We’re not stupid. We know the good teams in this division. The line between good and great gets smaller and smaller in these situations, and so you really have to be on your ‘A’ game to go out there and have success.”

Mets pitcher Max Scherzer, on the NL East race.