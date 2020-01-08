Tipsheet: Donaldson, Arenado, Bryant still in play in MLB marketplace

Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “The plotlines surrounding Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts are delicious and could span the entire calendar. This week, arbitration-eligible players and teams will parry and jostle and try to settle on salaries for the 2020 season -- and Betts should smash the record for a pre-free-agency player. Colorado third baseman Nolan Arenado set a final-year arbitration mark at $26 million last year. Betts made $20 million last year and would have a good case for a $30 million-plus salary if he and the team don't settle by the exchange date Friday, when both parties disclose the salary they will argue for should the case wind up in an arbitration hearing . . . Most of the high-impact free agents are signed. The trade market has been a giant bust all winter. And with spring training barely a month away, Boston finds itself in an awkward no-man's-land where it has neither improved significantly nor done anything to achieve its goal of cutting payroll. Currently, the Red Sox's roster projects to cost somewhere in the neighborhood of $225 million -- nearly $20 million above the $208 million luxury-tax threshold under which they'd like to dip. Dealing Betts would solve that. It also would make them demonstrably worse in 2020. With a barren farm system, the Red Sox, in the short term at least, may need to spend around their shortcomings.”