Tipsheet: Earlier victories age well for Mizzou, provide NCAA insurance

Many indicators are pointing down for the Missouri Tigers. They have lost four of five games to fall from a potential No. 4 seed into the middle lines of bracket projections.
Tough games at Florida and at home to LSU remain in the regular season, then more danger awaits them in the Southeastern Conference Tournament.
But here is some good news: Even as the Tigers sank into their late-season morass, some of their earlier victories gained value with the NCAA Tournament selection committee.
Let’s remember Mizzou’s key victims:
- Illinois (18-6) won big at Duke earlier this season and more recently stacked up victories i the rugged Big Ten. They rose to the No. 2 line in bracket projections. They still have a shot at earning a No. 1 seed, given their remaining games at Michigan and Ohio State plus all the opportunities the league tourney will present.
- Arkansas (19-5) has won nine consecutive games in SEC play. The Razorbacks played a bunch of patsies in non-conference play, but nobody remembers that now that they are just killing it in the league. So Mizzou’s road victory over them has aged very well.
- Alabama (19-6) has won four of five games since losing to Missouri in Boone County. The Crimson Tide could win two more this week while hosting Auburn and playing at Georgia. Then the Tide will roll into the SEC tourney as the top seed, ready to win more games.
- Oregon (11-4) is playing catchup on COVID-postponed games in a hurry. The Ducks have won seven of their last eight games and they have a busy week ahead with home games against Arizona State and UCLA and a trip to Oregon State. Missouri’s neutral-site victory over the Ducks could gain even greater value.
- Wichita State (13-4) upset Houston in the American Athletic Conference to raise its profile. Earlier the Shockers knocked off Ole Miss, an achievement Mizzou fans can appreciate more than most. Interim coach Isaac Brown, who stepped in for the disgraced Gregg Marshall, has gained the job on a more permanent basis.
- Liberty (20-5) went on a nine-game winning streak to climb into first place in the American Sun. Their non-conference victories included Mississippi State and South Carolina.
The one victory which has lost luster was Tennessee (16-7). The once-mighty Vols have gone 6-6 in their last dozen games in the deep SEC. That win remains a good road ‘W’ for Mizzou, but it’s no longer a headliner.
PREPARE FOR THE MADNESS
The Missouri Valley Conference brings its 10 teams to St. Louis, with the bottom four teams playing Thursday to fill the final two slots in Friday’s quarterfinals. The Valley could be a two-bid conference, since Loyola has a good shot at an at-large berth should another team prevail in Arch Madness.
The 12-team Ohio Valley Conference takes its top eight teams to Evansville for its league tourney. Both SEMO and SIU Edwardsville made the bracket, but both are extreme longshots. Belmont is the heavy favorite again in this top-heavy league.
(Don’t feel bad if you can’t keep the mid-major conferences straight. It’s not easy. Eastern Illinois is in the OVC, Illinois State is in the MVC and Western Illinois is the Summit League. Eastern Kentucky is moving from the OVC to the Atlantic Sun, Northern Kentucky is in the Horizon and Western Kentucky is in Conference USA. Charleston Southern is in the Big South while (Just) Charleston is in the Colonial Athletic. Whew!)
THE BASKETBALL DIARIES
Here is what folks are writing about March Madness:
Joe Lundardi, ESPN.com: “The bubble is getting tighter, as tends to happen at this late stage of the regular season. Minnesota was not able to stave off a drop from the projected field after a home loss to Northwestern on Thursday, and some big-name pursuers such as Duke and Michigan State are closing fast. Two other teams who've been in the bracket all season -- Indiana and Xavier -- have also fallen dangerously close to the cut line. Buckle up!”
Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: “Mississippi and Minnesota had their bubbles burst yesterday, and you can pretty much stick a fork into Indiana as well. Vanderbilt ended any of Mississippi's realistic hopes for an at-large bid with a 75-70 win on Saturday, and there aren't any good wins left on Mississippi's schedule to make up for games like this. Minnesota's late-season swoon hit yet another low in a 78-74 loss at Nebraska. That is five straight losses for the Gophers, who have not won since an injury in practice to Gabe Kalscheur which occurred before the second of the losses in this streak, which came at Indiana. That was the last time the Hoosiers tasted victory. Not at all surprisingly, Indiana lost at home to Michigan yesterday 73-58 to drop to .500 on the season. They still have games at Michigan State and Purdue, two teams the Hoosiers already lost to at home. After the game, coach Archie Miller said that guard Arman Franklin will likely miss those games with a foot injury. He is Indiana's most reliable guard. In the Big East, UConn and Xavier came off the bubble for now for good reasons. Each won, with Xavier's win coming over Creighton at home, avenging an earlier loss to the Bluejays.”
Mike DeCourcy, The Sporting News: “Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is the added complication of not knowing exactly what to expect from the NCAA Tournament selection committee. How much can they rely on the NET rankings when there’s so much less data available to process through their formula? Can they really depend on schedule-strength rankings when merely getting onto the court was a challenge for everyone involved? Whereas in past years coaches had a general idea of what might get them into the tournament, recognizing that standard is a challenge in 2021.”
Dan Wolken, USA Today: “Twenty-five days ago, a consensus was building that Baylor — not Gonzaga — was the best team in college basketball. The Bears were 17-0, routinely beating good teams by double digits and seemed to have a realistic shot of entering the NCAA Tournament unbeaten. Then COVID-19 hit, the program shut down for three weeks and all the momentum No. 2-ranked Baylor had built was suddenly at risk. Since coming back from its coronavirus outbreak, Baylor has survived a close game against Iowa State, the worst team in the Big 12, and lost Saturday at No. 19 Kansas, 71-58. In the big picture, Baylor suffering its first loss of the season isn’t a big deal. It might even be a blessing in disguise. If the goal is to make the Final Four and ultimately win the national championship, there are no bonus points for being undefeated going into the tournament. If anything, taking a loss in the regular season — and a reasonable one at that — eliminates any pressure or unnecessary focus on trying to become the first team since Indiana in 1976 to complete an unbeaten season.”
Gary Parrish, CBSSports.com: “For the second straight outing, Baylor looked nothing like the team that started 17-0 before a 21-day pause for COVID-19 issues within the program disrupted its season after a victory at Texas in early February. Whether it's fatigue or rust or something else entirely, I'll let others debate. Undeniably, though, it's something -- and it's something that, among other things, has turned the best 3-point shooting team in the country into a bad 3-point shooting team. Before the season was paused, Baylor was shooting a national-best 43.9% from 3. In two games since returning from the 21-day layoff, the Bears are shooting just 27.5% from beyond the arc, which means one offensive thing Baylor was great at is suddenly a liability (at least temporarily).”
Mike Lopresti, NCAA.com: “All right, who has the Bulldog voodoo doll with the pins stuck in it? Drake was humming along at 18-0, then came a loss, followed by foul fate. Leading scorer Shanquan Hemphill broke his foot and will be gone for weeks. Point guard Roman Penn broke his foot and is lost for the season. The Bulldogs are still 23-2 but will have their hands full with Loyola Chicago in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament. If that doesn’t work out, they’ll need to rely on the kindness of the NCAA selection committee.”
John Gasaway, ESPN.com: “Tre Mann appears to be peaking at a good time for Florida. In road wins at Auburn and Kentucky, the sophomore scored 40 points on 25 shots to go along with 21 rebounds. The Gators' memories of coming back from a COVID-19 pause and losing by 11 at Arkansas have now been superseded by three wins in a row. Mike White's team has spent all of February alternating between the Nos. 7 and 8 lines in mock brackets, and they will open March with a home game against Missouri and a road date at Tennessee.”