Tipsheet: Downtrodden Pirates reboot entire baseball operation

“It’s exciting to see, because guys would come over from other organizations talking about it and we’re like, ‘Yeah, we have no idea. We’re just trying to hit spots,’” Pirates slugger Josh Bell told USA Today. “And then you see guys like Glasnow and Charlie Morton going to other organizations with those electronics and they’re finding themselves. They’re understanding what makes them the best version of themselves and that’s what the front office is trying to give us.

Mike Oz, Yahoo! Sports: “The New York Yankees started the day as the favorite to win the American League and a good bet to win the World Series. Then came the two words that no baseball team wants to hear this time of year: Tommy John. And now, the question for the Yankees is just how much tougher their path to the World Series has gotten? The team announced Tuesday that Luis Severino, their ace before Gerrit Cole signed a $324 million contract and came to town, needs Tommy John surgery and will miss the entire 2020 season. The Yankees have to be feeling like it’s 2019 all over again. They’re lucky Cole is in pinstripes and throwing heat, because the Yankees have already lost James Paxton for the first two months of the season because of an injury. The Yankees did a fine job withstanding injuries last year — winning 103 games despite a walking wounded team that was without Severino for most of the season because of a shoulder injury that showed up during spring training. The injury woes were widespread, as Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and others missed significant time. Remember, the Yankees are also without Domingo German, who is serving a domestic violence suspension until June. It was German, actually, who came out of nowhere to help the injury-ravaged Yankees stay competitive last season and they may just need that again in 2020.”