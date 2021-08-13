Tipsheet: Drinkwitz's work at Mizzou makes strong impression with SEC peers

Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz has the full attention of his SEC peers.
The Tigers surprised some foes on the field last season and they made tremendous recruiting strides during the offseason. They are no longer conceding four-star talent to more established programs.
But Missouri still has plenty of work to do to become a major threat in America’s top football conference. The Tigers are still playing catch-up, especially on the defensive side of the ball.
All of that was duly noted by SEC coaches who assessed the Tigers anonymously for Athlon Sports:
"This is maybe the one program that’s still under construction, but you can kind of see the plan."
"Eli deserves a lot of credit for adjusting immediately to the personnel he had. They didn’t try to redefine the offense, they built on what worked previously. You could see little bits of the old staff’s stuff on offense but just with a slight adjustment. That was really smart, it made the transition easier on the kids not getting to spend a lot of time with the new staff."
"They’re smart about how they use guys because they know they’re not going to out-talent you."
"They were a young team last year with a new staff and they’re still figuring it out. The upside is that now they have a veteran quarterback, a good back, and the offensive staff knows how to score points."
And on the other side of the ball . . .
"Defensively they were better in the secondary than expected. They’re an effort group, lots of energy, I thought they were bought in. They weren’t afraid to take risks, if they didn’t respect your quarterback they’d really stack the box and make you beat them vertically, then vice versa. Of course, that ended up killing them a lot, too. A lot of this is just not having the talent, and they won’t magically turn that around this year even with changing the coordinator."
And finally . . .
"They’re going to have to shoot the lights out to keep up, but the way they’re recruiting that might not be the worst thing. They’re making more noise in recruiting than they really ever have in this league.”
SIZING UP THE SEC
Here is what folks have been writing about the conference:
Bill Connelly, ESPN.com: “The 2020 season was defined by a single Nick Saban quote: ‘It used to be if you had a good defense, other people weren't going to score. You were always going to be in the game. I'm telling you. It ain't that way anymore.’ Georgia proved his point. They ranked first in defensive SP+, and in their eight wins, they beat opponents by an average score of 34-14. But in their two losses, against elite Alabama and Florida offenses, they allowed 891 passing yards and 85 points. They could score only 52 points in return. You've got to have loads of raw offensive firepower. Smart decided QB J.T. Daniels was finally ready for the lineup in late November -- the blue-chip USC transfer was dealing with a lengthy knee rehabilitation -- and was rewarded. Georgia went from averaging 29 points per game to 38, and Daniels' Total QBR of 89.1 would have ranked fourth for the entire season. Can the Dawgs keep that up for a full season? Can Florida replace a ton of offensive firepower and improve on defense?”
Erick Smith, USA Today: “If only offense wins games then it's possible the Rebels could finish much higher than their starting point after raking third in total offense last season. The problem is that defense is also an important factor. Ole Miss allowed more than 38 points per game and finished 117th in scoring defense last season. Though several starters return, this is a case where maybe that isn't such a good thing. Major improvement will be needed to slow opponents. Even on offense, there are some concerns. QB Matt Corral has to limit mistakes after 14 interceptions, including six in a loss to Arkansas. Top receiver Elijah Moore will not be easily replaced. And the SEC West should be much stronger with LSU and Auburn rebounding. The road isn't going to be easy for the Rebels.”
Barrett Sallee, CBSSports.com: “Look, I get it. Texas A&M was in the College Football Playoff mix all the way up to the final release of the rankings last winter. That has given Aggie fans around the country a false sense of hope that this is the year they break through the glass ceiling and make the CFP. That isn't going to happen. The No. 6 ranking ignores that coach Jimbo Fisher is breaking in a new quarterback -- Haynes Kings or Zach Calzada -- who hasn't taken a single meaningful snap in FBS football. That matters, especially in a system that demands a lot from its signal-caller. What's more, the Aggies are breaking in four new starters on the offensive line. Granted, the one returning starter, All-American left tackle Kenyon Green, is a monster, but he's only one man. This unit will be charged with not only protecting the quarterback, but making critical checks at the line of scrimmage in order to protect said quarterback.”
Mike Farrell, Rivals.com: “Kentucky’s offense was horrible last year. The Wildcats finished 108th in the nation and barely averaged more than 20 points. Enter Liam Coen from the NFL coaching ranks, who learned under Sean McVay with the L.A. Rams. Things will certainly improve, and so will the run/pass balance.”
Nick Bromberg, Yahoo! Sports: “The Bo Pelini experiment is over in Baton Rouge and that should automatically lead to defensive improvement. The former Nebraska coach’s time at defensive coordinator went horribly in 2020. LSU gave up over 40 points in three of its first five games and then allowed 55, 34 and 48 over the final three games. Improbably, two of those were wins as LSU got back to .500 after falling to 3-5. There are nine starters back on defense for former Vikings assistant Daronte Jones’ unit. CB Derek Stingley is a potential first-round pick while leading tackler Damone Clark is also back. The ceiling for this team would be higher if it wasn’t for the uncertain status of QB Myles Brennan. He’s out indefinitely after suffering a broken left arm after tripping on a dock during a fishing trip. Max Johnson is in line to start at QB for Brennan and will have eight other starters back on offense. Replacing Terrace Marshall and Arik Gilbert will be key.”
Dennis Dodd, CBSSports.com: “LSU could be the second-best team in the SEC … or Ed Orgeron could be fired by the end of September. Both are possible following an offseason that threatened to swallow the LSU program. The school faces a $50 million Title IX lawsuit amid a sexual assault that allegedly went on during both Les Miles' and Orgeron's time in charge. LSU is extremely talented. However, Orgeron did himself no favors in 2020 failing to interview both his coordinator hires. (Both Bo Pelini and Scott Linehan eventually parted ways with the program.) The Tigers needed to win their final two games to finish .500, then they turned down a bowl bid. Oh, and now quarterback Myles Brennan is out indefinitely with a severe arm injury.”
MEGAPHONE
“I think after the first weekend of the season . . . we’re going to be talking about Georgia as a legitimate threat. I think they’re going to beat Clemson, which I think is good but maybe not as good as it has been in a couple years. I think we all know Trevor Lawrence is gone, I don’t think that the defense is elite. So, Georgia goes into that game at Bank of America Stadium and beats Clemson and all of a sudden we’ll be talking about the SEC Championship game in December by the second week in December. So I think that’s how it lies.”
Commentator Paul Finebaum, predicting big things for the Bulldogs on ESPN.