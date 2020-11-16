Tipsheet: Dustin Johnson fulfills destiny with Masters triumph

Steve DeMeglio, Golf Weekly: “Johnson was in similar form heading into the 2017 Masters; he was the world No. 1 and had won three consecutive tournaments. But a bad fall in his rental home injured his back and he wasn’t able to compete. This year, after he rid himself of the coronavirus, he was healthy and ready to tackle Augusta National despite doing next to nothing for nearly three weeks and being forced to miss two events because of the virus. He announced his presence with authority with an opening-round 65, which was the lowest score he’s ever shot at Augusta National. After a 70 in the second round, he made the game look easy with another 65 in the third round as he hit all 14 fairways in regulation for the first time in his Masters career and took a four-shot lead over three players into Sunday. It was the fifth time Johnson took at least a share of the 54-hole lead in a major. But he had failed to convert on the previous four occasions. He shot 82 in the final round of the 2010 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach to wilt, three-putted from 12 feet on the final hole to lose by one to [Jordan] Spieth in the 2015 U.S. Open at Chambers Bay. Earlier this year, he took a one-shot lead into the final round at Harding Park in the PGA but got passed by Collin Morikawa’s great round. But Johnson held on this time.”