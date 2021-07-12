Tipsheet: Draft, Futures Game offered encouraging signs for Cardinals' future

The Cardinals hoped that Zack Thompson would move to the cusp of the big leagues this season, but he got shelled (0-6, 8.49 earned-run average) at Triple-A Memphis this season.

Thompson, the 19h overall pick in the 2019 draft from the University of Kentucky, reminds us that even polished college pitchers can need time to adapt to pro ball. We need to keep that in mind while waiting for McGreevy to adapt.

(In fairness to Thompson, he got just 15 1/3 innings of professional work during this draft year and he lost the 2020 campaign to the pandemic. The Cardinals opted to have him bypass the Double-A level this season, which proved to be a mistake.)

As for Liberatore, he produced a crisp 1-2-3 first inning to get the National League squad off and rolling to victory in the Futures Game. Looking good in this showcase game is another step in his development, which has been trending the right way after a rocky start this season.

Also in that game, Nolan Gorman started at third base for the NL and went 1-for-2 with a RBI double. This positive experience should give him a nice lift after his early struggles (4-for-35, 10 strikeouts) at Memphis.

Gorman, 21, kept his development on track by excelling at Double-A Springfield this season, hitting .288 with 11 homers and 27 RBIs.