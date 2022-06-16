Tipsheet: Entertaining Stanley Cup Final delivers on its promise

The stage was set for highly entertaining Stanley Cup Final between the dynastic Tampa Bay Lightning and the explosive Colorado Avalanche.

And that’s just what the fans got.

The Avalanche showed no signs of rust as they rolled out of their protracted break and shoved the Lightning back on their heels. Tampa Bay goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed a soft goal right off the top and the Bolts were scrambling.

“It was us,” Lightning forward Pat Maroon told reporters. “It's what we do that triggers others' offense. Kinda puts us back on our heels a bit and instead of moving the puck forward in the first five, 10 minutes of the game, we were moving it back. The first 10 minutes, we weren't our best. We weren't our best tonight."

Colorado got a 5-on-3 power-play, an unusual break in the Cup Final, and its world-class talent converted that as you would expect. Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Mikko Rantanen, Gabriel Landeskog . . . those guys can make you look silly playing straight up.

Playing with a two-man advantage is almost too easy for them. They have to decide which player is going to score and those deliberations can bog them down a bit.

But the Lightning bounced back, as they usually do, and Vasilevskiy settled in, as he usually does. So it was game on.

The battle went into overtime tied 3-3. The Lightning survived Maroon’s delay-of-game penalty that carried over into the OT. They got the puck into the Colorado end for a brief flurry, but they never settled back into their 5-on-5 game.

Then a horrible Lightning turnover -- a pass up the middle of the ice from the defensive zone – led to Andre Burakovsky’s overtime goal for the 4-3 victory. Doh!

“Give them credit for pulling it out,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “We've got better in us, though. I don't think by a country mile that we gave them our best game and we still had a chance to pull it out. But to beat a talented team like that ... we've got a better game in us.”

We’ll see. The Lightning have played lots of hockey the past three season. Their bid for three consecutive Stanley Cups has taken a toll.

They got injured No. 2 center Brayden Point back while the Avalanche have not regained injured No. 2 center Nazem Kadri

We presume Vasilevskiy will come into Game 2 with better focus after getting beat by an early bleeder in Game 1.

But the Avalanche will be all business with a 1-0 series lead. They have had an elite team for a while now and they finally have their opportunity to fulfill their destiny to bring land-hoarding recluse Stan Kroenke his Stanley Cup.

“I feel like we've been preparing our team for this moment since Day 1 of training camp, plus the experiences we've gained over the last few years and I feel like our team is on an even keel right now,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said.

“We've got a lot of great leaders in there, guys that have spent a lot of time in this league and been in a lot of different situations and we've handled them well as a group. We're prepared and ready to go play our game. That's the most important thing. I don't think that we're going to shy away from the moment. Our focus is good. And they may have more experience, but we're here to try and prove that we're the best team in the league, and that's where our mindset is at.”

Here is what folks were writing about the series:

Michael Baumann, The Ringer: “The NHL playoffs, despite being one of the most thrilling sporting spectacles on the planet, are a grind. Hockey is so physically brutal, and in-game mistakes are punished so severely, that by this point in the postseason, your average Stanley Cup finalists can look like heaps of uncased sausage meat. The unpredictability of playoff hockey sometimes rewards a more conservative style of play, so by the time the Cup gets raised, the sport’s biggest and most proactive stars are often playing golf. Or playing for the IIHF World Championship, which is even more meaningless than golf. Not in 2022. This season, five of the eight first-round series went the distance, and two others went six games. In the series that followed, big players stepped up in big moments, huge leads were built and then surrendered, and the longer the playoffs progressed, the clearer it became that every surviving team would be a compelling Cup finalist. Even among all the fun possibilities, the hockey gods threw up a doozy: The Tampa Bay Lightning, the best team of the 2020s, against the Colorado Avalanche, the best team of 2022. This matchup contains everything neutral fans could want: two well-rounded, high-scoring teams, loaded with star players, each with something to prove.”

Tom Gulitti, NHL.com: “The Tampa Bay Lightning are in a familiar position following a 4-3 overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena on Wednesday. For the third time in four series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season, the Lightning started tentatively and lost Game 1. Unlike their 5-0 loss in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Toronto Maple Leafs and a 6-2 defeat in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final against the New York Rangers, the Lightning were able to battle back from 3-1 down and tie the score before Andre Burakovsky scored the winning goal 1:23 into overtime . . . The Lightning's calm confidence in this situation stems from experience and from winning the Stanley Cup the past two seasons. This is the sixth time in 12 Stanley Cup Playoff series over the past three seasons that Tampa Bay lost Game 1, including the opener of the 2020 Final against the Dallas Stars. The Lightning won the first five series by learning quickly from their mistakes and regrouping.”

Ken Wiebe, Sportsnet: “You can be sure that Darcy Kuemper has heard all of the chatter about how he’s the second best goalie in this Stanley Cup final. As much as players say they do their part to block out the outside noise, when you go up against someone with the playoff pedigree of Andrei Vasilevskiy, it’s nearly impossible not to notice. Despite all the signs pointing to Kuemper being the starting goalie in Game 1 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the bigger question was how the Colorado Avalanche netminder would respond to the challenge of going up against the two-time defending champions after a 15-day break. Kuemper may have been the second-best goalie on the ice on Wednesday before a raucous crowd at Ball Arena, but the gap wasn’t all that wide and he played well enough as the Avalanche earned a dramatic 4-3 victory at 1:23 of the first overtime to take a 1-0 series lead. Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar wouldn’t confirm Kuemper as his starter following the morning skate, but general manager Joe Sakic had provided a clue the day before, declaring him fully healthy during his question-and-answer session. And Kuemper confessed he knew the net was his well in advance.”

Greg Wyshynski, ESPN.com: “It was an uncharacteristic game in many ways for the Lightning, but particularly in goal. Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy had never allowed three in the first period of a playoff game in his career. The first two goals were stoppable: a puck trickled through his pads on Landeskog's goal and Nichushkin beat the five-hole, the first time in the postseason he had given up that kind of goal.”

Steven Ellis, The Hockey News: “When you have Cale Makar, Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog in the lineup, it's easy to fly under the radar. But Mikko Rantanen has done anything but go unnoticed as of late, currently sitting in the midst of a five-game point streak. Rantanen finds himself second in team post-season scoring with 19 points in 15 games. None of this is surprising if you're an Avs fan. The 25-year-old posted career-highs in goals (36) and assists (92) during the regular season while continuing to display his physical game. The Avs could throw him in any situation, with any player, and he'd be effective, and that's been a huge part of the team's success in the playoffs, too. Colorado's first goal in Game 1 was created after Rantanen's shot trickled past Andrei Vasilevskiy before Gabriel Landeskog knocked in the loose disk. Rantanen then found Artturi Lehkonen waiting alone blocker side on Vasilevskiy for the 3-1 goal that, at the time, gave the Avalanche all the confidence they needed heading into the first break. The Avs needed overtime to win, but it was Rantanen's line again that finished it off thanks to Andre Burakovsky's goal.”

Barry Petchesky, The Defector: “Point’s role in the last two Lightning Cups really can’t be overstated. He scored 14 goals in 23 games in each, and, even with his abbreviated 2022 playoffs, he has the most goals of any NHL player over the last three postseasons. He’s done it with a lethal combination of being able to get to high-danger spots with or without the puck, the reflexes to finish, and the sangfroid to up his game under the brightest lights. The entire Lightning roster is by now tested and tempered enough not to wilt in the big moments, but Point’s undauntability stands out even among his teammates. There are two lenses through which to view his return from injury, and both refract well on Tampa. In the first, they’re back to something resembling full strength. That’s imposing enough. In the second, they have gone 9-2 in the postseason without him, and now they’re adding Brayden Point to that.”

MEGAPHONE

"Darcy has been our starter. He's played some real good hockey for us this year. The injury kind of set us back a little bit and he was trying to play through it, and it wasn't working out and had some complications. Darcy is a guy we leaned on heavily all year long. It's why we relied on him to do this job. I thought he was pretty good. The goals we gave up and the chances we gave up, we made some big mistakes on. He made some big saves for us. Got us a win.”

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar, on his decision to start Darcy Kuemper in goal.

The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.