Tipsheet: Earlier victories age well for Mizzou, provide NCAA insurance

Joe Lundardi , ESPN.com : “The bubble is getting tighter, as tends to happen at this late stage of the regular season. Minnesota was not able to stave off a drop from the projected field after a home loss to Northwestern on Thursday, and some big-name pursuers such as Duke and Michigan State are closing fast. Two other teams who've been in the bracket all season -- Indiana and Xavier -- have also fallen dangerously close to the cut line. Buckle up!”

Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: “Mississippi and Minnesota had their bubbles burst yesterday, and you can pretty much stick a fork into Indiana as well. Vanderbilt ended any of Mississippi's realistic hopes for an at-large bid with a 75-70 win on Saturday, and there aren't any good wins left on Mississippi's schedule to make up for games like this. Minnesota's late-season swoon hit yet another low in a 78-74 loss at Nebraska. That is five straight losses for the Gophers, who have not won since an injury in practice to Gabe Kalscheur which occurred before the second of the losses in this streak, which came at Indiana. That was the last time the Hoosiers tasted victory. Not at all surprisingly, Indiana lost at home to Michigan yesterday 73-58 to drop to .500 on the season. They still have games at Michigan State and Purdue, two teams the Hoosiers already lost to at home. After the game, coach Archie Miller said that guard Arman Franklin will likely miss those games with a foot injury. He is Indiana's most reliable guard. In the Big East, UConn and Xavier came off the bubble for now for good reasons. Each won, with Xavier's win coming over Creighton at home, avenging an earlier loss to the Bluejays.”