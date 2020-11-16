Tipsheet: Dustin Johnson fulfills destiny with Masters triumph

Dustin Johnson has been the best golfer in the world this year.
He ranked No. 1 in the world. He had won three events, including the Tour Championship. He had won 14 times since the start of 2015, highlighted by the 2016 U.S. Open.
But Johnson wasn’t the big storyline coming into this belated Masters. There was lots of chatter about Tiger Woods defending his title in his twilight years.
There was more talk of bodybuilder Bryson DeChambeau dominating Augusta National with his monstrous drives.
Then play started and Johnson rolled over his competition to win his second – and most coveted – major tournament. He won going away, by five strokes, after overcoming some early hiccups in his final round.
As a native of Columbia, S.C., he spent many nights dreaming of winning at these hallowed grounds.
“Still kind of think it’s a dream,” Johnson told reporters afterward. “Growing up so close to here, it’s always been a tournament that since I’ve been on Tour, since I played my first Masters, it’s been the tournament I wanted to win the most.”
Johnson has suffered his share of mishaps in major events, so he needed the Masters victory on his resume to reaffirm his standing.
Now it's official: He is one of the sport’s all-time great players. Moving forward, Johnson will be known for what he has done, not for what he has failed to accomplish.
“Obviously the first major’s the hardest, but then I would say the second one is just as hard,” Johnson said. “They are all difficult to win. It’s just hard to get it done in a major for some reason. I’ve had the lead a couple times and haven’t been able to finish it off, and so it is very nice to have a lead and then play well on Sunday and get the win. I couldn’t be more happy.”
Johnson oozes nonchalance in a nerve-wracking sport. That earns him respect among his peers.
“He makes the game so simple or makes it look so simple at times for sure," Rory McIlroy said. "It's something to admire all the time. I think he's got one of the best attitudes toward the game of golf in the history of the game."
That attitude served him well Sunday. He buckled a bit, but he did not fold.
“As we’ve all seen, he’s an amazing athlete," Woods said. "He’s one of the first guys to ever bring athleticism to our sport. DJ has just an amazing ability to stay calm in tough moments, and in order to win this event, and we all know as past champions how hard it is, the emotions we have to deal with out there. There’s no one more suited to that, I think, than DJ.”
As for the cocky DeChambeau, he was an utter mess at Augusta.
"At the beginning of the week, I felt like I could have a great chance to win the tournament if I just played my game," DeChambeau said. "Shoot, I made enough birdies this week and eagles to have a chance to win. There's no doubt about that. I made way too many mistakes that I've got to talk about with my caddie and go, 'Hey, how do we not make these mistakes anymore, how can we work better as a team to have that not happen?'"
Here is what folks were writing about Johnson’s victory:
Joel Beall, Golfworld: “Dustin Johnson is golf’s gunslinger, a fusion of swagger and aplomb that, coupled with his 6-foot-4 frame, stoic gait and nonchalant disposition, evokes a character from the wild, wild West. In a sport increasingly dominated by power he is one of its strongest, with a touch around the greens and aggressiveness in approach to ensure said that muscle does not go to waste. When things are going good for Johnson, which is often, he can make this impossible game look impossibly easy. Alas, Johnson’s career has partially been defined not for what it is, but for what it is not, particularly at the majors. There were missteps, yes; some in spectacular and self-inflicted fashion. There are just as many, if not more, near-misses that were short on drama, but are near-misses nevertheless. The knock on Johnson, some asserted, was he could not rise to the moment, that the poise that worked so well at rank-and-file events needed giddy-up at the four championships that matter most. He did win the 2016 U.S. Open, but his talents seemed to beg for more major titles.”
Steve DeMeglio, Golf Weekly: “Johnson was in similar form heading into the 2017 Masters; he was the world No. 1 and had won three consecutive tournaments. But a bad fall in his rental home injured his back and he wasn’t able to compete. This year, after he rid himself of the coronavirus, he was healthy and ready to tackle Augusta National despite doing next to nothing for nearly three weeks and being forced to miss two events because of the virus. He announced his presence with authority with an opening-round 65, which was the lowest score he’s ever shot at Augusta National. After a 70 in the second round, he made the game look easy with another 65 in the third round as he hit all 14 fairways in regulation for the first time in his Masters career and took a four-shot lead over three players into Sunday. It was the fifth time Johnson took at least a share of the 54-hole lead in a major. But he had failed to convert on the previous four occasions. He shot 82 in the final round of the 2010 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach to wilt, three-putted from 12 feet on the final hole to lose by one to [Jordan] Spieth in the 2015 U.S. Open at Chambers Bay. Earlier this year, he took a one-shot lead into the final round at Harding Park in the PGA but got passed by Collin Morikawa’s great round. But Johnson held on this time.”
Michael Rosenberg, SI.com: “This is what Johnson knew when he teed off at 9:39 Sunday morning: He had a four-shot lead, and if he played well, he would win. That was it. That was enough. Golf is as complicated as the golfer makes it, and Johnson is a master at figuring out exactly how much he needs to know. Rory McIlroy, who played with Johnson in the first two rounds, summed up D.J.’s approach like this: ‘See ball, hit ball, see putt, hole putt, go to the next … he makes the game so simple, or makes it look so simple at times for sure.’”
Jay Busbee, Yahoo! Sports: “Johnson is the anti-Bryson DeChambeau, a player who doesn’t obsess over the technical minutiae of the game but instead just, you know, swings the damn club. You can argue with the technique, but right now, you can’t argue with the results . . . Johnson’s got that demeanor — soft drawl, hangdog eyes, loping walk — that makes it seem like he’s not really trying all that hard, even when he is. It’s a mindset that’s served him well given the many ways he’s lost, badly, at this game.”
Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: “After the extraordinarily efficient walk around Augusta National in the third round, things were a little more hairy Sunday. He hit his opening tee shot in the bunker on the first hole and saved par. On the second hole, he flopped his third shot into the sand and again saved par. After a birdie on the par-3 third, he had the back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 4 and 5, which reduced his lead over Sungjae Im to only 1 stroke. Instead of panicking, DJ reached deep inside and remained calm. Having leather-thick scar tissue allows you to do that. He followed the birdie on No. 6 with another one on the par-5 eighth. His lead over Smith was back to 2 shots and everyone else by 4 or more.”
Michael Bamberger, Golf.com: “Johnson, so laconic, so talented, so golf-smart, grew up about 60 miles from here. He won this Masters without breaking a sweat, best anybody could tell, although you can never be too sure what’s going on with him, behind his bearded face and underneath his snug-fitting golf shirts. He doesn’t give up much, not in response to questions, not in response to good shots and bad ones, not in response to anything, really. His life motto is obvious: Keep on truckin’, in good times and in bad. He’s known both. He won the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont, on a hideously difficult course. He’s won 24 times on Tour. He was already a first-ballot World Golf Hall of Famer, before this win. Nobody who follows golf can be surprised to see Johnson win this tournament, particularly under this year’s conditions. The surprise is everything he showed in the aftermath of victory, just a month after he was off the Tour for two weeks, and in quarantine, after testing positive for Covid-19. In an outdoor interview with Amanda Balionis of CBS Sports, the new winner struggled to complete sentences as he tried to keep his eyes from welling. Balionis reminded him that Bubba Watson had shown the golf world that it was OK to cry. So has Tiger Woods. So has Ben Crenshaw. So has Jack Nicklaus. Johnson wasn’t so sure.”
MEGAPHONE
"That's part of our sport. This sport is awfully lonely sometimes. You have to fight it. No one is going to bring you off the mound or call in a sub. You have to fight through it. That's what makes this game so unique and so difficult mentally. We've all been there, unfortunately. I've been there and you just have to figure out the next shot, and I was able to do that coming home."
Woods, after shooting a 10 on the par-3 12th hole Sunday.
