Tipsheet: Draft, Futures Game offered encouraging signs for Cardinals' future

Sunday was a good day for the future of the Cardinals.
While the current squad got an extra day of rest with the rainout ahead of the All-Star break, the day yielded positive developments for the long-term health of the baseball operation.
The Cardinals addressed their pitching depletion by selecting Michael McGreevy from UC Santa Barbara with their first-round draft pick, 18th overall. His calling card is his ability to ACTUALLY THROW STRIKES with a classic starting pitcher’s repertoire.
That sets him apart from several members of the current staff.
McGreevy throws a two-seam fastball in the low-90s and a sharp slider. McGreevy will need to add a tick of velocity to that fastball and refine both his curveball and changeup to fulfill his potential as a mid-rotation starter.
But he has more upside than most of the college pitchers in this draft, since he played shortstop in high school and didn’t shoulder a full starting pitching workload until his third season in college.
McGreevy was used in relief in 2019 and his 2020 season became mostly a wash due to the pandemic.
There was plenty of industry chatter about the Cardinals targeting one of the high-ceiling high school hitters with their top pick, but the organization is bereft of near-term pitching prospects beyond Matthew Liberatore.
The Cardinals hoped that Zack Thompson would move to the cusp of the big leagues this season, but he got shelled (0-6, 8.49 earned-run average) at Triple-A Memphis this season.
Thompson, the 19h overall pick in the 2019 draft from the University of Kentucky, reminds us that even polished college pitchers can need time to adapt to pro ball. We need to keep that in mind while waiting for McGreevy to adapt.
(In fairness to Thompson, he got just 15 1/3 innings of professional work during this draft year and he lost the 2020 campaign to the pandemic. The Cardinals opted to have him bypass the Double-A level this season, which proved to be a mistake.)
As for Liberatore, he produced a crisp 1-2-3 first inning to get the National League squad off and rolling to victory in the Futures Game. Looking good in this showcase game is another step in his development, which has been trending the right way after a rocky start this season.
Also in that game, Nolan Gorman started at third base for the NL and went 1-for-2 with a RBI double. This positive experience should give him a nice lift after his early struggles (4-for-35, 10 strikeouts) at Memphis.
Gorman, 21, kept his development on track by excelling at Double-A Springfield this season, hitting .288 with 11 homers and 27 RBIs.
The draft continues today. Here is what folks were writing about the top Cardinals’ top pick:
Dan Mullen, ESPN.com: “After pitching in relief as a freshman, McGreevy finally got a full season as a starter, going 9-2 with a 2.92 ERA and walking just 11 batters in 101.2 innings -- plus-plus command that earns him the inevitable comparisons to former UC Santa Barbara star Shane Bieber (who went in the fourth round in 2016). A shortstop in high school, McGreevy is an athletic 6-foot-4 with sinking movement on a 93 mph fastball that hit 96 at times. His low-80s curveball, slider, strong control and solid floor is a type that St. Louis has had success drafting late in the first round over the years. McGreevy went to the same school as Shane Bieber, so there is some hope he can take the same kind of leap as a prospect too.”
Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “McGreevy has received comparisons to Cleveland's ace (and the 2020 American League Cy Young Award winner) Shane Bieber that stem from them both pitching for the Gauchos. Even though those comps are overzealous, and a wee bit lazy, there's a lot to like about his game. He's a big, athletic right-hander who has demonstrated excellent control, as evidenced by his career four percent walk rate. His arsenal could well feature four average or better pitches at maturation, including a low-to-mid-90s fastball and a curveball that might be his best offering. Who knows, maybe in the right player development system McGreevy takes a Bieber-like leap forward; for now, he'll have to settle for edging the Biebs in a different respect: being selected before the fourth round.”
Jonathan Mayo, MLB.com: “McGreevy offers an intriguing combination of feel for pitching and upside you don't often see from a college starting pitcher. His stuff has already ticked upward, and there could be more in the tank. For him to go to an organization like the Cardinals, who are very good at developing pitching, makes a lot of sense.”
Ben Badler, Baseball America: “McGreevy boosted his stock this year, and this was the range we expected him to go. If you want a prolific strike thrower, McGreevy is your guy. There's potential 70 control from a pitcher with starter traits who should move quickly. It's not like he's a soft tosser either, with a fastball that sits in the low 90s, bumps 95-96 mph and good feel for his secondaries.”
Keanan Lamb, Baseball Prospectus: “A trendy name thanks to an alluring 10:1 strikeout to walk ratio and the ability to throw strikes with all four offerings, McGreevy catches too much of the plate too often, giving up a hit per inning. The sum of the parts grade out to an intriguing player, with belief he could add more velocity in the future.”
MEGAPHONE
"Obviously, good weight. Like, we don't want to have some love handles down below the abs.”
McGreevy, on his need to fill out his 6-foot-4 frame to play pro baseball.