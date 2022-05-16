Tipsheet: Dreadful Reds reach new low while wasting no-hit pitching

Just when you figured things couldn’t get any worse for the hapless Cincinnati Reds . . .

Elite pitching prospect Hunter Greene and reliever Art Warren combined to throw a no-hitter at the Pittsburgh Pirates Sunday – and the Reds, now 9-26, still lost the game 1-0.

The Pirates turned three eighth-inning walks and a groundout into the only run they needed to win. They became sixth team since 1901 to win a game without recording a hit.

ESPN noted that Greene became the first pitcher to lose a game after throwing seven hitless innings since 1992, when Matt Young suffered that fate for the Boston Red Sox.

“It would have been great to have a different result, but it is what it is,” Greene said.

“Bittersweet for sure. Obviously today, we were on the wrong side of history,” Reds catcher Aramis Garcia said.

“It’s a situation where everybody knows what’s going on and we all want to make plays," Reds centerfielder Albert Almora Jr. said.

“Sometimes you win games in weird ways and today we won one in a weird way. And if it's a part of history, that's fine because it's still a win,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said.

Greene lasted one out into the eighth inning, until he walked Rodolfo and Michael Perez. With Greene showing signs of fatigue, Reds manager David Bell opted to not to risk injury with the organization’s most important long-term asset.

“I'm obviously aware of the fact he hadn't given up a hit,” Bell said. “For me, it was easy to send him back out for the eighth because of how he got there, because of how he was pitching. He hadn't had to work extremely hard. He was in control.

“Looking at it now, I think it would have to have gone really easy for him to go back out there for the ninth. But I think there was a chance he could have done it.”

Greene was also well-aware of no-hit bid, but he was trying to block out the circumstances.

“That's the last thing I wanted to think about,” he said. “It is really hard to just stay locked in and not think about those things I had the scoreboard right in my face and I was trying not to make eye contact with it. Everybody was giving me my space and knew that I was locked in.

“I felt really good about where all of my pitches were. I’m very confident in myself. It’s hard on the mental side not to let your mind drift to that accolade. I think you’ve got to embrace all the thoughts and emotions in that moment and just go out there and have fun.”

Greene is one of the sport's top pitching prospect, thanks to an electric fastball that consistently tops 100 miles per hour. But he knows he will take his lumps with this god-awful team.

“I'm not focused on wins or losses this year. That's not my focus,” Greene said. “You've got to embrace all the thoughts and emotions in that moment and just go out there and have fun. Hopefully, I'm going to have a lot more opportunities for that.”

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “The Mets have now held that record of 120 losses for 60 years. The 2003 Tigers looked like they would beat it but improbably rallied with five wins in their final six games. Note that two of modern history's five most horrific teams have come in recent years as the tanking era has exacerbated the records of the worst teams. Besides the 2018 Orioles and 2019 Tigers, the 2013 Astros lost 111 games, the 2021 Orioles and Diamondbacks lost 110, the 2019 Orioles lost 108 and the 2012 Astros lost 107. Those records indicate that historically bad teams are now a thing -- and the Reds' start puts them in position to challenge that type of recent ineptitude. What's perhaps most astonishing is the Reds had a winning record in 2021 at 83-79. If this season's playoff format including six teams in each league had been in place last year, the Reds would have been the sixth team in the NL. That makes this misery all the more unexpected -- although maybe not completely surprising given the team's cost-cutting measures heading into the season.”

Dayn Perry, CBSSports.com: “Maybe they did not expressly ask to be this bad, but Reds owner Bob Castellini and his hapless kiddo stripped a contending roster for parts and did so despite the promise of an expanded postseason. These days, MLB teams – particularly small-market teams – have so many guaranteed revenue streams that profitability is in essence guaranteed regardless of the quality of the on-field product. In that sense, Castellini was merely responding to those perverse incentives. Said response involved trading away core names like Sonny Gray, Tucker Barnhart, Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suárez; allowing popular slugger Nick Castellanos to depart via free agency; and bizarrely choosing to place the useful and affordable Wade Miley on waivers. That's a lot of wins shed from a team that couldn't afford to lose them, and that's not even an exhaustive list of the departures. Again, this level of awfulness wasn't anticipated, but team ownership placed this within the range of possibilities by tearing the roster apart over the winter.”

Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “What a season for third basemen! (Manny) Machado has outdistanced (Nolan) Arenado so far. He has been on a tear since the season started and his WAR pace (12.9) would put him in the running for one of the best position player seasons ever. He's even out-Trouted Trout. Machado is the real deal as an MVP candidate, but he's unlikely to maintain this blistering pace. For one thing, Machado has a .406 BABIP so far. He's going to the opposite field more but, still, that's not going to turn a .282 career hitter into the .359 hitter he is at the moment. Still, Machado is having a special season all across his stat line. He's even on pace to steal 30 bases.”

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “Go ahead, keep ignoring him. Please, keep believing it’s a fluke. Laugh when he’s mentioned in Cy Young conversations. And don’t regard him as one of the elite pitchers in his own division, let alone worthy of being on the All-Star team this summer at Dodger Stadium. Arizona Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen is listening, watching, reading, and absolutely thriving on all the doubts directed his way . . . Well, no matter how you slice and dice it these days, Gallen, 26, is one of the finest pitchers in baseball on one of the most surprising teams, the D-backs posting an (18-17) record after losing 110 games a year ago. Gallen is a legitimate Cy Young candidate with his 1.05 ERA tied for the best in baseball. He has 35 strikeouts and five walks in 34 ⅓ innings, yielding a 0.67 WHIP, the second-best mark in MLB. He had the lowest ERA by a Diamondbacks starter in the first five starts of a season in franchise history. He has yet to permit more than five hits in any start this year, and in only two starts has he even given up a run.”

Paul Casella, MLB.com: “The Mets (23-13) nearly pulled off another miraculous comeback on Sunday, but ultimately came up just short in an 8-7 loss to the Mariners. That capped a 3-3 week for the Mets, who rank first in MLB with a .329 on-base percentage and sixth with a 3.40 team ERA -- though their pitching depth will be tested with Tylor Megill joining ace Jacob deGrom on the IL.”

Jay Jaffe, FanGaphs: “Home run rates are at their lowest since 2014; that year, teams hit 0.86 homers per game, whereas this year they’re averaging 0.93 per game. On a per-game basis, that’s a drop of 24.4% relative to last year, and the third straight year of decline. The reasons for this drop appear to owe mainly to deadened baseballs (with the league-wide installation of humidors perhaps factoring in) with higher drag (perhaps due to higher seam height or other changes to the ball’s aerodynamics), though we’ll see how the physicists hash this one out as more data arrives. The Yankees are homering at a relatively prolific clip nonetheless, though it helps to have deadball-proof sluggers like (Aaron) Judge and (Giancarlo) Stanton, who hit the ball harder than just about anybody alive. And yes, it helps to have a team that knows how to take advantage of its ballpark. But it’s not as though the short right field porch is off limits to the Yankees’ opponents, or that it’s the only homer-conducive ballpark quirk in the majors.”

MEGAPHONE

“I’ve had a chip on my shoulder ever since I can remember, even back in Little League, I was too small. I was right-handed. I played in the Northeast. I’m not a prospect. I’ll peak when I’m 23 years old. I’ll never be more than a third or fourth starter. I’ve heard it all . . . You just put it on the bulletin board. You don’t consume yourself with things like that, but you keep that stuff in the reserve whenever the occasion may arise when you need it.”

Zac Gallen, to USA Today.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.