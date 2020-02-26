Tipsheet: Downtrodden Pirates reboot entire baseball operation

Year after year after year we hear lots of squawking about the disillusioned Cardinals fan base.
And year after year after year the franchise draws more than 3 million fans with the team in contention.
You want to see what disillusionment looks like? Go to Pittsburgh, where the Pirats' attendance dropped from 2.25 million in 2016 to just 1.49 million last season.
The Pirates tanked last season, losing 23 of 27 games through one stretch in the middle of the season. They finished 69-93, prompting owner Bob Nutting to reverse course and sack his baseball operation.
“I think everyone is just excited to be done with 2019,” Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams told USA Today. “We are excited to re-prove ourselves, not only to coaches that don’t really know us, but to a league that can see us kind of a laughingstock last year, with everything that was going on on and off the field.”
The new general manager is Ben Cherington, who did an excellent job stockpiling talent for the Boston Red Sox before Dave Dombrowski took that helm and began spending like crazy.
The new field manager is Derek Shelton, who is fostering a more upbeat and relaxed learning environment.
The new school replaced the old school (GM Neal Huntington, manager Clint Hurdle) and introduced more creative and technologically advanced training techniques.
Writing for USA Today, Gabe Lacques had this take:
Over the past five years, being a Pittsburgh Pirate meant watching the baseball world around you evolve at warp speed, a revolution spurred by technology and development altering the game in an almost unimaginable manner.
It meant greeting new teammates who spoke of their previous organizations as if they were faraway planets, with glowing details of helpful new-age statistics, high-tech devices and the personnel available to maximize performance.
And it meant bidding farewell to old teammates who struggled in Pittsburgh but found new life elsewhere – be it Charlie Morton and Gerrit Cole in Houston, Tyler Glasnow or Austin Meadows in Tampa Bay – and wondering if they’d ever have such success stories of their own to tout.
That time has not yet arrived. Yet, with a top-to-bottom regime change in Pittsburgh, a culture that players describe as uncreative and overly rigid – even militant – has given way to embracing progressive development and a player-driven atmosphere aimed at maximizing performance.
“It’s exciting to see, because guys would come over from other organizations talking about it and we’re like, ‘Yeah, we have no idea. We’re just trying to hit spots,’” Pirates slugger Josh Bell told USA Today. “And then you see guys like Glasnow and Charlie Morton going to other organizations with those electronics and they’re finding themselves. They’re understanding what makes them the best version of themselves and that’s what the front office is trying to give us.
“We’re all going to be so much better.”
While the Pirates will never become one of the sports top-spending teams, the franchise can follow the lead of the Tampa Bay Rays and Minnesota Twins and make the most of what it can spend.
“Look, it’s never going to look the same in Pittsburgh as it will in other markets, but you could say that about a lot of teams,” Cherington said. “I’m really confident the resources are here to do what we need to be excellent in baseball operations.”
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Mike Oz, Yahoo! Sports: “The New York Yankees started the day as the favorite to win the American League and a good bet to win the World Series. Then came the two words that no baseball team wants to hear this time of year: Tommy John. And now, the question for the Yankees is just how much tougher their path to the World Series has gotten? The team announced Tuesday that Luis Severino, their ace before Gerrit Cole signed a $324 million contract and came to town, needs Tommy John surgery and will miss the entire 2020 season. The Yankees have to be feeling like it’s 2019 all over again. They’re lucky Cole is in pinstripes and throwing heat, because the Yankees have already lost James Paxton for the first two months of the season because of an injury. The Yankees did a fine job withstanding injuries last year — winning 103 games despite a walking wounded team that was without Severino for most of the season because of a shoulder injury that showed up during spring training. The injury woes were widespread, as Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and others missed significant time. Remember, the Yankees are also without Domingo German, who is serving a domestic violence suspension until June. It was German, actually, who came out of nowhere to help the injury-ravaged Yankees stay competitive last season and they may just need that again in 2020.”
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “No team makes it through an entire season with just five starters anyway. The Cardinals had the healthiest rotation in 2019, using just seven starters, with their top five guys making 152 starts. The Mets, Reds and Cubs each used nine starters -- and it's worth noting all three of those teams missed the playoffs. There is no such thing as a five-man rotation anymore. The Yankees won 103 games last year with a 4.51 rotation ERA -- not pretty, but good enough to rank sixth in the American League. That was without Cole, however, and with Severino making just three abbreviated starts.”
Emma Baccallieri, SI.com: “The Brewers saw some key players walk in free agency (Mike Moustakas, Yasmani Grandal, Jordan Lyles), and while they did make plenty of small additions this winter, they didn't make any on a level that makes up for what they lost. They already had to worry about the Cardinals and Cubs, and now the Reds could be a serious threat, too. A third consecutive playoff spot is possible, but at this point, it isn't likely.”
R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “Avisail Garcia was essentially the same player he's been for years now, and the Brewers made shedding salary a priority. Why, then, they chose to make a relatively large investment (two years, $20 million) in him is beyond me. Milwaukee's front office is pretty savvy, and it's possible they're the ones who help him unlock his full potential. But, jeez, there's a chance they have serious buyer's remorse.”
MEGAPHONE
“There’s no eyewash, there’s no showing up to meetings that don’t really matter. It’s easy to come in, shake hands and ball. It’s an experience that’s new on both sides, the front office and us. But we’re both embracing it.”
Bell, on the new Pirates atmosphere.