Sure, Arkansas took a predictably hard 56-20 fall at LSU. But the Razorbacks got into the second quarter with just a 7-6 deficit and they kept battling for interim coach Barry Lunney Jr., a long-time Arkansas assistant coach and former Razorback himself.
"We just didn't have enough gas in our tank to stay with these guys for four quarters," he said.
Now they want to end their dreary year on a happy note against Missouri in Little Rock. The Tigers could run into a geared-up team playing all-out.
"We're not playing for the future," Lunney said. "We have one game left. We've got a chance to go to Little Rock, which is home for us, and send these seniors out the right way. That's our goal."
And . . .
"I want them to have that experience. I want to have that have Razorback War Memorial feel. I know that's going to be a challenge for us. We haven't done much to give our fans that encouragement, that win, that feather in their cap lately. But I know our people, I know our state's proud, they're proud of their Razorbacks."
And . . .
"If we can do that together, (the fans) do theirs and we do ours, we can make Friday afternoon really special at War Memorial. I believe that. Special as it can be considering the circumstances."
The Razorbacks capitulated in SEC play again this year under the since-dismissed Chad Morris and the school is exploring its options for the next coach.
The trip from Fayetteville over the Little Rock is not a bowl game, but long-suffering Razorback boosters figure to make the most of it. Arkansas is planning FanFest party, complete with music, activity and food truck.
Little Rock mayor Frank Scott Jr. issued this statement:
“The city of Little Rock has been proud to play host to many of the most memorable games in the history of Arkansas Razorbacks Football. War Memorial Stadium has long provided Razorback fans from across the State with the perfect environment to come together to celebrate the team and Autumn in Arkansas. The Capital City is ready for the Razorbacks and their fans to arrive in town, and we have planned a full slate of activities, before and after the game, to show all of our residents and visitors how we roll in the Rock. If you’re a lifelong Razorbacks fan, or have never seen a game before, join us for an experience like no other.”
Also, the SEC granted permission for beer sales in public areas in and around the stadium. This statement from athletics director Hunter Yurachek is classic:
"By expanding our established alcoholic beverages program to include the sale of beer, we are building on an already successful model while furthering the fan experience in a responsible way. We will now be able to offer this game day amenity as an option to fans while working to further educate University of Arkansas students and the general public about safe and responsible consumption."
Hmmm . . . it sounds like Arkansas has things covered in case the game itself is terrible.
THE GRIDIRON CHRONICLES
Here is what folks have been writing about college football:
David M. Hale, ESPN.com: "This was supposed to be the easy Saturday, the warm-up for rivalry week, the appetizer before college football's main course. For Oregon, however, the check came early with a 31-28 loss to Arizona State. Whether Oregon ever truly deserved playoff-contender status is up for debate. The Pac-12 was written off early, but the Ducks and Utah both worked their way back into the conversation. The résumé, however, was far from deep, and Saturday's showdown against the Sun Devils figured to be less a challenge to the Ducks' status than simply a test to see whether Justin Herbert's team could sell the committee on some style points. Arizona State had other ideas. The Sun Devils' defense held Herbert in check, QB Jayden Daniels had a career game, and while the rest of the playoff contenders feasted on appetizers or cupcakes, Oregon made the committee's job a little easier in stunning fashion."
Dan Wolken, USA Today: "For about half an hour on Saturday, it looked like Ohio State might be in real trouble for the first time this season. Though the No. 2-ranked Buckeyes had been dominant in the first half against Penn State, a couple egregious turnovers had put them on their heels and turned the entire momentum toward their opponents. For the first time all season, Ohio State went into the fourth quarter of a game unsure whether it was going to win. So while the Buckeyes didn’t bank any style points, they got something far more important out of a 28-17 win over No. 9 Penn State: A sense of their own mortality. Though Ohio State managed to reach late November without playing a single close game, the truth is there comes a point where such dominance can be counterproductive if you want to win the College Football Playoff. As impressive as blowout wins are, they do not prepare teams for situations where the outcome is in doubt and there’s scoreboard pressure to execute that key third-and-4 or to hold a team to three points in the red zone. As much as coaches can run all the plays and situations, you can’t practice what it feels like when the game is up for grabs — and at some point, the Buckeyes are going to be in a moment like that if they end up playing for a national championship."
Ben Kercheval, CBSSports.com: "Jimbo Fisher has been a bust at Texas A&M: Harsh, but you set an awfully high bar when you pay a coach $75 million guaranteed. After losing to Georgia 19-13 on Saturday, Fisher is 2-6 vs. ranked opponents while at A&M and winless in four tries this season. That means he's earned a year's salary ($7.5 million or about $20,500 a day) since he last beat a ranked team (74-72 over No. 7 LSU in a bazillion overtimes last year). Granted, the Aggies have had a monstrosity of a schedule. No one envies having to play Clemson, Alabama, Auburn, LSU and Georgia in the same season. That's impossible. But to be a quality team, you have to at least get one of those wins."
Laken Litman, SI.com: "Tennessee started Year 2 of the Jeremy Pruitt era 1–4, which included a season-opening loss to Georgia State, a double-overtime loss to BYU, and two blowouts against Florida and Georgia. Don’t look now, but the Vols are bowl eligible for the first time since 2016 with a 6–5 record. They’ll finish the regular season next week against Vanderbilt. The team has shown great improvement in Pruitt’s two seasons, from beefing up its roster and getting through some growing pains with scheme changes. But you can’t talk about the remarkable turnaround happening without looking at quarterback Jarrett Guarantano. The junior started the year shaky and lost his starting job after four games. But he kept working, came in off the bench, and eventually earned his spot back. In a 24–20 road win over Missouri on Saturday, Guarantano passed for a career-high 415 yards and two touchdowns. Now, after consecutive last-place finishes in the SEC, Tennessee will exceed expectations and finish third in the East Division behind Georgia and Florida. And to truly understand how impressive that is, know that the Vols only won five conference games once (2015) in the last decade."
Pete Fiutak, College Football News: "Look, the SEC plays its layup games against the FCS late in the year instead of the beginning like most teams do – yes, it’s a late-season break, but it’s also not the needed early tune-up the other programs enjoy. With that said … Alabama, Auburn, Kentucky, Vanderbilt and Mississippi State played, respectively, Western Carolina, Mercer, UT Martin, East Tennessee State, and Abilene Christian. The final combined score? 251-14 with an average score of 50.2 to 2.8. The most competitive game was Mississippi State’s 45-7 win over ACU – it was 21-7 at halftime."
MEGAPHONE
"We did everything we can, when everybody says you can't. To be [three]-touchdown underdogs ... if you believe that you can, then you can."
Florida International coach Butch Davis, on his team's upset of Miami.